First Washington Raised Stake in Dycom Inds (DY) by $1.03 Million; Parkwood Has Decreased Bank Of America (BAC) Position by $383,238 as Stock Price Rose

Parkwood Llc decreased its stake in Bank Of America Corp (BAC) by 6.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parkwood Llc sold 14,194 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 200,529 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.53 million, down from 214,723 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parkwood Llc who had been investing in Bank Of America Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $262.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.74% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $28.37. About 28.24 million shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 27/04/2018 – BAML Global Interest Rate Forecasts as of April 27 (Table); 16/04/2018 – BAC 1Q EQUITIES TRADING REV. EX-DVA $1.52B, EST. $1.18B; 22/05/2018 – 8×8 Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 5; 16/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms ‘BB+/B’ Rtgs On BAC Intnl Bank, Otlk Still Stbl; 16/04/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA – CREDIT CARD CHARGE-OFF RATE WAS 2.81 PCT IN MARCH VS 2.78 PCT IN FEBRUARY; 07/05/2018 – U.S. IPOs Drop 17% in 2018, BofA Leads; 11/05/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA’S PACKLES, CAVAN YANG ARE SAID TO LEAVE FIRM; 18/04/2018 – MERRILL LYNCH’S BLANCH CONCLUDES BLOOMBERG RADIO INTERVIEW; 10/05/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA’S TOP EUROPEAN JUNK-BOND TRADER IS SAID TO EXIT; 23/04/2018 – U.S. IPOs Drop 19% in 2018, BofA Leads

First Washington Corp increased its stake in Dycom Inds Inc (DY) by 43.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Washington Corp bought 22,990 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.10% . The institutional investor held 76,405 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.51M, up from 53,415 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Washington Corp who had been investing in Dycom Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.55B market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $49.05. About 122,896 shares traded. Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) has declined 37.78% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.78% the S&P500. Some Historical DY News: 22/05/2018 – Dycom Industries Had Seen FY19 EPS $4.78-$5.70; 06/03/2018 Dycom Industries at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc; 22/05/2018 – Dycom 1Q EPS 53c; 22/05/2018 – DYCOM INDUSTRIES INC DY.N FY2019 SHR VIEW $5.70, REV VIEW $3.40 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 22/05/2018 – Dycom Industries 1Q Adjusted Ebitda $73.7M; 22/05/2018 – Dycom 1Q Rev $731.4M; 22/05/2018 – Dycom Industries Lowers Expectations for Full Fiscal Year; 22/05/2018 – DYCOM INDUSTRIES – SEES NON-GAAP ADJUSTED DILUTED EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE $1.13 – $1.28 FOR QUARTER ENDING JULY 28; 22/05/2018 – Dycom Industries Had Seen FY19 Adjusted EPS $5.22-$6.14; 22/05/2018 – DYCOM INDUSTRIES INC SEES FISCAL 2019 GAAP SHR $3.81 – $4.70

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 577 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 6.30 billion shares or 2.30% less from 6.44 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Capital Wealth Planning Limited Liability Corporation has 0.49% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Nomura Holdg Inc owns 1.30M shares. Meiji Yasuda Life Ins Company holds 191,996 shares or 0.8% of its portfolio. The British Columbia – Canada-based Numerixs Invest Technology Incorporated has invested 1.75% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Aviva Public Ltd Co stated it has 1.02% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Covenant Multifamily Offices Limited Liability Company owns 0.01% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 826 shares. Bowling Mngmt Limited invested 0.67% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Syntal Ptnrs Lc has invested 0.2% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Moreover, Inv Of Virginia Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.38% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 58,831 shares. Logan Cap Mgmt, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 10,831 shares. Abner Herrman Brock Lc holds 2.98% or 699,775 shares in its portfolio. First Midwest Bancshares Trust Division owns 0.34% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 91,117 shares. 442,925 were reported by Front Barnett Associate Ltd. Massachusetts-based Moors Cabot has invested 0.58% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Doheny Asset Ca reported 76,710 shares.

Analysts await Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) to report earnings on October, 21. They expect $0.69 earnings per share, up 4.55% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.66 per share. BAC’s profit will be $6.38B for 10.28 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual earnings per share reported by Bank of America Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.76% negative EPS growth.

Parkwood Llc, which manages about $510.88 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Ftse Developed Etf (VEA) by 439,000 shares to 468,918 shares, valued at $19.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Total Stock Mkt Etf (VTI) by 185,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 588,699 shares, and has risen its stake in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC).

First Washington Corp, which manages about $237.40 million and $197.11 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 6,888 shares to 46,845 shares, valued at $13.23 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 617 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,014 shares, and cut its stake in Vericel Corp.

