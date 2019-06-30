First Washington Raised Its Position in Intrexon (XON) as Share Value Declined; Allen Investment Management Raised Tableau Software (DATA) Holding by $2.42 Million

Allen Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Tableau Software Inc (DATA) by 842.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Allen Investment Management Llc bought 19,084 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.73% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 21,348 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.72 million, up from 2,264 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Allen Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Tableau Software Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.49B market cap company. The stock increased 0.99% or $1.63 during the last trading session, reaching $166.02. About 1.82 million shares traded or 7.32% up from the average. Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA) has risen 31.91% since June 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.48% the S&P500.

First Washington Corp increased its stake in Intrexon Corp (XON) by 99.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Washington Corp bought 274,340 shares as the company’s stock declined 38.49% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 548,863 shares of the commercial physical & biological resarch company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.89M, up from 274,523 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Washington Corp who had been investing in Intrexon Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.23 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $7.66. About 1.39M shares traded. Intrexon Corporation (NYSE:XON) has declined 69.39% since June 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 73.82% the S&P500. Some Historical XON News: 16/04/2018 – Exemplar Genetics Rare Neurological Disease Model Cleared by FDA for Commercial Research Use; 29/03/2018 – ActoBio Therapeutics Greenlighted by FDA to Commence a Phase lb/lla Trial with AG019 for the Treatment of Early Onset Type 1 Diabetes; 15/05/2018 – Intrexon Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 10/05/2018 – Intrexon 1Q Rev $43.8M; 29/05/2018 – INTREXON CORP – ISOLATION & RECOMBINANT EXPRESSION OF A NOVEL GENE FROM OPIUM POPPY ENCODING ENZYME, THEBAINE SYNTHASE; 16/05/2018 – Ziopharm Oncology to Present Data from Clinical Studies of Controlled IL-12 in Breast Cancer and Glioblastoma at American Socie; 14/05/2018 – Intrexon Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 29/03/2018 – ActoBio Therapeutics Greenlighted by FDA to Commence a Phase Ib/IIa Trial with AG019 for the Treatment of Early Onset Type 1 Di; 10/05/2018 – INTREXON CORP – QTRLY NET LOSS OF $0.33 PER BASIC SHARE; 10/05/2018 – Intrexon 1Q Loss $42M

First Washington Corp, which manages about $237.40M and $197.11 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Instructure Inc by 33,460 shares to 72,620 shares, valued at $3.42 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since December 31, 2018, it had 8 insider purchases, and 8 insider sales for $17.41 million activity. Shares for $26,187 were sold by LIFFMAN JOEL D. 3,514 shares valued at $24,846 were sold by Perez Jeffrey Thomas on Wednesday, January 2. 2,944 shares were sold by Reed Thomas D., worth $20,816 on Wednesday, January 2. Walsh Robert F. III had sold 4,058 shares worth $28,692 on Wednesday, January 2. $27,094 worth of stock was sold by Sabzevari Helen on Wednesday, January 2. 3,514 shares were sold by Sterling Rick L., worth $24,846.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 1.02 in 2018Q4.

Allen Investment Management Llc, which manages about $2.32 billion and $3.19 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IEFA) by 11,160 shares to 100,606 shares, valued at $6.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.89 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.52, from 1.37 in 2018Q4.