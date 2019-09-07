First Washington Upped Its Vonage Hldgs (VG) Position by $1.60 Million; Eastern Bank Holds Holding in Caterpillar (CAT)

First Washington Corp increased its stake in Vonage Hldgs Corp (VG) by 42.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Washington Corp bought 159,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 27.70% . The institutional investor held 532,927 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.35M, up from 373,127 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Washington Corp who had been investing in Vonage Hldgs Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.09 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.55% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $12.76. About 2.17 million shares traded. Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG) has declined 2.67% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.67% the S&P500. Some Historical VG News: 12/03/2018 – Vonage Partners With Leading Workflow Automation Providers, iPaaS Providers and Bot Platforms to Bring Real-time Communications to Business Workflows; 23/04/2018 – DJ Vonage Holdings Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VG); 23/04/2018 – Bob Crissman, Vonage Channel Chief, honored with 2018 Circle of Excellence Award; 08/05/2018 – VONAGE HOLDINGS CORP – QTRLY DILUTED SHR $0.10; 08/05/2018 – VONAGE 1Q REV. $254M, EST. $251.7M; 16/04/2018 – MyEyeDr Selects Vonage as its Business Communications Partner; 16/04/2018 – Vonage Holdings Corp. Announces 2018 Annual Stockholders’ Meeting; 07/05/2018 – Industry Veteran Reginald Scales Joins Vonage as SVP, Mid-Market Sales; 08/05/2018 – VONAGE HOLDINGS CORP – QTRLY DILUTED SHR, EXCLUDING ADJUSTMENTS, $0.12; 16/04/2018 – MyEyeDr Selects Vonage as Its Business Commun Partner

Eastern Bank increased its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (CAT) by 7.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eastern Bank bought 6,967 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.69% . The institutional investor held 106,283 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.40M, up from 99,316 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eastern Bank who had been investing in Caterpillar Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $69.03 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $122.7. About 3.26M shares traded. Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) has declined 5.78% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CAT News: 24/04/2018 – Caterpillar earnings: $2.82 a share, vs $2.13 EPS expected; 24/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR – IN CONSTRUCTION INDUSTRIES, SEES BROAD-BASED GROWTH IN ALL REGIONS IN 2018; 24/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR EXPECTS RESOURCE INDUSTRY MARGINS TO NARROW; 13/03/2018 – CATERPILLAR – LATIN AMERICA MACHINES RETAIL SALES FOR 3-MONTH ROLLING PERIOD ENDED FEB. UP 39 PCT; 24/04/2018 – Caterpillar Sales Jump on Strong International Demand; 04/05/2018 – Caterpillar: Appointed Andrew Bonfield as Chief Fincl Officer Effective Sept 1; 06/04/2018 – Boeing and Caterpillar, two companies that could be adversely affected by a trade war with China, fell 1.6 percent and 1.4 percent, respectively; 12/03/2018 – Boeing, Caterpillar and United Technologies fell more than 2 percent; 24/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC CAT.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $9.28 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 12/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR: GROUP PRESIDENT ROB CHARTER HAS ELECTED TO RETIRE

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 61 investors sold CAT shares while 409 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 365.67 million shares or 3.37% less from 378.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1St Source Bankshares reported 14,444 shares. Pittenger & Anderson stated it has 26,600 shares or 0.28% of all its holdings. Schulhoff owns 1,750 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Mngmt Ltd Company holds 0.19% of its portfolio in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) for 3,038 shares. Quantitative Inv Mngmt Limited Liability Company stated it has 38,500 shares or 0.3% of all its holdings. Advisors Preferred Limited Liability invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Aviva Public Limited Company invested in 216,789 shares. Bender Robert & Assocs has 0.13% invested in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Tennessee-based State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has invested 0.14% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Winslow Evans And Crocker Incorporated, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 4,496 shares. Washington Trust reported 4,995 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Kings Point Cap holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) for 450 shares. Parametric Port Associates Lc owns 1.58 million shares or 0.18% of their US portfolio. B Riley Wealth Mngmt has 8,343 shares. Thomasville Bancorporation accumulated 3,055 shares or 0.08% of the stock.

Eastern Bank, which manages about $1.49B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr (XLF) by 20,555 shares to 24,100 shares, valued at $620,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 10,042 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 70,066 shares, and cut its stake in Bank America Corp (NYSE:BAC).

