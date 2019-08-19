First Washington Lifted Fireeye (FEYE) Holding by $821,440; Market Valuation Declined; As Marsh & Mclennan Companies (MMC) Market Valuation Rose, Bbva Compass Bancshares Lowered Its Position by $436,263

Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc decreased its stake in Marsh & Mclennan Companies Inc (MMC) by 7.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc sold 4,691 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.81% . The institutional investor held 56,408 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.30 million, down from 61,099 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc who had been investing in Marsh & Mclennan Companies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $49.51 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.16% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $97.78. About 1.47 million shares traded. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) has risen 17.52% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.52% the S&P500. Some Historical MMC News: 28/05/2018 – MMC CORP 1Q REV. 1.28B RINGGIT; 08/05/2018 – Mercer’s Tracy Watts Named `Top 25 Consultant’ by Consulting® Magazine; 24/04/2018 – Mercer: BREAKING: Be the first to see the pressing issues impacting the #FutureofWork in @Mercer’s newly released 2018 Glob…; 30/05/2018 – Football Rumors: East Notes: Patriots, Marsh, Dolphins, Carroo, Eagles; 26/04/2018 – Marsh & McLennan 1Q Profit Rises; Operating Companies See Revenue Growth; 19/04/2018 – MMC CORPORATION BHD MMCB.KL – UNIT GETS CONTRACT FOR WORKS WORTH 138.0 MLN RGT FROM FROM MINISTRY OF DEFENCE MALAYSIA; 26/04/2018 – Marsh & McLennan 1Q Net $690M; 28/05/2018 – MMC Corp Bhd 1Q Net MYR41.3M; 27/04/2018 – Dave Levy Joins Mercer’s Sunrise, Florida Office as Principal, Client Management; 19/04/2018 – MMC CORPORATION BHD – FINAL SINGLE-TIER DIVIDEND OF 4.0 SEN PER SHARE

First Washington Corp increased its stake in Fireeye Inc (FEYE) by 32.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Washington Corp bought 51,340 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.35% . The institutional investor held 208,959 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.51 million, up from 157,619 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Washington Corp who had been investing in Fireeye Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $13.28. About 5.18 million shares traded or 43.05% up from the average. FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) has declined 3.23% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.23% the S&P500. Some Historical FEYE News: 17/04/2018 – FireEye Introduces New Email Security Capabilities Driven By Deep Learning; 02/05/2018 – FireEye Sees 2Q Adj Loss/Shr 3c-Adj EPS $0.00; 15/05/2018 – FireEye Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 21/05/2018 – FIREEYE TO USE PART OF PROCEEDS TO BUY PART OF ’35 CONV NOTES; 15/05/2018 – Masters Capital Management LLC Exits Position in FireEye; 16/05/2018 – FireEye Presenting at Cowen Conference May 30; 16/03/2018 – FEYE: FireEye in focus as Cisco, Symantec watch turnaround [MORE; 02/05/2018 – FIREEYE 1Q ADJ. LOSS/SHR 4C, EST. LOSS 4C; 14/03/2018 – CRN Exclusive: Attivo Networks Snags Ex-FireEye CTO Tony Cole To Accelerate Vertical Push; 15/03/2018 – Tech Industry Watches FireEye’s Turnaround Effort

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.26, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 27 investors sold FEYE shares while 83 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 154.37 million shares or 10.41% more from 139.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Us State Bank De has 0.01% invested in FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE). First Washington Corp reported 1.78% of its portfolio in FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE). S Muoio Limited Liability Company holds 30,000 shares or 0.46% of its portfolio. Cambridge Investment Advsr holds 0% or 22,960 shares in its portfolio. Peddock Capital Ltd Com holds 230 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 293,794 are owned by General American Investors Inc. Tci Wealth holds 0% in FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) or 72 shares. Strs Ohio owns 11,028 shares. Metropolitan Life Insur has 4,125 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Royal Financial Bank Of Canada stated it has 351,122 shares. Parkside Financial Bank Tru holds 0% of its portfolio in FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) for 50 shares. Regions Fincl Corp invested in 20,798 shares. Palisade Ltd Company Nj, New Jersey-based fund reported 11,000 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs LP invested in 0% or 63,136 shares. Exane Derivatives holds 0% or 1 shares.

First Washington Corp, which manages about $237.40 million and $197.11M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Instructure Inc by 33,460 shares to 72,620 shares, valued at $3.42 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 617 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,014 shares, and cut its stake in Twilio Inc.

More notable recent FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Tiger Global 13F Shows New Stakes in Uber (UBER), Increase in Facebook (FB), Netflix (NFLX), (More…) – StreetInsider.com” on August 14, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “FireEye (FEYE) Upgraded to Buy: Here’s What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on April 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Can FireEye Stock Really Double in the Next 2 Years? – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “FireEye, Inc. 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Is FireEye, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:FEYE) Share Price Doing? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

More important recent Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “NACD and Marsh & McLennan Offer New Road Map for Effective Corporate Governance in the Digital Age – GlobeNewswire” on August 08, 2019, also Businesswire.com published article titled: “Jamil Jaffer and Kaushik Mehta Appointed to Key Leadership Roles in Mercer’s West Market – Business Wire”, Prnewswire.com published: “McGill & Partners signs agreement to acquire renewal rights to certain specialty business from Marsh Limited and JLT Specialty (Marsh) – PRNewswire” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) was released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Marsh & McLennan Q2 adjusted EPS beats estimate, shares fall – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 36 investors sold MMC shares while 215 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 201 raised stakes. 418.23 million shares or 2.47% less from 428.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Axa has invested 0.17% in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). Strs Ohio invested in 297,616 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Moreover, Aurora Investment Counsel has 0.84% invested in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) for 19,210 shares. Wellington Mgmt Grp Limited Liability Partnership reported 29.59M shares or 0.63% of all its holdings. First Hawaiian Financial Bank reported 0.05% stake. Hillsdale Inv Mgmt Incorporated reported 35 shares or 0% of all its holdings. State Street Corporation invested in 0.17% or 23.06M shares. Hudson Valley Inv Advisors Inc Adv accumulated 1.01% or 44,460 shares. National Asset Mgmt has invested 0.07% in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). National Bank & Trust Of The West has invested 0.03% in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). Tci Wealth Advsrs has 573 shares. Moreover, Renaissance Lc has 0.02% invested in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). 46,823 were accumulated by Nbw Cap Ltd Llc. Paloma Prtn Management Company reported 21,200 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems, Louisiana-based fund reported 26,700 shares.