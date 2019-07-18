First Washington Stake in Vicor (VICR) Boosted as Market Value Declined; Taconic Capital Advisors LP Decreased Its Position in Assured Guaranty LTD (AGO) as Valuation Rose

Taconic Capital Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Assured Guaranty Ltd (AGO) by 24.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Taconic Capital Advisors Lp sold 205,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.37% with the market. The hedge fund held 625,000 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.77M, down from 830,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Assured Guaranty Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.43 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $43.61. About 470,266 shares traded. Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) has risen 20.12% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.69% the S&P500. Some Historical AGO News: 26/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Hartford pushes deal for Connecticut to pay city’s debt; 23/05/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY FILED AN ADVERSARY COMPLAINT VS PUERTO RICO; 28/03/2018 – Assured Guaranty Responds to Puerto Rico’s Latest Revised Fiscal Plans; 07/05/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS ASSURED GUARANTY’S RATINGS; OUTLOOK STABLE; 29/03/2018 – Moody’s Continues To Review Certain Of Assured Guaranty’s European Subsidiaries For Upgrade; 28/03/2018 – Assured Guaranty: Puerto Rico’s Newest Plan Projects $6 Billion Available for Creditors in First 6 Years; 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: EINHORN CALLS ASSURED GUARANTY “A MELTING ICE CUBE THAT IS PAYING OUT THE DROPS WHILE IT STILL CAN”; 23/04/2018 – GREENLIGHT’S EINHORN PITCHES SHORT OF ASSURED GUARANTY; 24/04/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY DEFENDED AT BTIG AFTER EINHORN SHORT CALL; 02/05/2018 – Assured Guaranty Ltd. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.16 per Common Share

First Washington Corp increased its stake in Vicor Corp (VICR) by 24.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Washington Corp bought 29,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.63% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 147,180 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.57M, up from 118,180 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Washington Corp who had been investing in Vicor Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.27B market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $31.49. About 147,700 shares traded. Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR) has declined 15.04% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.47% the S&P500.

Taconic Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $11.01 billion and $1.35 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (Put) (HYG) by 750,000 shares to 1.05M shares, valued at $90.79M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 365,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 465,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Put) (SPY).

