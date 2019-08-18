First Washington Lifted Holding in Dycom Inds (DY) by $1.03 Million; Target (TGT) Position Held by Centurylink Investment Management Company

First Washington Corp increased its stake in Dycom Inds Inc (DY) by 43.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Washington Corp bought 22,990 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.10% . The institutional investor held 76,405 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.51M, up from 53,415 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Washington Corp who had been investing in Dycom Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.92% or $1.64 during the last trading session, reaching $43.52. About 381,427 shares traded. Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) has declined 37.78% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.78% the S&P500. Some Historical DY News: 22/05/2018 – Dycom Industries Cuts FY19 View To EPS $3.81-EPS $4.70; 22/05/2018 – DYCOM INDUSTRIES INC SEES GAAP SHR FOR QUARTER ENDING JULY 28, 2018 $1.02 – $1.17; 22/05/2018 – Dycom Industries Had Seen FY19 Revenue $3.3B-$3.5B; 06/03/2018 Dycom Industries at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc; 22/05/2018 – Dycom Industries Had Seen FY19 Adjusted EPS $5.22-$6.14; 22/05/2018 – Dycom Industries 1Q Adj EPS 65c; 22/05/2018 – Dycom Cuts FY19 View on Anticipated Timing of Activity on Large Customer Programs; 22/05/2018 – DYCOM INDUSTRIES INC SEES FISCAL 2019 CONTRACT REVENUES $3.23 BLN – $3.43 BLN; 22/05/2018 – Dycom Industries Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.13-Adj EPS $1.28; 22/05/2018 – DYCOM INDUSTRIES INC DY.N FY2019 SHR VIEW $5.70, REV VIEW $3.40 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Centurylink Investment Management Company increased its stake in Target Corp (TGT) by 34.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Centurylink Investment Management Company bought 5,282 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.18% . The institutional investor held 20,477 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.64 million, up from 15,195 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Centurylink Investment Management Company who had been investing in Target Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.14B market cap company. The stock increased 2.00% or $1.65 during the last trading session, reaching $84.21. About 4.86 million shares traded. Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has risen 6.39% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.39% the S&P500. Some Historical TGT News: 06/03/2018 – Target 4Q Gross Margin 26.2%; 09/04/2018 – Facebook’s Zuckerberg faces Senate hearing but little hope for action; 03/04/2018 – Shipt and Target Launch Same-Day Delivery Across the Northwest; 15/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Target Corporation at ‘A-‘; Outlook Revised to Stable; 15/03/2018 – CFO Smith Disposes 271 Of Target Corp; 23/03/2018 – Target And Kroger In Merger Talks: Report — MarketWatch; 06/03/2018 – TARGET CORP TGT.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $5.15 TO $5.45; 22/05/2018 – Target Corporation to Webcast 1st Quarter Earnings Conference Call on Wednesday, May 23, 2018; 23/05/2018 – Target 1Q Comparable Average Transaction Amount Fell 0.6%; 23/05/2018 – Target 1Q Adj EPS $1.32

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.17, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold DY shares while 63 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 27.50 million shares or 0.99% less from 27.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Art Ltd holds 13,401 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Keybank Natl Association Oh reported 0% in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY). Voya Investment Mgmt Ltd reported 0% stake. Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky accumulated 6,018 shares or 0% of the stock. Wellington Management Ltd Liability Partnership reported 0% of its portfolio in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY). Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability has invested 0.03% in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY). Sei holds 0.03% or 164,084 shares. Inv Counselors Of Maryland Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.84% invested in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) for 374,740 shares. Ameritas Invest Prtn Incorporated stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY). Principal Financial Gp Inc reported 0.01% stake. Victory Capital reported 768,554 shares. Ftb Advisors accumulated 22,875 shares or 0.08% of the stock. National Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can stated it has 0% in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa reported 6,446 shares. Verition Fund Mngmt Ltd has invested 0.06% in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY).

First Washington Corp, which manages about $237.40 million and $197.11 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Twilio Inc by 25,570 shares to 29,723 shares, valued at $3.84 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 6,888 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 46,845 shares, and cut its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T).