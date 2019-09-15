First Washington Trimmed Its Position in Otter Tail (OTTR) by $400,400 as Stock Value Rose; Canal Insurance Company Has Increased United Technologies Ord (UTX) Stake by $2.60 Million

Canal Insurance Company increased its stake in United Technologies Ord (UTX) by 28.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Canal Insurance Company bought 20,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The institutional investor held 90,000 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.72M, up from 70,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Canal Insurance Company who had been investing in United Technologies Ord for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $119.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $138.06. About 3.03M shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 08/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Boeing says Embraer-size deals compatible with cash strategy; 22/05/2018 – UTX CEO SEES MORE RESTRUCTURING AT COMPANY THIS YR TO CUT COSTS; 17/04/2018 – Expanded Service For Qantas B717 Nacelles: UTC Aerospace Systems Signs 8-Year Nacelle MRO Contract Extension; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECH SAYS SEEN NO CHANGE IN BEHAVIOR FROM CHINESE REGULATORS WITH RESPECT TO THE ROCKWELL COLLINS DEAL – CONF CALL; 23/05/2018 – United Technologies Plans $15 Billion Five-Year U.S. Investment; 04/05/2018 – Rockwell Collins/UTC glides towards US conditional approval, sources say [19:13 BST04 May 2018] [Proprietary] []; 22/05/2018 – UTX CEO: TALKING WITH INVESTORS ABOUT VALUE OF POSSIBLE BREAKUP; 08/03/2018 – Pratt & Whitney Supports India Aviation Skill Development with Newly Certified GTF Engine Courses at Hyderabad Training Center; 30/04/2018 – UTC Board of Directors Announces Quarterly Dividend; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECH SAYS CONTINUE TO SEE A CLOSE OF ROCKWELL COLLINS DEAL BY MID-YEAR; SAYS WORKING CLOSELY WITH REGULATORS TO COMPLETE REMAINING REVIEWS – CONF CALL

First Washington Corp decreased its stake in Otter Tail Corp (OTTR) by 71.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Washington Corp sold 7,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.77% . The institutional investor held 3,062 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $162,000, down from 10,762 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Washington Corp who had been investing in Otter Tail Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $53.89. About 86,661 shares traded or 3.74% up from the average. Otter Tail Corporation (NASDAQ:OTTR) has risen 12.14% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.14% the S&P500. Some Historical OTTR News: 02/04/2018 – Otter Tail Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – DJ Otter Tail Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OTTR); 29/03/2018 – Idaho Governor: GOVERNOR OTTER CITES SUCCESSES FROM FINAL LEGISLATIVE SESSION OF HIS TENURE; 19/04/2018 – Yamaha Announces Power Assist Electric Bicycles on Display at Sea Otter Classic; 07/05/2018 – OTTER TAIL SEES FY EPS CONT OPS $1.90 TO $2.05, EST. $1.93; 07/05/2018 – OTTER TAIL 1Q OPER REV. $241.3M; 07/05/2018 – OTTER TAIL CORP OTTR.O SEES FY 2018 SHR $1.90 TO $2.05; 17/05/2018 – UBS Fights Harry the Otter for Soccer Prediction Crown; 02/05/2018 – Otter Tail Declares Dividend of 3.35c; 04/04/2018 – Idaho Governor: DECLO TO HOST GOVERNOR OTTER’S 101ST CAPITAL FOR A DAY

First Washington Corp, which manages about $237.40 million and $202.87M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Limelight Networks Inc (NASDAQ:LLNW) by 264,270 shares to 1.92M shares, valued at $5.20 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Insteel Industries Inc (NASDAQ:IIIN) by 58,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 204,850 shares, and has risen its stake in Synchronoss Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SNCR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.33, from 1.48 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 16 investors sold OTTR shares while 43 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 17.66 million shares or 2.56% more from 17.22 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 700 are owned by Fifth Third Bancorp. Cornercap Invest Counsel invested in 19,720 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage reported 7,474 shares stake. Charles Schwab Invest Mgmt Inc holds 0.01% or 323,778 shares. Iowa Commercial Bank holds 0.16% of its portfolio in Otter Tail Corporation (NASDAQ:OTTR) for 6,796 shares. Bessemer Grp Inc holds 63,600 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Federated Investors Pa holds 0% or 269 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Sg Americas Securities Lc has 0% invested in Otter Tail Corporation (NASDAQ:OTTR). Neuberger Berman Grp Lc reported 5,206 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 2,935 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Los Angeles Cap Mngmt And Equity Research reported 56,625 shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan has 0.11% invested in Otter Tail Corporation (NASDAQ:OTTR). Moreover, State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems has 0% invested in Otter Tail Corporation (NASDAQ:OTTR). Optimum Investment reported 0.01% stake. State Street owns 868,301 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.

Canal Insurance Company, which manages about $303.95M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lockheed Mar 365.0 Call 20Sep19 (Call) (NYSE:LMT) by 37,800 shares to 20,000 shares, valued at $246,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 45 investors sold UTX shares while 537 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 463 raised stakes. 667.41 million shares or 0.19% less from 668.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 93,765 were accumulated by Somerville Kurt F. Appleton Incorporated Ma reported 27,687 shares stake. Connor Clark And Lunn Invest stated it has 16,567 shares. Lourd Cap Lc reported 0.04% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Barrett Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability reported 66,448 shares stake. Tortoise Mgmt Ltd Co has 0.03% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 1,003 shares. Nordea Investment Mngmt invested in 103,784 shares. Clean Yield Grp Inc, Vermont-based fund reported 666 shares. Qci Asset Mgmt Ny invested in 3,302 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Cypress Gp holds 0.72% or 28,079 shares in its portfolio. 1.27 million are held by Fayez Sarofim &. Plancorp Lc, a Missouri-based fund reported 2,823 shares. Davis R M holds 1.28% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 275,828 shares. Weiss Multi holds 0.28% or 80,000 shares. Vestor Capital Ltd Co holds 0.02% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 675 shares.

