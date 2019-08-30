First Western Capital Management Company Has Cut Its Position in Apple Com (AAPL) by $921,690; Lionstone Capital Management Has Boosted Six Flags Entmt New (SIX) Position by $2.33 Million as Share Value Declined

First Western Capital Management Company decreased its stake in Apple Inc Com (AAPL) by 79.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Western Capital Management Company sold 4,851 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The hedge fund held 1,278 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $243,000, down from 6,129 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Western Capital Management Company who had been investing in Apple Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $923.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.61% or $1.27 during the last trading session, reaching $207.74. About 11.23 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 24/05/2018 – Apple Wins $539 Million Jury Award from Samsung in iPhone Patent Battle; 14/03/2018 – French 2017 deficit to be in 2.7-2.8 pct range – Le Maire; 03/04/2018 – Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, Apple CEO Tim Cook, and former Google chief business officer Omid Kordestani were some of the first to offer their support; 02/05/2018 – Apple gave revenue guidance for the current quarter of $51.5 billion to $53.5 billion, well above the midpoint of $51.61 billion expected by Thomson Reuters consensus; 30/04/2018 – Tech Today: Broadcom Warns, Apple’s Cash, Sprint, T-Mo Purgatory — Barron’s Blog; 04/05/2018 – The Apple Watch has a secret weapon, and other wearable makers are catching on; 24/04/2018 – Report: Apple’s iOS 11.3 Unlocks Progressive Web App Features to Fully Engage the Nearly Two Thirds of Mobile Shoppers on Ecomm; 28/03/2018 – City of Chicago: Mayor Emanuel, Chicago Public Schools and Northwestern University Team Up with Apple to Support Computer; 11/04/2018 – APPLE CUTS ORDERS FOR HOMEPOD AMID POOR SALES: COMMERCIAL TIMES; 28/03/2018 – U.S. Cellular to Offer New 9.7-inch iPad With Apple Pencil Support

Lionstone Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Six Flags Entmt Corp New (SIX) by 26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lionstone Capital Management Llc bought 47,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.93% . The hedge fund held 230,224 shares of the services-misc. amusement & recreation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.36 million, up from 182,724 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lionstone Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Six Flags Entmt Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.95B market cap company. The stock increased 2.05% or $1.19 during the last trading session, reaching $59.22. About 498,646 shares traded. Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:SIX) has declined 18.03% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.03% the S&P500. Some Historical SIX News: 26/03/2018 – West Coast’s Tallest Drop Tower Ride to Debut DC Super Hero VR Experience; 24/04/2018 – Six Flags: Repurchased 1.3M Shrs for $81M; 24/04/2018 – SIX FLAGS ENTERTAINMENT CORP – REMAIN FOCUSED ON EXCEEDING $600 MLN OF MODIFIED EBITDA IN 2018; 24/04/2018 – SIX FLAGS 1Q LOSS/SHR 74C; 09/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Patterson Companies, Zayo Group, Six Flags Entertainment Co; 02/04/2018 – TMZ: Blac Chyna’s Six Flags Stroller Fight Erupted After Being Called a ‘Hood Rat’; 22/04/2018 – DJ Six Flags Entertainment Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SIX); 28/05/2018 – Six Flags Over Georgia Debuts Twisted Cyclone Roller Coaster; 24/04/2018 – SIX FLAGS ENTERTAINMENT CORP – ANNOUNCED CONTINUED GROWTH IN CHINA MARKET WITH PLANNED ADDITION OF THREE NEW BRANDED PARKS; 06/04/2018 – PUBLIC INVESTMENT FUND SAYS ENTERED INTO AGREEMENT WITH SIX FLAGS TO OPEN FIRST SIX FLAGS-BRANDED THEME PARK IN QIDDIYA, KINGDOM OF SAUDI ARABIA

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Glenview State Bank Trust Dept stated it has 76,059 shares. Harbour Mngmt Ltd Llc has 17,207 shares for 2.41% of their portfolio. Texas Yale Corp has invested 0.81% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Amer Tru Inv Ltd Llc accumulated 5.04% or 34,483 shares. 40,396 are held by Reliance Of Delaware. Moreno Evelyn V reported 68,663 shares or 3.85% of all its holdings. 20,046 are held by Hilton Cap Management. Dnb Asset Management As accumulated 0% or 1.54 million shares. Tci Wealth Advsrs invested 6.87% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Sather Fincl Grp holds 0.15% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 3,920 shares. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board invested 2.88% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Janney Management Limited Liability Co has invested 0.86% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Grandfield Dodd Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.55% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Roanoke Asset Management Corp Ny holds 0.39% or 4,362 shares. Green Square Capital Ltd Llc holds 4.79% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 38,969 shares.