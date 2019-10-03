First Washington Upped By $1.17 Million Its Insteel Industries (IIIN) Stake; Shorts at Moog Inc. Class A Common Stock (MOGA) Raised By 6.27%

Moog Inc. Class A Common Stock (NYSE:MOGA) had an increase of 6.27% in short interest. MOGA’s SI was 474,900 shares in October as released by FINRA. Its up 6.27% from 446,900 shares previously. With 134,200 avg volume, 4 days are for Moog Inc. Class A Common Stock (NYSE:MOGA)’s short sellers to cover MOGA’s short positions. The SI to Moog Inc. Class A Common Stock’s float is 1.49%. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $79.53. About 39,393 shares traded or Infinity% up from the average. Moog Inc. (NYSE:MOGA) has 0.00% since October 3, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

First Washington Corp increased Insteel Industries Inc (IIIN) stake by 39.78% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. First Washington Corp acquired 58,300 shares as Insteel Industries Inc (IIIN)’s stock declined 4.60%. The First Washington Corp holds 204,850 shares with $4.27M value, up from 146,550 last quarter. Insteel Industries Inc now has $373.87 million valuation. The stock decreased 0.92% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $19.42. About 26,643 shares traded. Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN) has declined 51.74% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.74% the S&P500. Some Historical IIIN News: 15/05/2018 – Insteel Industries Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 15/05/2018 – lnsteel Industries Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 22/03/2018 lnsteel Industries Announces Addition of Abney S. Boxley, lll to its Board of Directors; 22/03/2018 – INSTEEL INDUSTRIES SAYS ON MARCH 21, INCREASED SIZE OF BOARD TO SEVEN DIRECTORS – SEC FILING; 22/03/2018 – INSTEEL INDUSTRIES ANNOUNCES ADDITION OF ABNEY S. BOXLEY, lll TO ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 24/04/2018 – Insteel Industries Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 23/04/2018 – Insteel Industries 2Q EPS 31c; 22/03/2018 – Insteel Industries Announces Addition of Abney S. Boxley, III to its Board of Directors; 23/04/2018 – DJ Insteel Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IIIN)

Since April 22, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $109,221 activity. $89,300 worth of Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN) was bought by THOMPSON G KENNEDY. $19,921 worth of Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN) was bought by Ruth Jon M.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.30, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 13 investors sold IIIN shares while 29 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 15.34 million shares or 3.26% more from 14.86 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Dorsey Whitney Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.03% invested in Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN) for 9,845 shares. Panagora Asset accumulated 0% or 31,348 shares. Mason Street Advisors Limited Liability Corp holds 0% or 6,105 shares. Citigroup owns 0% invested in Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN) for 13,642 shares. Qs Invsts Limited Liability Company reported 58,800 shares. Minnesota-based Thrivent For Lutherans has invested 0% in Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has invested 0% in Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN). Oregon-based Oregon Employees Retirement Fund has invested 0% in Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN). The Washington-based Parametric Port Associate Limited Liability has invested 0% in Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN). Hotchkis And Wiley Capital Mngmt Llc has invested 0% in Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys owns 0% invested in Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN) for 16,125 shares. Thb Asset stated it has 395,916 shares. Moreover, Swiss Bankshares has 0% invested in Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN) for 33,200 shares. Northern Trust invested in 263,593 shares. Advisory Networks Ltd reported 3,478 shares.

More notable recent Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Insteel Industries, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:IIIN) High P/E Ratio A Problem For Investors? – Yahoo Finance” on September 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Who Has Been Buying Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Some Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN) Shareholders Are Down 43% – Yahoo Finance” on June 17, 2019. More interesting news about Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Insteel reports Q3 net earnings fall ~83% – Seeking Alpha” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Fund Think About Insteel Industries Inc (IIIN)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 09, 2019.

More recent Moog Inc. (NYSE:MOGA) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Moog Inc. (MOGA) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Motley Fool” on April 27, 2019. Also Businesswire.com published the news titled: “Moog Reports Third Quarter Results – Business Wire” on July 26, 2019. Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Moog Announces Cash Dividend – Business Wire” with publication date: November 02, 2018 was also an interesting one.