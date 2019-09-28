First Washington Increases Holding in Insteel Industries (IIIN); Anderson Hoagland & Co Has Upped Its Stake in General Electric (GE) by $303,525

Anderson Hoagland & Co increased its stake in General Electric (GE) by 32.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Anderson Hoagland & Co bought 33,725 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 136,215 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.29 million, up from 102,490 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co who had been investing in General Electric for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $78.89 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $9.04. About 29.46 million shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 07/05/2018 – GE and Altair Sign Agreement for Exclusive Distribution of GE’s Flow Simulator Software; 15/05/2018 – Abaco Wins Orders to Support Submarine Console; 20/04/2018 – General Electric reportedly discussing sale of rail unit to Wabtec; 07/03/2018 – Baker Hughes, a GE Company Announces February 2018 Rig Counts; 22/03/2018 – REG-GROUPE EUROTUNNEL SE Eurotunnel and GE Partner to Increase Traffic in Channel Tunnel; 21/05/2018 – U.S. natgas futures ease as LNG exports decline; 25/03/2018 – The Long Shadow of GE Capital Looms Over GE; 21/05/2018 – CORRECT: WABTEC CLIMBS MOST INTRADAY IN A MONTH, AFTER GE DEAL; 05/03/2018 – CAISSE DE DEPOT CEO SABIA EYES BROADER PARTNERSHIP WITH GE; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC, GE TRANSPORTATION TO MERGE; GE TO GET $2.9 BLN CASH

First Washington Corp increased its stake in Insteel Industries Inc (IIIN) by 39.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Washington Corp bought 58,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.60% . The institutional investor held 204,850 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.27 million, up from 146,550 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Washington Corp who had been investing in Insteel Industries Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $398.70 million market cap company. It closed at $20.71 lastly. It is down 51.74% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.74% the S&P500. Some Historical IIIN News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Insteel Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IIIN); 24/04/2018 – Insteel Industries Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 23/04/2018 – Insteel Industries 2Q EPS 31c; 22/03/2018 – Insteel Industries Announces Addition of Abney S. Boxley, III to its Board of Directors; 15/05/2018 – Insteel Industries Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 22/03/2018 – INSTEEL INDUSTRIES SAYS ON MARCH 21, INCREASED SIZE OF BOARD TO SEVEN DIRECTORS – SEC FILING; 22/03/2018 – INSTEEL INDUSTRIES ANNOUNCES ADDITION OF ABNEY S. BOXLEY, lll TO ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 22/03/2018 lnsteel Industries Announces Addition of Abney S. Boxley, lll to its Board of Directors; 15/05/2018 – lnsteel Industries Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

Anderson Hoagland & Co, which manages about $378.72M and $161.42M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Diageo Plc Adr (NYSE:DEO) by 2,750 shares to 6,695 shares, valued at $1.13 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Helmerich Payne Inc (NYSE:HP) by 9,051 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,330 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc Class A Common Stock.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 7 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $5.01 million activity. Another trade for 331,684 shares valued at $3.00M was bought by CULP H LAWRENCE JR. LAVIZZO-MOUREY RISA J bought $97,500 worth of stock or 10,000 shares. Strazik Scott bought $279,036 worth of stock. Shares for $50,700 were bought by Seidman Leslie. On Monday, August 19 the insider Timko Thomas S bought $88,300. Shares for $498,337 were bought by HORTON THOMAS W on Monday, August 12.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.63 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.08, from 0.71 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 65 investors sold GE shares while 599 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 5.00 billion shares or 2.64% more from 4.87 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Nomura Asset has invested 0.17% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Mason Street owns 1.24M shares or 0.28% of their US portfolio. State Street reported 0.27% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Tci Wealth owns 42,876 shares. 483,411 are held by Cypress Cap Management Ltd Co. 36,648 are owned by Kelly Lawrence W And Assocs Inc Ca. Moreover, Gotham Asset Ltd has 0.01% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 78,441 shares. Howe & Rusling stated it has 0.15% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Ontario – Canada-based Burgundy Asset Management has invested 0.04% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Homrich Berg invested 0.03% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Eos Mgmt Lp has invested 0.17% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Ckw Grp invested in 0.01% or 5,600 shares. Martin & Tn accumulated 65,704 shares or 0.21% of the stock. Conning accumulated 206,982 shares. Nuwave Inv Limited Liability Com stated it has 24,496 shares or 0.27% of all its holdings.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.30, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 13 investors sold IIIN shares while 29 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 15.34 million shares or 3.26% more from 14.86 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Invesco has 0% invested in Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN) for 60,432 shares. Franklin Inc holds 0.01% in Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN) or 1.03M shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0% or 1,048 shares in its portfolio. Swiss Bankshares reported 0% of its portfolio in Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN). Indexiq Ltd Com reported 0.04% stake. Morgan Dempsey Capital Mgmt Ltd Llc stated it has 19,816 shares. Amer International Incorporated accumulated 0% or 13,813 shares. New York State Teachers Retirement Systems reported 0% of its portfolio in Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN). Legal General Gru Public Ltd Com holds 0% or 43,088 shares. Ranger Invest Mngmt Ltd Partnership has invested 0.24% in Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN). Tower Research (Trc) holds 0% of its portfolio in Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN) for 483 shares. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney Strauss Limited Liability Corporation holds 0% of its portfolio in Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN) for 60,405 shares. Parkside Finance Bancshares invested in 0% or 30 shares. Glenmede Trust Na reported 0% of its portfolio in Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN). New York-based Harvey Ptnrs Ltd has invested 0.69% in Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN).

Since April 22, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $109,221 activity. On Monday, April 22 the insider THOMPSON G KENNEDY bought $89,300.