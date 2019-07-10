First Washington Stake in Paccar (PCAR) Lowered by $1.96 Million; Blair William & Company Has Lowered Its Ameriprise Finl (AMP) Position by $432,896 as Share Value Rose

Blair William & Company decreased its stake in Ameriprise Finl Inc (AMP) by 19.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blair William & Company sold 3,382 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.59% with the market. The institutional investor held 14,047 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.80 million, down from 17,429 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blair William & Company who had been investing in Ameriprise Finl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.11B market cap company. The stock increased 0.85% or $1.26 during the last trading session, reaching $150.2. About 720,101 shares traded. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) has risen 2.37% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.06% the S&P500. Some Historical AMP News: 23/04/2018 – Ameriprise Financial Increases Regular Quarterly Dividend; 23/04/2018 – CORRECT: AMERIPRISE AUM $485B; 23/04/2018 – Ameriprise 1Q Net $594M; 23/04/2018 – AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC – INCREASED COMPANY’S QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND BY 8 PERCENT, OR $0.07 PER DILUTED SHARE, TO $0.90 PER DILUTED SHARE; 23/04/2018 – AMERIPRISE FINL BOOSTS REGULAR QTRLY DIV; 30/04/2018 – A wide reaching Royal Commission into Australia’s banking sector heard that advisors at AMP misappropriated funds of thousands of clients over the last decade by charging them without providing advice, and that it had repeatedly lied to the Australian Securities and Investments Commission; 19/04/2018 – DoJ CA Central: Financial Advisor Faces Federal Fraud and Money Laundering Charges Alleging Thefts from Ameriprise Clients and; 14/03/2018 – Ameriprise Study: Investors Across Five Decades Feel Confident About Their Financial Journey, Despite Setbacks and Fears; 23/04/2018 – Ameriprise 1Q EPS $3.91; 20/04/2018 – FBI: Financial Advisor Faces Federal Fraud and Money Laundering Charges Alleging Thefts from Ameriprise Clients and Other

First Washington Corp decreased its stake in Paccar Inc (PCAR) by 18.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Washington Corp sold 28,877 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.58% with the market. The institutional investor held 131,051 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.93M, down from 159,928 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Washington Corp who had been investing in Paccar Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $24.47 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $70.63. About 1.08M shares traded. PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) has risen 13.34% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.91% the S&P500. Some Historical PCAR News: 25/04/2018 – PACCAR INC PCAR.O : RBC CUTS TO SECTOR PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 01/05/2018 – PACCAR BOOSTS REGULAR QTRLY CASH DIV; 01/05/2018 – Paccar Raises Dividend to 28c Vs. 25c; 24/04/2018 – Paccar 1Q U.S., Canada Class 8 Truck Industry Orders More Than Doubled; 24/04/2018 – Paccar 1Q EPS $1.45; 24/04/2018 – PACCAR INCREASED EST OF YR CLASS 8 TRUCK INDUSTRY RETAIL SALES; 24/04/2018 – Paccar 1Q Rev $5.65B; 24/04/2018 – PACCAR INC – “TRUCK MARKET REFLECTS STRONG ECONOMY AND EXCELLENT FREIGHT DEMAND”; 24/04/2018 – Paccar 1Q Parts Revenue $939.9M; 02/05/2018 – MANDATE: Paccar Financial EUR 3Y Fixed or FRN Notes Roadshow

Analysts await PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $1.81 earnings per share, up 13.84% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.59 per share. PCAR’s profit will be $627.05 million for 9.76 P/E if the $1.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.81 actual earnings per share reported by PACCAR Inc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

First Washington Corp, which manages about $237.40 million and $197.11 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fireeye Inc (NASDAQ:FEYE) by 51,340 shares to 208,959 shares, valued at $3.51M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nlight Inc by 65,550 shares in the quarter, for a total of 241,830 shares, and has risen its stake in Otter Tail Corp (NASDAQ:OTTR).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 6 insider sales for $3.38 million activity. HUBBARD TODD R also sold $53,915 worth of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) shares. ARMSTRONG RONALD E also sold $1.04 million worth of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) on Wednesday, February 6. On Friday, February 1 DANFORTH DAVID J sold $197,383 worth of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) or 3,049 shares. Davila Marco A. sold 7,528 shares worth $506,485. BARKLEY MICHAEL T sold 13,662 shares worth $911,781.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.32, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 33 investors sold PCAR shares while 153 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 149 raised stakes. 210.72 million shares or 0.28% more from 210.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Japan-based Sumitomo Mitsui Hldgs has invested 0.09% in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR). 58,133 are held by Cibc World Mkts Corp. Mycio Wealth Prns Ltd Liability Company invested 0.25% in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR). Amica Mutual Ins Communication holds 11,548 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Mackay Shields Lc owns 0.17% invested in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) for 346,391 shares. Gamble Jones Inv Counsel holds 4,110 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Moreover, Aperio Grp Inc Ltd Liability Com has 0.07% invested in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) for 233,414 shares. State Bank Of Nova Scotia holds 67,393 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Salem Cap Mngmt reported 19,000 shares stake. Hightower Advsrs Limited holds 112,438 shares. 73,600 are owned by Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec. Marathon Asset Mngmt Llp has 425,081 shares for 0.39% of their portfolio. Madison Inv Hldg has invested 0.78% in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR). Cibc Asset Management Inc has 50,011 shares. Peak Asset Mgmt Ltd holds 2.4% in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) or 103,597 shares.

Blair William & Company, which manages about $16.40 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ross Stores Inc (NASDAQ:ROST) by 3,229 shares to 22,807 shares, valued at $2.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Raytheon Co (NYSE:RTN) by 18,898 shares in the quarter, for a total of 194,891 shares, and has risen its stake in Prudential Plc (NYSE:PUK).

Analysts await Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $4.01 EPS, up 11.39% or $0.41 from last year’s $3.6 per share. AMP’s profit will be $536.94 million for 9.36 P/E if the $4.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.75 actual EPS reported by Ameriprise Financial, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.93% EPS growth.