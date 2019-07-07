First Washington Trimmed Amazon Com (AMZN) Holding as Stock Value Rose; As Franklin Resources (BEN) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Saratoga Research & Investment Management Boosted Its Position

Saratoga Research & Investment Management increased its stake in Franklin Resources (BEN) by 105.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Saratoga Research & Investment Management bought 9,715 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.44% with the market. The institutional investor held 18,925 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $627,000, up from 9,210 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management who had been investing in Franklin Resources for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.91B market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $35.29. About 1.11 million shares traded. Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) has declined 1.07% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.50% the S&P500. Some Historical BEN News: 09/04/2018 – FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC – REPORTED PRELIMINARY MONTH-END AUM OF $737.5 BLN AT MARCH 31, COMPARED TO $744.9 BLN AT FEBRUARY 28; 02/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton – US Opportunities Adds Netflix; 25/04/2018 – Malaysia should look beyond ringgit to draw Chinese to sukuk market – Franklin Templeton; 26/04/2018 – FRANKLIN RESOURCES 2Q EPS 78C, EST. 75C; 16/05/2018 – MEDIA-Franklin Templeton buys $2.25 bln in Argentine bonds – FT; 26/04/2018 – Franklin Resources 2Q EPS 78c; 09/04/2018 – FRANKLIN RESOURCES – PRELIMINARY AVERAGE AUM FOR QTR ENDED MARCH 31, WERE $751.8 BLN; 02/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton – India Adds Lal PathLabs, Cuts HDFC; 02/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton – Global Euro Adds Shire, Exits JPMorgan; 16/05/2018 – Macron No Messiah as Franklin Templeton Bets on Poland Instead

First Washington Corp decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 16.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Washington Corp sold 617 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 3,014 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.37 million, down from 3,631 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Washington Corp who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $956.56B market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $3.91 during the last trading session, reaching $1942.91. About 2.63M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 02/05/2018 – Google launches its competitor to Amazon’s Alexa Fund to beef up its smart assistant; 14/05/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Amazon tests display ad offering letting Amazon merchants purchase spots across other sites and apps, amid; 24/04/2018 – Tulsa World: Sources: Tulsa in discussions with Amazon to construct distribution center; 16/05/2018 – Jeff Bezos considers these 3 CEOs his role models; 10/04/2018 – JuiceShots, an energy and wellness shot packed with adaptogens to boost health and vitality, is coming to Amazon.com; 14/05/2018 – Amazon’s board of directors had initially opposed making changes to its existing board nomination policy; 10/04/2018 – AMAZON IS SAID TO OFFER $1B-$2B FLIPKART BREAK FEE: FACTORDAILY; 14/05/2018 – MORGAN STANLEY REPORTS AMAZON ALEXA SKILLS – OFFERING ORIGINAL; 20/03/2018 – Amazon is interested in developing technologies targeted to aging populations; 16/04/2018 – Cardinal Health and McKesson are among the companies that have been seen as vulnerable to Amazon’s entry into health care

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold BEN shares while 146 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 131 raised stakes. 237.00 million shares or 2.36% less from 242.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hightower Advisors Ltd Llc holds 149,713 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Gotham Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Com invested in 157,155 shares. Loudon Mngmt Limited Company has invested 0.72% of its portfolio in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN). First Tru Advsrs Limited Partnership stated it has 0.08% in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN). Andra Ap invested in 0.14% or 145,300 shares. Mufg Americas has 300 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Kiltearn Prtnrs Limited Liability Partnership holds 7.13% in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) or 7.57 million shares. 24,295 are held by Sfe Invest Counsel. Landscape Cap Lc holds 25,298 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Nomura Holdg Inc invested in 0.01% or 42,097 shares. Citadel Lc invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN). Whittier Tru holds 0.03% or 34,100 shares in its portfolio. 6,240 are owned by Axa. Ww Asset Management, Michigan-based fund reported 28,564 shares. First Citizens Bancshares And Tru invested in 9,271 shares.

More notable recent Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Goldman sees AllianceBernstein, BlackRock benefiting from hunt for yield – Seeking Alpha” on June 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Cummins Inc. (CMI) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Franklin Resources: Proven Long-Term Play – Seeking Alpha” on March 27, 2019. More interesting news about Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) were released by: Forbes.com and their article: “How Royal Dutch Shell Is Setting A Bad Example Amid The Peak Oil Demand Hysteria – Forbes” published on June 07, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Franklin Resources, Inc. Announces First Quarter Results – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: January 30, 2019.

Saratoga Research & Investment Management, which manages about $1.40 billion and $1.46B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Accenture Ltd New (NYSE:ACN) by 11,106 shares to 148,251 shares, valued at $26.10M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Coca (NYSE:KO) by 25,867 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 529,015 shares, and cut its stake in Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG).

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. America First Investment Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation holds 25 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Crystal Rock Cap holds 3.13% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 2,380 shares. Ems Lp reported 6.5% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Adage Cap Prns Grp Inc Ltd Co reported 2.23% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Inr Advisory Services Lc has 8 shares. Callahan Advsr Lc has 1.03% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 3,113 shares. Congress Asset Ma owns 57,493 shares. Ims Capital has 1.92% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 1,317 shares. Dorsey & Whitney Tru Co Limited Co has 0.49% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 1,749 shares. Kessler Gru Limited Liability Com has invested 2.92% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Sumitomo Life Insur invested 2.97% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Pure Fincl Advsrs holds 0.26% or 760 shares in its portfolio. 10 reported 162 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Sandy Spring Fincl Bank holds 1.6% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 10,611 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System reported 735,592 shares or 2.68% of all its holdings.

First Washington Corp, which manages about $237.40 million and $197.11 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nlight Inc by 65,550 shares to 241,830 shares, valued at $5.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vicor Corp (NASDAQ:VICR) by 29,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 147,180 shares, and has risen its stake in Dycom Inds Inc (NYSE:DY).