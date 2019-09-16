First Washington Trimmed Holding in Cray (CRAY) by $9.23 Million; Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Shareholder A-D-Beadell Investment Counsel Decreased Its Position by $1.46 Million

A-D-Beadell Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 40.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. A-D-Beadell Investment Counsel Inc sold 10,536 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 15,240 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.12M, down from 25,776 at the end of the previous reported quarter. A-D-Beadell Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $345.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $130.78. About 5.37M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 07/05/2018 – JANSSEN PHARMA – FDA APPROVAL OF DARZALEX IN COMBINATION WITH BORTEZOMIB, MELPHALAN AND PREDNISONE MARKS ITS FIFTH INDICATION IN MULTIPLE MYELOMA; 27/03/2018 – FDA: Johnson & Johnson Consumer, Inc.- Johnson & Johnson BAND-AID® Brand First Aid Products HURT-FREE® Wrap (size: 1in); 01/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Vision Presents New Studies Revealing Antioxidant Properties of Ultraviolet Blocker in ACUVUE® Brand Contact; 15/05/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: J&J and AbbVie roll back price hike after criticism; FDA to call out companies that thwart generics; 17/04/2018 – J&J – QTRLY WORLDWIDE CONSUMER SALES $3,398 MLN VS $3,228 MLN REPORTED LAST YR; 19/05/2018 – J.J. Watt Offers to Pay for Funerals of Santa Fe School Shooting Victims; 16/04/2018 – JANSSEN – COS TO SHARE DEVELOPMENT COSTS, COMMERCIAL PROFITS AND LOSSES; ADDITIONAL TERMS OF AGREEMENT NOT DISCLOSED; 17/04/2018 – JNJ: PHARMA SEGMENT IS DRIVING UPBEAT OUTLOOK FOR 2018; 29/03/2018 – Fitch Cites Johnson & Johnson’s Consistent Operating and Financial Performance for ‘AAA’ Rating; 29/03/2018 – Natrecor (nesiritide; Johnson & Johnson) Drug Analysis 2018 – ResearchAndMarkets.com

First Washington Corp decreased its stake in Cray Inc (CRAY) by 99.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Washington Corp sold 263,819 shares as the company’s stock rose 32.77% . The institutional investor held 371 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13,000, down from 264,190 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Washington Corp who had been investing in Cray Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.45 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $34.98. About 328,256 shares traded. Cray Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAY) has risen 44.63% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 44.63% the S&P500. Some Historical CRAY News: 01/05/2018 – Cray Reaffirms Rev Growth Expectations for 2018; 01/05/2018 – Cray Sees 2Q Rev $110M; 14/03/2018 Cray Tapped to Deliver Largest Supercomputer Dedicated to Fusion Science in Japan by National lnstitutes for Quantum and Radiological Science and Technology; 01/05/2018 – CRAY 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 53C, EST. LOSS/SHR 57C; 14/03/2018 – Cray Tapped to Deliver Largest Supercomputer Dedicated to Fusion Science in Japan by National Institutes for Quantum and Radiol; 01/05/2018 – Cray’s Reports Strong Results Though Product Mix Expected to Dent 2018 Adjusted Gross Margins — Market Mover; 06/04/2018 – Global High Performance Computing (HPC) Market 2018-2022 – Key Vendors are Cray, Dell, Fujitsu & Hewlett Packard Enterprise – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 21/05/2018 – Cray to Deliver Mission-Critical Supercomputer to Japan Meteorological Agency; 28/03/2018 – New Cray Artificial Intelligence Offerings Designed to Accelerate Customers’ Al From Pilot to Production; 01/05/2018 – Cray 1Q Loss/Shr 62c

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.84 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 48 investors sold JNJ shares while 813 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 628 raised stakes. 1.83 billion shares or 0.48% less from 1.84 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Weatherly Asset Management Lp reported 1.49% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). C Ww Gru A S stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Congress Asset Mngmt Comm Ma invested 0.15% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Ironwood Inv Limited reported 6,389 shares. Royal London Asset Management Limited accumulated 1.46 million shares. Bonness Enter Inc accumulated 3.39% or 39,038 shares. Hrt Fincl Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0.55% or 62,978 shares. Westchester Cap Incorporated holds 69,517 shares or 3.79% of its portfolio. Beck Mack & Oliver Limited Company owns 365,437 shares. Whalerock Point Prns Ltd has invested 3.33% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Oppenheimer Asset owns 472,094 shares. Beach Inv Counsel Pa holds 3.58% or 223,523 shares. Farmers Comml Bank stated it has 4.15% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Monroe State Bank And Mi has 8,944 shares for 0.42% of their portfolio. 4,279 were accumulated by Wealth Architects Ltd Co.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 earnings per share, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.28B for 16.35 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual earnings per share reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $419,040 activity.

Analysts await Cray Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAY) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $-0.57 earnings per share, down 21.28% or $0.10 from last year’s $-0.47 per share. After $-0.75 actual earnings per share reported by Cray Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -24.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.36 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.24, from 1.6 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 26 investors sold CRAY shares while 46 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 34.86 million shares or 9.65% less from 38.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Next Fin Incorporated accumulated 850 shares or 0% of the stock. Charles Schwab holds 0.01% or 340,444 shares in its portfolio. Hightower Advisors Limited Liability Corp reported 0% stake. Cortina Asset Management Limited Company owns 0.29% invested in Cray Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAY) for 132,660 shares. The Alaska-based State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has invested 0.01% in Cray Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAY). Wellington Mngmt Grp Llp invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Cray Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAY). Financial Bank Of Montreal Can has invested 0% of its portfolio in Cray Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAY). Wells Fargo And Mn accumulated 27,996 shares or 0% of the stock. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 0% or 24,238 shares in its portfolio. 7,091 are held by Aqr Cap Limited Com. Moreover, Soros Fund Management Limited Liability has 0.03% invested in Cray Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAY). California State Teachers Retirement reported 62,865 shares. 239,962 were reported by Deutsche Retail Bank Ag. Aperio Gp Lc reported 9,455 shares. 44,539 are held by Laurion Capital Ltd Partnership.