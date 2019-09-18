First Washington Lowered Its Otter Tail (OTTR) Stake by $400,400; Market Value Rose; Conestoga Capital Advisors Position in Idexx Labs (IDXX) Lowered as Market Valuation Rose

Conestoga Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Idexx Labs Inc (IDXX) by 28.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Conestoga Capital Advisors Llc sold 4,955 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.50% . The institutional investor held 12,335 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.40 million, down from 17,290 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Idexx Labs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.40B market cap company. The stock increased 2.34% or $6.22 during the last trading session, reaching $271.86. About 303,523 shares traded. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) has risen 18.63% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.63% the S&P500. Some Historical IDXX News: 04/05/2018 – IDEXX LABORATORIES INC SAYS FOR 2018, COMPANY PROJECTS CAPITAL SPENDING OF APPROXIMATELY $140 MLN; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX MAINTAINS 2018 REPORTED REV. GUIDANCE $2,205M – $2,245M; 17/05/2018 – Idexx Labs Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX LABS 1Q REV. $538M; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX LABORATORIES INC IDXX.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.12, REV VIEW $2.22 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX Labs 1Q EPS $1.01; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX Labs Raises 2018 View To EPS $4.06-EPS $4.20; 15/05/2018 – IDEXX LABORATORIES – REDUCED BOARD SIZE TO EIGHT & SIZE OF CLASS l TO TWO MEMBERS, EFFECTIVE UPON WILLIAM END’S RETIREMENT FROM BOARD – SEC FILING; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX LABORATORIES INC IDXX.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $2.205 BLN TO $2.245 BLN

First Washington Corp decreased its stake in Otter Tail Corp (OTTR) by 71.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Washington Corp sold 7,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.77% . The institutional investor held 3,062 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $162,000, down from 10,762 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Washington Corp who had been investing in Otter Tail Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.13 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $53.64. About 47,349 shares traded. Otter Tail Corporation (NASDAQ:OTTR) has risen 12.14% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.14% the S&P500. Some Historical OTTR News: 07/05/2018 – OTTER TAIL 1Q EPS CONT OPS 66C, EST. 54C; 20/04/2018 – OTTER TAIL POWER CO. REQUESTS RATE REVIEW IN SOUTH DAKOTA; 09/05/2018 – AISense Announces General Availability and Premium Version of Otter Voice Notes, Designed for Business People, Journalists and; 04/04/2018 – Idaho Governor: DECLO TO HOST GOVERNOR OTTER’S 101ST CAPITAL FOR A DAY; 12/04/2018 – ID Securities: 04/12/2018 – Governor Otter Proclaims April “Financial Literacy Month”; 19/04/2018 – Yamaha Announces Power Assist Electric Bicycles on Display at Sea Otter Classic; 07/05/2018 – OTTER TAIL SEES FY EPS CONT OPS $1.90 TO $2.05, EST. $1.93; 07/05/2018 – Otter Tail 1Q EPS 66c; 20/04/2018 – Otter Tail Power Co Requests Rate Review in South Dakota; 18/04/2018 – Idaho Governor: GOVERNOR OTTER AND IDAHO’S FIRST LADY MOURN THE PASSING OF BARBARA BUSH

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $99,904 activity.

Conestoga Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.75B and $4.00B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Esco Technologies Inc (NYSE:ESE) by 33,098 shares to 1.18 million shares, valued at $97.37 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Chefs Whse Inc (NASDAQ:CHEF) by 33,461 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.37 million shares, and has risen its stake in Dorman Products Inc (NASDAQ:DORM).

Analysts await IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.13 EPS, up 7.62% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.05 per share. IDXX’s profit will be $97.28 million for 60.15 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.43 actual EPS reported by IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.98% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.39, from 1.26 in 2019Q1.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.33, from 1.48 in 2019Q1.