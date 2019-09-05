First Washington Upped Fireeye (FEYE) Position By $821,440; Tcw Group Upped Illumina (ILMN) Holding By $8.74 Million

Tcw Group Inc increased Illumina Inc (ILMN) stake by 7.51% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Tcw Group Inc acquired 28,188 shares as Illumina Inc (ILMN)’s stock declined 3.46%. The Tcw Group Inc holds 403,564 shares with $125.38M value, up from 375,376 last quarter. Illumina Inc now has $40.04 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $272.36. About 1.04M shares traded. Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) has risen 3.51% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.51% the S&P500. Some Historical ILMN News: 05/03/2018 – ANHUI ANKE BIOTECHNOLOGY 300009.SZ SAYS ITS UNIT OBTAINS EXCLUSIVE DISTRIBUTION RIGHTS IN CHINA FOR PRODUCTS OF VEROGEN, U.S. COMPANY JOINTLY SET UP BY U.S. FIRMS ILLUMINA AND TELEGRAPH HILL PARTNERS; 29/03/2018 – SiriusDecisions Recognizes Cisco, Huron Consulting Group, Illumina, lmprivata and Vocera as Winners of the 2018 Return on Integration (ROI) Awards; 30/05/2018 – Designer babies are just one example of the ethical dilemmas faced by the genomics industry Illumina CEO Francis deSouza’s company makes machines that let companies like 23andMe understand their customers’ DNA; 24/04/2018 – Illumina Sees FY18 Revenue Up 15%-16%; 15/05/2018 – ILLUMINA BUYS EDICO GENOME TO ACCELERATE GENOMIC DATA ANALYSIS; 24/04/2018 – ILLUMINA 1Q REV. $782M; 09/05/2018 – CAREDX IN LICENSE & COMMERCIALIZATION PACT WITH ILLUMINA; 15/05/2018 – Illumina Acquired Edico Genome; 24/04/2018 – Illumina 1Q EPS $1.41; 13/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB AND ILLUMINA ANNOUNCE STRATEGIC COLLABORATION TO DEVELOP AND COMMERCIALIZE COMPANION DIAGNOSTICS FOR BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB’S ONCOLOGY IMMUNOTHERAPIES

First Washington Corp increased Fireeye Inc (FEYE) stake by 32.57% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. First Washington Corp acquired 51,340 shares as Fireeye Inc (FEYE)’s stock declined 7.35%. The First Washington Corp holds 208,959 shares with $3.51 million value, up from 157,619 last quarter. Fireeye Inc now has $2.91 billion valuation. The stock increased 3.75% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $13.55. About 2.25M shares traded. FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) has declined 3.23% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.23% the S&P500. Some Historical FEYE News: 17/04/2018 – FireEye Introduces New Email Security Capabilities Driven By Deep Learning; 15/05/2018 – FireEye Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 21/05/2018 – FIREEYE TO USE PART OF PROCEEDS TO PAY CAPPED CALL DEAL COSTS; 02/05/2018 – FireEye Sees 2Q Rev $199M-$203M; 03/05/2018 – FireEye Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/04/2018 – FireEye and Oracle Collaborate on Cloud Transformation; 15/03/2018 – There are no rules of engagement in cyberspace, says FireEye CEO Kevin Mandia, leaving countries that rely heavily on the internet, like the U.S., vulnerable to cyber attacks; 02/05/2018 – FIREEYE 1Q ADJ. LOSS/SHR 4C, EST. LOSS 4C; 15/05/2018 – Masters Capital Management LLC Exits Position in FireEye; 22/05/2018 – FireEye, Inc. Announces Pricing of $525.0 Million Convertible Notes Offering

Among 5 analysts covering FireEye Inc (NASDAQ:FEYE), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. FireEye Inc has $27 highest and $1500 lowest target. $19.20’s average target is 41.70% above currents $13.55 stock price. FireEye Inc had 9 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. J.P. Morgan upgraded FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) on Monday, March 11 to “Buy” rating. The stock of FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) earned “Buy” rating by Northland Capital on Thursday, March 7. On Wednesday, July 31 the stock rating was maintained by Wedbush with “Neutral”. Mizuho initiated FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) on Tuesday, March 26 with “Hold” rating.

More notable recent FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “After Hours Most Active for Sep 3, 2019 : AVP, KO, CMCSA, ECA, ESGU, FOE, T, NEM, FEYE, PODD, QQQ, AABA – Nasdaq” on September 03, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “How Palo Alto Networks Is Lifting the Cybersecurity Industry – 24/7 Wall St.” published on September 05, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “FireEye is Now Oversold (FEYE) – Nasdaq” on May 20, 2019. More interesting news about FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Interesting FEYE Put And Call Options For May 31st – Nasdaq” published on April 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Is FireEye, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:FEYE) Share Price Doing? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.26, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 27 investors sold FEYE shares while 83 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 154.37 million shares or 10.41% more from 139.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Capwealth Advsr Lc invested in 309,011 shares or 0.8% of the stock. Harvey Mgmt Inc reported 0.68% stake. Prudential Inc holds 0% or 10,940 shares. Wolverine Asset Mngmt Lc reported 20,020 shares. Peddock Capital Ltd Co accumulated 230 shares. Wellington Mgmt Grp Llp reported 0% stake. Gsa Capital Partners Limited Liability Partnership holds 0.03% of its portfolio in FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) for 15,051 shares. Palisade Cap Management Lc Nj owns 0.01% invested in FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) for 11,000 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Llc reported 54,049 shares. Wilbanks Smith Thomas Asset Ltd Company accumulated 33,867 shares. Falcon Point Capital Ltd Liability Company holds 414,285 shares or 3.79% of its portfolio. Millennium Mgmt Ltd Liability Co holds 565,537 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Old Financial Bank In reported 13,681 shares stake. Secor Capital Advsr LP invested in 53,710 shares or 0.19% of the stock. Trellus Ltd Llc has 3.36% invested in FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) for 105,096 shares.

Among 3 analysts covering Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Illumina has $35500 highest and $30000 lowest target. $334.33’s average target is 22.75% above currents $272.36 stock price. Illumina had 6 analyst reports since April 16, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, July 30 by UBS. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, July 30 by Canaccord Genuity. On Tuesday, July 30 the stock rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray with “Overweight”.

More notable recent Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Illumina (ILMN) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on September 04, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “If You Had Bought Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Shares Three Years Ago You’d Have Made 67% – Yahoo Finance” published on August 19, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Merger or Not, Pacific Biosciences Needs to Deliver – Nasdaq” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Why Is Illumina (ILMN) Down 5% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “ETFs to Gain From the Booming Genomics Market – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 04, 2019.