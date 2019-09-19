First Washington Lowered Stake in Cray (CRAY) by $9.23 Million as Stock Rose; Occidental Pete (OXY) Market Value Declined While Advisors Asset Management Has Cut Stake by $1.94 Million

First Washington Corp decreased its stake in Cray Inc (CRAY) by 99.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Washington Corp sold 263,819 shares as the company’s stock rose 32.77% . The institutional investor held 371 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13,000, down from 264,190 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Washington Corp who had been investing in Cray Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $34.97. About 492,497 shares traded or 4.81% up from the average. Cray Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAY) has risen 44.63% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 44.63% the S&P500. Some Historical CRAY News: 01/05/2018 – Cray’s Reports Strong Results Though Product Mix Expected to Dent 2018 Adjusted Gross Margins — Market Mover; 20/04/2018 – DJ Cray Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CRAY); 18/04/2018 – Cray Debuts AMD EPYC™ Processors in Supercomputer Product Line; 01/05/2018 – Cray Backs 2018 Revenue Growth 10% to 15%; 25/04/2018 – CRAY SAYS ON APRIL 20, CO, WELLS FARGO BANK, NATIONAL ASSOCIATION EXECUTED SECOND AMENDMENT TO CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED JANUARY 7, 2016 – SEC FILING; 01/05/2018 – Cray Sees 2Q Rev $110M; 21/05/2018 – Cray to Deliver Mission-Critical Supercomputer to Japan Meteorological Agency; 01/05/2018 – CRAY 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 53C, EST. LOSS/SHR 57C

Advisors Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Occidental Pete Corp (OXY) by 27.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisors Asset Management Inc sold 38,755 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.65% . The institutional investor held 103,270 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.19 million, down from 142,025 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Occidental Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $41.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.89% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $45.91. About 6.26M shares traded. Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) has declined 38.35% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.35% the S&P500. Some Historical OXY News: 27/03/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM OXY.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE VICKI HOLLUB SAYS EXPECTS PERMIAN RESOURCES BUSINESS TO BE CASH FLOW BREAKEVEN BY THIRD QUARTER; 03/05/2018 – Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N SAYS PRODUCTION FORECAST ASSUMES $63/BARREL WTI OIL PRICE CLc1 AND $67 BRENT PRICE LCOc1 FOR REST OF YEAR; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE VICKI HOLLUB SAYS NO DECISION YET ON WHETHER TO INCREASE 2018 CAPITAL BUDGET; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP – SEES FY 2018 PRODUCTION COST FOR DOMESTIC OIL & GAS ABOUT $12.50/ BOE; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP QTRLY REVENUES $3,763 MLN VS $2,957 MLN; 21/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $87 FROM $71; 03/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.77/SHR; 27/03/2018 – Occidental sees Permian shale unit at breakeven by third quarter; 13/04/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $76 FROM $65

Since June 10, 2019, it had 11 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $5.82 million activity. On Monday, June 10 Batchelder Eugene L. bought $437,790 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) or 9,100 shares. 10,000 shares valued at $480,900 were bought by Backus Marcia E. on Monday, June 10. KLESSE WILLIAM R had bought 5,000 shares worth $224,800 on Monday, August 12. Shares for $753,258 were bought by Shearer Bob. Dillon Kenneth had bought 5,000 shares worth $222,850 on Friday, August 16. POLADIAN AVEDICK BARUYR bought $243,850 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) on Wednesday, June 12.

Analysts await Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.70 earnings per share, down 60.45% or $1.07 from last year’s $1.77 per share. OXY’s profit will be $626.14M for 16.40 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.97 actual earnings per share reported by Occidental Petroleum Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -27.84% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.33, from 1.17 in 2019Q1.

Advisors Asset Management Inc, which manages about $16.50 billion and $5.54B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cnooc Ltd (NYSE:CEO) by 2,222 shares to 15,019 shares, valued at $2.56M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Granite Constr Inc (NYSE:GVA) by 11,049 shares in the quarter, for a total of 38,996 shares, and has risen its stake in Tekla Life Sciences Invs (NYSE:HQL).

First Washington Corp, which manages about $237.40 million and $202.87M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Paccar Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 74,138 shares to 205,189 shares, valued at $14.70 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Synchronoss Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SNCR) by 120,745 shares in the quarter, for a total of 796,648 shares, and has risen its stake in Intrexon Corp (NYSE:XON).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.36 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.24, from 1.6 in 2019Q1.