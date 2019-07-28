First Washington Lowered Amazon Com (AMZN) Stake by $1.10 Million; Share Price Rose; Roosevelt Investment Group Holding in Northrop Grumman (NOC) Lowered by $5.58 Million

Roosevelt Investment Group Inc decreased its stake in Northrop Grumman Corp (NOC) by 51.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc sold 20,747 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.95% with the market. The institutional investor held 19,360 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.22 million, down from 40,107 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc who had been investing in Northrop Grumman Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $59.65 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.62% or $2.2 during the last trading session, reaching $352.52. About 894,893 shares traded or 2.19% up from the average. Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) has declined 7.60% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.03% the S&P500. Some Historical NOC News: 11/05/2018 – Northrop Grumman to Webcast Annual Shareholders Meeting; 09/04/2018 – Two independent investigations point to the Northrop’s payload adapter as the cause of the satellite’s loss, the report said; 23/05/2018 – Northrop Grumman at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31; 30/05/2018 – Northrop Grumman at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – Northrop Grumman Had Seen 2018 Effective Tax Rate About 19.5%; 16/05/2018 – Northrop Grumman Presenting at Conference May 31; 25/04/2018 – Northrop Grumman 1Q Net $739M; 25/04/2018 – Northrop Grumman 1Q Segment Operating Income $762M; 17/05/2018 – S&P ASSIGNS NORTHROP GRUMMAN ‘A-2’ SHORT-TERM RATING; 28/03/2018 – Poland Signs Agreement to Purchase Northrop Grumman’s Integrated Air and Missile Defense Battle Command System

First Washington Corp decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 16.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Washington Corp sold 617 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 3,014 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.37M, down from 3,631 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Washington Corp who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $956.63B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.56% or $30.77 during the last trading session, reaching $1943.05. About 4.93M shares traded or 28.38% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 11/05/2018 – The smartphone maker generated a $48.35 billion profit during its fiscal 2017 and made $13.8 billion in net income during the March 2018 quarter, while Amazon’s total net income since inception is about $9.6 billion; 24/04/2018 – Amazon’s newest delivery option for Prime members: inside their car At launch, customers will need to have a later-model vehicle from select carmakers like Volvo and GMC; 02/04/2018 – ProfNet Experts Available on Commerce in the Amazon Age, IT Operations, More; 24/04/2018 – Protesters greet Amazon’s Jeff Bezos in Germany; 30/05/2018 – SHAREHOLDER PROPOSAL FOR AMAZON TO HAVE AN INDEPENDENT BOARD CHAIR FAILS – COMPANY SPOKESMAN; 26/04/2018 – UPS CFO Richard Peretz Says Amazon Is an Important Partner (Video); 05/04/2018 – President Donald Trump tweeted another attack on Amazon â€“ his fifth in a week; 01/05/2018 – `Amazon Effect’ May Push Vancouver Housing Prices Even Higher; 04/04/2018 – Times of India: Amazon may rival Walmart for buying stake in Flipkart; 24/04/2018 – Amazon CEO Faces Berlin Protest From Merkel’s Coalition Partner

First Washington Corp, which manages about $237.40M and $197.11 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intrexon Corp (NYSE:XON) by 274,340 shares to 548,863 shares, valued at $2.89M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Usa Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:USAT) by 479,410 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.02 million shares, and has risen its stake in Vicor Corp (NASDAQ:VICR).

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mirador Prtn LP invested in 1,645 shares or 1.59% of the stock. Auxier Asset, a Oregon-based fund reported 121 shares. 18,433 are held by Metropolitan Life Insurance New York. Eubel Brady And Suttman Asset Management has 0.07% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Wolverine Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.01% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Fincl Bank Hapoalim Bm accumulated 4,945 shares. Private Wealth Prtn Limited Liability Company has invested 6.21% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Moreno Evelyn V reported 4,035 shares or 2.12% of all its holdings. The Arizona-based Mutual Of Omaha Fincl Bank Wealth Mgmt has invested 0.32% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Central Secs Corporation holds 3.67% or 13,000 shares in its portfolio. Canada Pension Plan Board accumulated 1.09% or 317,930 shares. Endowment Management Ltd Partnership holds 43,782 shares or 11.02% of its portfolio. Dillon Assocs has invested 0.11% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). North Star Inv has invested 0.4% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 2.00 million were accumulated by Ameriprise Financial.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.49, from 0.69 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold NOC shares while 247 reduced holdings. 117 funds opened positions while 223 raised stakes. 136.92 million shares or 4.64% less from 143.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advsrs Asset Mgmt Inc has invested 0.07% in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC). Capital Ca stated it has 9,319 shares or 0.3% of all its holdings. Shamrock Asset Limited Company accumulated 0% or 24 shares. Griffin Asset Inc has 5,242 shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. Estabrook Cap Management owns 13,070 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Oppenheimer & reported 0.15% stake. Buckingham Capital Inc has invested 0.06% in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC). Riverhead Cap Mngmt holds 6,895 shares. 2,475 were accumulated by Aureus Asset Management. 61,693 were reported by Voya Invest Mgmt Limited Com. Bell Comml Bank owns 800 shares. Ameriprise has 0.27% invested in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) for 2.15M shares. D E Shaw & Company Inc reported 159,806 shares. American Natl Registered Investment Advisor has invested 0.93% in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa owns 129,649 shares.

Roosevelt Investment Group Inc, which manages about $2.79 billion and $802.97 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) by 20,302 shares to 217,885 shares, valued at $13.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Core Msci Emerging Markets Etf (IEMG) by 34,814 shares in the quarter, for a total of 75,683 shares, and has risen its stake in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX).