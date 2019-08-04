First Washington Lifted Vicor (VICR) Position by $899,000; As Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Stock Price Rose, Benin Management Has Lowered Stake

First Washington Corp increased its stake in Vicor Corp (VICR) by 24.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Washington Corp bought 29,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.46% . The institutional investor held 147,180 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.57M, up from 118,180 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Washington Corp who had been investing in Vicor Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.35% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $29.18. About 230,822 shares traded or 33.86% up from the average. Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR) has declined 46.98% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 46.98% the S&P500. Some Historical VICR News: 24/04/2018 – Vicor 1Q EPS 10c; 24/04/2018 – Vicor 1Q Rev $65.3M; 08/03/2018 Vicor Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 27/03/2018 – Vicor Launches 12V to 48V NBM Module at GTC 2018; 23/04/2018 – DJ Vicor Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VCRTQ); 19/04/2018 – DJ Vicor Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VICR); 24/04/2018 – Vicor Sees 2Q Rev Increasing Nearly 10% Sequentially

Benin Management Corp decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 18.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Benin Management Corp sold 4,460 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 19,704 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.05 million, down from 24,164 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Benin Management Corp who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $290.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $116.44. About 11.56 million shares traded or 57.20% up from the average. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 24/05/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE SAYS NOT RUNNING CURRENT SHIFT AT PLANT; 18/04/2018 – P&G Also Held Discussions With Pfizer Over Its Consumer Health Unit; 19/04/2018 – P&G’s quarterly sales beat estimates; 19/04/2018 – P&G to buy Merck’s consumer health business for €3.4bn; 11/05/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE HYGIENE AND HEALTH CARE LTD PROC.NS – MARCH QTR REVENUE FROM OPS 5.69 BLN RUPEES VS 6.01 BLN RUPEES YR AGO; 19/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Drives Sales with Premium Product; 19/04/2018 – P&G INVESTOR CALL BEGINS; 02/05/2018 – Herbal Essences Recognizes Women Living Life, While Making A Life, As Unstoppable Forces of Nature; 22/03/2018 – Gillette Launches Latest Innovations and Upgrades with a Strong Declaration That “One Size” Does Not, in Fact, Fit All Men; 13/03/2018 – Procter & Gamble Resolves Crest Whitestrips Patent Infringement Dispute With Ranir

Investors sentiment is 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 20 investors sold VICR shares while 41 reduced holdings. only 21 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 11.51 million shares or 6.96% less from 12.37 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

First Washington Corp, which manages about $237.40 million and $197.11M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Twilio Inc by 25,570 shares to 29,723 shares, valued at $3.84 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (EEM) by 11,341 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,085 shares, and cut its stake in Instructure Inc.

More notable recent Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Vicor Corporation Schedules Second Quarter Earnings Release and Investor Conference Call – Nasdaq” on July 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR) Could Add Value To Your Portfolio – Yahoo Finance” published on July 22, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Vicor Corporation Reports Results for the Second Quarter Ended June 30, 2019 – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Vicor Corporation Reports Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2019 – GlobeNewswire” published on April 23, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Vicor Introduces 10kW Power Tabletâ„¢ AC-DC Converter – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: October 15, 2018.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 9 sales for $249.74 million activity. 1.21 million shares were sold by PELTZ NELSON, worth $119.77M. Shares for $2.97 million were sold by Taylor David S on Wednesday, February 13. Sheppard Valarie L had sold 1,026 shares worth $99,936. On Tuesday, February 12 Francisco Ma. Fatima sold $891,000 worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) or 9,000 shares. The insider Posada Juan Fernando sold 3,000 shares worth $294,750. Schomburger Jeffrey K sold $428,789 worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) on Monday, February 4.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Benin Management Corp, which manages about $278.88 million and $232.78 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 31,530 shares to 228,077 shares, valued at $64.43M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.