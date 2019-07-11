First Washington Trimmed Its At&T (T) Stake as Shares Rose; Boeing Co (BA) Holding Held by First Dallas Securities Inc

First Dallas Securities Inc increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 10.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Dallas Securities Inc bought 1,613 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 17,578 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.71 million, up from 15,965 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $201.82 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.82% or $6.4 during the last trading session, reaching $358.7. About 2.29M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 15/05/2018 – FRENCH GOVERNMENT SAYS WILL CLOSELY WATCH WTO APPEALS BODY’S DECISION IN 2019 ON US AID TO BOEING; 25/05/2018 – MEDIA-Boeing embeds ex-737 Max boss at Rolls-Royce to fix engine issues- Bloomberg; 22/03/2018 – ANALYSIS-Boeing loyalist Ryanair to fly first Airbus with Austria deal; 30/04/2018 – BOEING IS TESTING BLENDED-WING PROTOTYPE: CEO; 08/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive: Boeing has ‘cash horsepower’ for targeted acquisitions – CEO; 16/03/2018 – SEATTLE-BOEING BA.N 737 MAX 7 UPGRADED NARROWBODY PLANE TAKES OFF ON MAIDEN FLIGHT; 29/03/2018 – New York Post: Boeing allegedly hit with `WannaCry’ cyberattack; 28/03/2018 – FOR MEDIA ONLY: Boeing to Hold First-Quarter Earnings Call on April 25; 28/03/2018 – BOEING ENGINEERING UNION SAYS IT IS TAKING PRECAUTIONS WITH ALL DATA IT RECEIVES FROM BOEING UNTIL COMPANY TELLS IT THAT SITUATION IS UNDER CONTROL; 26/04/2018 – BOEING – DEFENSE LOGISTICS AGENCY HAS AWARDED BOEING A FIVE-YEAR $427 MLN SOLE-SOURCE CONTRACT

First Washington Corp decreased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 38.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Washington Corp sold 40,310 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.73% with the market. The institutional investor held 64,760 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.03 million, down from 105,070 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Washington Corp who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $245.43 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $33.63. About 11.01 million shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has declined 2.92% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.35% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 11/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-AT&T CEO says Cohen payments ‘big mistake,’ chief lobbyist retiring; 13/05/2018 – good story detailing the stephenson-trump relationship: In hiring Michael Cohen, AT&T betrays a complicated relationship with Trump; 03/04/2018 – Time Warner Defends `No Blackout’ Offer as Fix for AT&T Deal; 06/04/2018 – Dutch Fund Sells Apple, Microsoft, Costco, AT&T — Barrons.com; 10/04/2018 – MEDIATEK 2454.TW SAYS MARCH SALES AT T$20.1 BLN; 19/03/2018 – COMPAL ELECTRONICS SAYS 2017 CONSOLIDATED NET OPERATING INCOME AT T$887.7 BLN; 26/03/2018 – Hartford Dividend & Growth HLS Adds AT&T, Cuts J&J; 15/05/2018 – AT&T Looks to Develop Next-Generation Streaming Video Platform and Targeted Advertising Capabilities; 11/05/2018 – AT&T releases a memo explaining its deal with Trump lawyer Michael Cohen. Read it here; 28/03/2018 – Turner Cites AT&T’s Trove of Customer Data in Defense of Merger

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 11 selling transactions for $51.18 million activity. COLBERT THEODORE III sold $873,712 worth of stock. $5.03 million worth of stock was sold by McAllister Kevin G on Friday, February 8. Shares for $1.20M were sold by CAPOZZI HEIDI B. $7.83M worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) was sold by Smith Gregory D on Friday, February 8. $10.50 million worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) was sold by KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN.

First Dallas Securities Inc, which manages about $186.05M and $139.05 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kraft Heinz Co by 13,731 shares to 12,548 shares, valued at $410,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) by 6,316 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 47,084 shares, and cut its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV).

Analysts await AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $0.90 earnings per share, down 1.10% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.91 per share. T’s profit will be $6.57 billion for 9.34 P/E if the $0.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.86 actual earnings per share reported by AT&T Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.65% EPS growth.

First Washington Corp, which manages about $237.40 million and $197.11 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Otter Tail Corp (NASDAQ:OTTR) by 8,563 shares to 10,762 shares, valued at $536,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vicor Corp (NASDAQ:VICR) by 29,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 147,180 shares, and has risen its stake in Nlight Inc.

