First Washington Stake in Amazon Com (AMZN) Cut by $1.10 Million as Stock Price Rose; Pg&E (PCG) Holder Silver Point Capital LP Raised Its Position

First Washington Corp decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 16.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Washington Corp sold 617 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 3,014 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.37M, down from 3,631 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Washington Corp who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $12.7 during the last trading session, reaching $2013.77. About 1.60M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 03/04/2018 – A start-up called Zipline beat Amazon and FedEx to the punch with medical deliveries by drone in 2016; 03/05/2018 – Sprouts says it ended Amazon Prime partnership as of May, cuts sales target; 20/04/2018 – James Comey will speak at Amazon on Monday; 26/04/2018 – After watching $AMZN and $INTC surge after hours, $MSFT gets in on the action; 17/03/2018 – blacq: Amazon cutting hundreds of Seattle jobs in its consumer business: source (Reuters) -; 19/04/2018 – Amazon founder and CEO Jeff Bezos writes a closely watched annual letter every year; 02/04/2018 – As Amazon struggles to crack markets in Asia, this Korean Unicorn could be a strong candidate for an IPO in 2019; 13/03/2018 – The recall covers six versions of the Amazon Basics portable battery; 20/03/2018 – Amazon Is Said to Squeeze Suppliers to Curb Losses in Price Wars; 14/03/2018 – Zara owner lnditex full-year profit up 7 pct

Silver Point Capital Lp increased its stake in Pg&E Corp (PCG) by 912.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Silver Point Capital Lp bought 12.13M shares as the company’s stock rose 18.74% with the market. The hedge fund held 13.46M shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $239.62 million, up from 1.33M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Silver Point Capital Lp who had been investing in Pg&E Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.86 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.69% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $19.49. About 5.34M shares traded. PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) has declined 58.22% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 62.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PCG News: 03/05/2018 – PG&E 1Q Adj EPS 91c; 27/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Pacific Gas & Electric – 04/27/2018 09:17 AM; 02/05/2018 – CALIFORNIA UTILITY INVESTIGATION TO FOLLOW CALFIRE PG&E REPORT; 16/04/2018 – PACIFIC GAS AND ELECTRIC CO – TERM LOAN MATURES ON APRIL 16, 2020, UNLESS EXTENDED; 18/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/18/2018 07:19 PM; 03/05/2018 – PG&E POSITIONING TO INVEST IN CALIF. ELECTRIC CAR ADOPTION; 25/05/2018 – PG&E Responds to CAL FIRE Announcement; 31/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/31/2018 05:23 PM; 23/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/23/2018 02:58 PM; 25/05/2018 – California Says PG&E Power Lines Caused 4 of October’s Fires

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.37 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.30, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 175 investors sold PCG shares while 115 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 420.90 million shares or 0.11% less from 421.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reported 858,725 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Numerixs Inv accumulated 203,948 shares or 0.47% of the stock. Columbus Hill LP invested in 6.44 million shares or 10.41% of the stock. Panagora Asset Management invested in 9,852 shares. Glendon Mngmt Limited Partnership holds 3.07% of its portfolio in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) for 699,282 shares. Bessemer has invested 0.05% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). 11.19M are owned by Nomura. Msd Partners Ltd Partnership invested 6.61% of its portfolio in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). California Public Employees Retirement Sys stated it has 1.04M shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale reported 77,765 shares stake. New York State Common Retirement Fund invested in 931,800 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Rare Infra Limited invested in 2.93 million shares. Moreover, Trustmark Financial Bank Department has 0% invested in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) for 159 shares. 22,947 are owned by Comerica Fincl Bank. Cwm Limited Liability Com invested in 0% or 550 shares.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $5.28 earnings per share, up 4.14% or $0.21 from last year’s $5.07 per share. After $7.09 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.53% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 205,348 are owned by Alkeon Capital Limited Liability Co. Fagan Associates reported 650 shares. Cypress Funds Limited Liability Co stated it has 9.46% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advsrs Llp Ma, Massachusetts-based fund reported 53,211 shares. Moreover, Ancora Advsr Ltd Liability Company has 0.4% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Mckinley Capital Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company Delaware holds 3.56% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 27,749 shares. Patten And Patten Tn, a Tennessee-based fund reported 814 shares. Montrusco Bolton Invs Incorporated, Quebec – Canada-based fund reported 19,219 shares. Cape Ann Savings Bank has 0.34% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Retirement Planning Grp Inc Inc reported 0.1% stake. Moreover, Cambridge Advsr has 0.07% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Viking Lp accumulated 311,719 shares. Evermay Wealth Mgmt Ltd holds 3,091 shares or 1.56% of its portfolio. Fiera Cap Corp holds 23,904 shares. 1,560 were accumulated by Canandaigua National Bank And Trust.