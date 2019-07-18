First Washington Stake in Amazon Com (AMZN) Cut by $1.10 Million as Share Value Rose; Engineers Gate Manager LP Lifted Its Hillenbrand (HI) Position by $806,552

First Washington Corp decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 16.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Washington Corp sold 617 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 3,014 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.37 million, down from 3,631 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Washington Corp who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $971.79 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.91% or $18.18 during the last trading session, reaching $1973.85. About 935,178 shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 26/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: AMZN, INTC, SBUX & more; 03/04/2018 – TRUMP: AMAZON SHOULD PAY POST OFFICE COSTS, NOT U.S. TAXPAYER; 09/05/2018 – GovTechUS: Google, Amazon, Facebook Set to Discuss AI at White House; 19/04/2018 – Home Depot is launching its biggest tech hiring spree ever to protect its lead over Amazon:; 26/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM CFO SAYS STRONG ADVERTISING GROWTH CONTRIBUTED TO PROFIT – MEDIA CALL; 05/03/2018 – Could Amazon Move Into Banking? Look No Further Than Walmart’s Failures; 01/05/2018 – NEW: Amazon is planning more Whole Foods benefits for its Prime members, sources tell CNBC; 04/04/2018 – Amazon Announces New Fulfillment Center in Southern Nevada; 13/03/2018 – Britain to consider new tax mechanism for online sales; 27/04/2018 – As Amazon is growing to become one of the biggest websites in the world, it’s become more and more of a haven for counterfeits

Engineers Gate Manager Lp increased its stake in Hillenbrand Inc (HI) by 115.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Engineers Gate Manager Lp bought 19,672 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.59% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 36,744 shares of the miscellaneous manufacturing industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.53 million, up from 17,072 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Engineers Gate Manager Lp who had been investing in Hillenbrand Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.20 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $35.09. About 134,589 shares traded. Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) has declined 16.52% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.95% the S&P500. Some Historical HI News: 02/05/2018 – HILLENBRAND 2Q NET REV. $452.2M, EST. $432.3M; 09/03/2018 HILLENBRAND IN SYNDICATED L/G FACILITY PACT; 23/03/2018 – Hillenbrand Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – Hillenbrand Board Elects Daniel C. Hillenbrand Independent Director; 02/05/2018 – HILLENBRAND 2Q ADJ EPS 65C, EST. 64C; 14/05/2018 – Hillenbrand Bd Elects Daniel C. Hillenbrand Independent Director; 14/05/2018 – HILLENBRAND NAMES DANIEL C. HILLENBRAND INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR; 02/05/2018 – HILLENBRAND RAISING ADJUSTED EPS GUIDANCE FOR 2018; 09/03/2018 – HILLENBRAND-AGREEMENT ALLOWS CO, CERTAIN UNITS TO REQUEST ISSUE UP TO EUR 150 MLN IN UNSECURED LETTERS OF CREDIT, BANK GUARANTEES/OTHER SURETY BONDS; 09/03/2018 – HILLENBRAND INC – FACILITY AGREEMENT REPLACES EXISTING SYNDICATED L/G FACILITY AGREEMENT DATED AS OF JUNE 3, 2013

First Washington Corp, which manages about $237.40M and $197.11M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vonage Hldgs Corp (NYSE:VG) by 159,800 shares to 532,927 shares, valued at $5.35 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Intrexon Corp (NYSE:XON) by 274,340 shares in the quarter, for a total of 548,863 shares, and has risen its stake in Usa Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:USAT).

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $5.28 earnings per share, up 4.14% or $0.21 from last year’s $5.07 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.60B for 93.46 P/E if the $5.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $7.09 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.53% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Polar Capital Limited Liability Partnership invested in 2.26% or 136,736 shares. Rathbone Brothers Public Ltd Liability stated it has 84,588 shares or 4.95% of all its holdings. 1,500 were reported by Quinn Opportunity Prtnrs Ltd. Conning Inc reported 9,384 shares or 0.52% of all its holdings. The Minnesota-based White Pine Limited Liability Company has invested 0.57% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Cipher Ltd Partnership owns 2,465 shares for 0.35% of their portfolio. Taconic Cap Lp holds 6.98% or 53,000 shares. Polaris Greystone Llc has 0.37% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Anchor Cap Advsrs Lc reported 360 shares. Allsquare Wealth Management Lc, a New York-based fund reported 307 shares. 6,046 were reported by Cadinha & Ltd Llc. Beck Mack And Oliver owns 835 shares. Whetstone Cap Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 11.68% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Chase Inv Counsel has invested 3.03% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Miracle Mile Advsr Ltd Company invested 1.43% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.39, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 16 investors sold HI shares while 63 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 47.95 million shares or 0.06% less from 47.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Co accumulated 11,376 shares. Mirador Cap Prtnrs LP reported 28,597 shares. Smart Portfolios Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0% or 128 shares in its portfolio. Lpl Financial Ltd Liability Corporation reported 8,871 shares. Metropolitan Life Ins Ny stated it has 11,452 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Royal Bancshares Of Canada holds 4,176 shares. Minnesota-based Gradient Invests Limited Liability Corp has invested 0% in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI). Parametric Port Associates Limited Liability Com invested in 152,990 shares. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board has invested 0.01% in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has 14,427 shares. Clarivest Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.07% or 86,500 shares. Delta Asset Lc Tn stated it has 104 shares. Franklin owns 0.01% invested in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) for 622,556 shares. Finance Counselors holds 0.18% or 103,284 shares. Pennsylvania-based Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt has invested 0.02% in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI).

Engineers Gate Manager Lp, which manages about $645.79 million and $1.65B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abeona Therapeutics Inc by 45,795 shares to 58,537 shares, valued at $431,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sm Energy Co (NYSE:SM) by 70,453 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,700 shares, and cut its stake in Health Ins Innovations Inc (NASDAQ:HIIQ).

