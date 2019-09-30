First Washington Increased Paccar (PCAR) Stake by $5.26 Million; Share Value Declined; Resolute Fst Prods (RFP) Position Held by Chou Associates Management Inc

First Washington Corp increased its stake in Paccar Inc (PCAR) by 56.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Washington Corp bought 74,138 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.00% . The institutional investor held 205,189 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.70 million, up from 131,051 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Washington Corp who had been investing in Paccar Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $24.24B market cap company. The stock increased 1.43% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $70. About 937,235 shares traded. PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) has risen 11.72% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.72% the S&P500. Some Historical PCAR News: 24/04/2018 – Paccar 1Q Cash Generated From Operations $528.5M; 24/04/2018 – Paccar 1Q Net $512.1M; 07/05/2018 – Paccar Financial Corp Sells $300 million 3.1% 3-Year Sr Unsecure; 01/05/2018 – PACCAR Increases Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend; 01/05/2018 – PACCAR BOOSTS REGULAR QTRLY CASH DIV

Chou Associates Management Inc increased its stake in Resolute Fst Prods Inc (RFP) by 1042.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chou Associates Management Inc bought 4.17 million shares as the company’s stock declined 21.09% . The hedge fund held 4.57M shares of the paper company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $32.92 million, up from 400,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chou Associates Management Inc who had been investing in Resolute Fst Prods Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $420.13M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.95% or $0.045 during the last trading session, reaching $4.705. About 153,360 shares traded. Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP) has declined 31.10% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.10% the S&P500. Some Historical RFP News: 13/03/2018 – U.S. COMMERCE DEPARTMENT MAKES PRELIMINARY FINDING IMPORTS OF CANADIAN UNCOATED GROUNDWOOD PAPER DUMPED, IMPOSES ANTIDUMPING DUTIES OF UP TO 22.16 PCT; 26/03/2018 – St Louis County: Children Service Fund Strategic Planning Consultant Services – RFP 2018-22-TP; 01/05/2018 – St. Croix Source: RFP-017-2018(P); 19/03/2018 – LACERA: RFP: Real Estate THC Audit and Tax Services; 10/04/2018 – St. Croix Source: RFP-012-2018 (P); 14/03/2018 – WELSPUN ENTERPRISES LTD – NHAI ADVISED THAT RFP FOR PROJECT OF SIX LANING OF WALAJAPETH TO CHINNAIYAN CHATHIRAM SECTION OF NH-4 HAS BEEN ANNULLED; 03/05/2018 – Resolute Forest Products 1Q EPS 11c; 16/04/2018 – St Louis County: Scanning of Construction Records Services for Division of Code Enforcement – RFP #2018-17-PR; 16/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC RECEIVED IDE APPROVAL FROM FDA TO RESOLUTE ONYX DES; 16/04/2018 – RESOLUTE FOREST PRODUCTS INC – A TENTATIVE FOUR-YEAR AGREEMENT HAS BEEN REACHED WITH UNIFOR, SUBJECT TO RATIFICATION BY THEIR MEMBERS

More notable recent PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Navistar 4.0: Positive But Already Priced In – Seeking Alpha” on September 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Paccar (PCAR) Hits 52-Week High, Can the Run Continue? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 01, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Used Truck Prices Drop For First Time Since January 2018 – Benzinga” on September 26, 2019. More interesting news about PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “3D Printing Evolves From Fad To Standard Process In Truck Making – Yahoo Finance” published on September 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Paccar (PCAR) Misses Q2 Earnings Estimates – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 31 investors sold PCAR shares while 166 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 211.03 million shares or 0.15% more from 210.72 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Srb has 7,070 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Cetera Advisor Networks Ltd Liability Company invested in 13,727 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Dnb Asset Mgmt As holds 0% or 117,534 shares in its portfolio. Hightower Limited Liability Co has invested 0.05% in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR). 408,385 were accumulated by Canada Pension Plan Invest Board. Allstate reported 31,569 shares. Royal Fincl Bank Of Canada stated it has 523,116 shares. C M Bidwell Assoc Limited has invested 0.43% of its portfolio in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR). Barclays Public Limited Company reported 0.03% of its portfolio in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR). Stevens Mgmt Lp holds 152,832 shares or 0.49% of its portfolio. Victory Capital Mgmt Incorporated holds 71,646 shares. 35,913 were accumulated by Cipher Capital Limited Partnership. Denali Advsrs Limited Co holds 19,200 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Ltd Company holds 33,204 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. 17 were reported by Howe And Rusling.

More notable recent Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Resolute Completes Sale of Catawba, SC, Paper and Pulp Mill – PRNewswire” on January 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Be Holding Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 17, 2019, Fool.com published: “Resolute Forest Products (RFP) Q1 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Motley Fool” on April 30, 2019. More interesting news about Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP) were released by: Gurufocus.com and their article: “4 Stocks Ben Graham Might Like – GuruFocus.com” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Resolute Forest Products, Inc. 2018 Q4 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: January 31, 2019.