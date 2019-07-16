First Washington Increased Its Fireeye (FEYE) Holding by $821,440; Share Value Declined; Private Bank & Trust Co Has Lifted American International Group (AIG) Stake by $435,934

First Washington Corp increased its stake in Fireeye Inc (FEYE) by 32.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Washington Corp bought 51,340 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.61% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 208,959 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.51M, up from 157,619 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Washington Corp who had been investing in Fireeye Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.15B market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $15.36. About 1.94M shares traded. FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) has declined 12.08% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.51% the S&P500. Some Historical FEYE News: 15/05/2018 – Masters Capital Management LLC Exits Position in FireEye; 29/05/2018 – FireEye Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 28/03/2018 – FIREEYE INC FEYE.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $21 FROM $19; RATING OVERWEIGHT; 15/03/2018 – Tech Industry Watches FireEye’s Turnaround Effort; 04/05/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer hears from Kevin Mandia, the CEO of FireEye, about the risks that cryptocurrencies pose to cybersecurity; 15/03/2018 – There are no rules of engagement in cyberspace, says FireEye CEO Kevin Mandia, leaving countries that rely heavily on the internet, like the U.S., vulnerable to cyber attacks; 14/03/2018 – CRN Exclusive: Attivo Networks Snags Ex-FireEye CTO Tony Cole To Accelerate Vertical Push; 02/05/2018 – FireEye 1Q Rev $199.1M; 15/05/2018 – FireEye Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 21/05/2018 – FIREEYE TO USE PART OF PROCEEDS TO PAY CAPPED CALL DEAL COSTS

Private Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in American International Group (AIG) by 105.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Bank & Trust Co bought 10,138 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.36% with the market. The hedge fund held 19,767 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $851,000, up from 9,629 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Bank & Trust Co who had been investing in American International Group for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.73B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $56.03. About 1.85 million shares traded. American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) has declined 2.02% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.45% the S&P500. Some Historical AIG News: 19/04/2018 – AIG – RESTRUCTURING EXPECTED TO TAKE EFFECT, AND NEW COS TO BEGIN WRITING BUSINESS FROM, 1 DECEMBER 2018; 29/05/2018 – AIG SEES CONTINUED GROWTH IN PENSION RISK TRANSFER MARKET; 24/05/2018 – AIG NAMES LISA SUN AS CEO OF AIG INSURANCE CO. CHINA; 30/05/2018 – EU mergers and takeovers (May 30); 24/05/2018 – AIG Names Lisa Sun as Chief Executive Officer of AIG Insurance Company China, Ltd; 19/04/2018 – AIG AUTHORISES TWO NEW ENTITIES IN UK & LUXEMBOURG; 13/05/2018 – After Troubled AIG, a Maiden Lane Tower Shifts to Consumer Debt Relief; 04/05/2018 – ANALYSIS-Insurers hit shift button despite Brexit grace period; 26/03/2018 – AIG Launches Canada’s First Travel Insurance on Demand Smart App; 09/05/2018 – AIG Announces Results of Its 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders

Since May 21, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $51,710 activity.

More notable recent American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “AIG Life & Retirement Announces Leadership Promotions – Business Wire” on July 01, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “AIG Names Shane Fitzsimons Global Head of Shared Services – Business Wire” published on June 27, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Prudential Financial Inc (PRU) – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “AIG Life & Retirement Brings Consumers a New Level of Customization for Polaris Variable Annuities with Greater Flexibility, Personalization and Control – Business Wire” published on June 17, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Oakmark Fund: Second Quarter 2019 – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold AIG shares while 208 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 751.58 million shares or 2.17% less from 768.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Andra Ap accumulated 30,600 shares. Wedge Cap Mgmt L LP Nc accumulated 1.00M shares. Moreover, Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has 0.03% invested in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Horrell Capital Management Inc has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Macquarie Grp Incorporated stated it has 1.24% of its portfolio in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). 5,359 are held by Arrow. 110,193 were accumulated by Goelzer Inv Mngmt. Barclays Public Limited Liability Corporation, United Kingdom-based fund reported 2.39M shares. Pnc Fincl Gru stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Rhumbline Advisers stated it has 1.55 million shares. Ameritas Prtn has 0.05% invested in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) for 25,113 shares. Advisory Alpha Ltd holds 13 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Gateway Advisers Ltd Llc reported 0.24% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Captrust Advsr holds 9,961 shares. Fmr Ltd invested in 0.12% or 22.83M shares.

Private Bank & Trust Co, which manages about $3.20B and $708.99 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 4,491 shares to 12,512 shares, valued at $1.22M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 7,710 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 27,796 shares, and cut its stake in Southern Company (NYSE:SO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.26, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 27 investors sold FEYE shares while 83 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 154.37 million shares or 10.41% more from 139.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Loeb Prns Corporation has 0% invested in FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) for 100 shares. Brown Advisory has invested 0% in FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE). Eaton Vance Mgmt reported 111,351 shares. Neville Rodie & Shaw holds 0.09% of its portfolio in FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) for 50,000 shares. Boston stated it has 18,900 shares. Mirae Asset Global Investments Ltd reported 188,861 shares. 248,110 were reported by State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement. Oppenheimer stated it has 0.09% in FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE). Benjamin F Edwards & holds 32,500 shares. Gsa Capital Prtn Llp reported 15,051 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Management invested in 989,523 shares or 0.24% of the stock. The Arkansas-based Stephens Ar has invested 0.01% in FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE). First Republic Mgmt reported 21,929 shares. Asset Mngmt One Limited invested 0.01% in FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE). 45,628 were reported by Landscape Capital Management Lc.