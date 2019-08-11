First Washington Holds Stake in Otter Tail (OTTR); As Blackbaud (BLKB) Stock Price Rose, Holder Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Boosted Its Holding

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Blackbaud (BLKB) by 24.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc bought 3,965 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.15% . The institutional investor held 20,115 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.60 million, up from 16,150 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Blackbaud for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.59B market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $93.3. About 260,671 shares traded or 9.29% up from the average. Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) has declined 16.83% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.83% the S&P500. Some Historical BLKB News: 01/05/2018 – Market Leading Fundraising Performance Management Provider, Reeher, Acquired by Blackbaud; 01/05/2018 – BLACKBAUD BUYS MKT LEADING FUNDRAISING PERFORMANCE MGMT; 10/04/2018 – Blackbaud Institute’s New Report Reveals Untapped Value of New Donors; 08/03/2018 Blackbaud Hosts Emerging Female Leader from South Africa as part of Fortune/U.S. State Department Global Women’s Mentoring Part; 23/05/2018 – Blackbaud Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 23/05/2018 – Blackbaud World Headquarters Showcases the Future of Intelligent Lighting for Commercial Offices; 30/04/2018 – Blackbaud Backs 2018 Rev $870M-$890M; 05/05/2018 – Blackbaud Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By JMP for May. 10; 01/05/2018 – Market Leading Fundraising Performance Management Provider, Reeher, Acquired By Blackbaud BLKB; 30/04/2018 – Higher Education Institutions Advance Efforts with Blackbaud’s Comprehensive Solutions

First Washington Corp increased its stake in Otter Tail Corp (OTTR) by 389.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Washington Corp bought 8,563 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.77% . The institutional investor held 10,762 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $536,000, up from 2,199 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Washington Corp who had been investing in Otter Tail Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.09 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.77% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $52.58. About 51,054 shares traded. Otter Tail Corporation (NASDAQ:OTTR) has risen 12.14% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.14% the S&P500. Some Historical OTTR News: 21/05/2018 – Otter Tail Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – OTTER TAIL CORP OTTR.O SEES FY 2018 SHR $1.90 TO $2.05; 07/05/2018 – OTTER TAIL 1Q EPS CONT OPS 66C, EST. 54C; 20/04/2018 – OTTER TAIL – FILED A REQUEST WITH SOUTH DAKOTA PUBLIC UTILITIES COMMISSION TO INCREASE ITS RATES; 07/05/2018 – Otter Tail 1Q EPS 66c; 07/05/2018 – OTTER TAIL SEES FY EPS CONT OPS $1.90 TO $2.05, EST. $1.93; 02/05/2018 – Otter Tail Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend; 09/05/2018 – AlSense Announces General Availability and Premium Version of Otter Voice Notes, Designed for Business People, Journalists and Students; 09/05/2018 – AISense Announces General Availability and Premium Version of Otter Voice Notes, Designed for Business People, Journalists and; 20/04/2018 – Otter Tail Power Company requests rate review in South Dakota

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $585.75M and $769.75M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) by 11,470 shares to 109,364 shares, valued at $5.95 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nestle (NSRGY) by 6,349 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 98,585 shares, and cut its stake in Roche Holdings (RHHBY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 19 investors sold BLKB shares while 64 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 49.62 million shares or 2.00% less from 50.63 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Teachers Retirement System accumulated 80,438 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Arizona State Retirement Systems stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB). Assetmark invested 0% of its portfolio in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB). Tiverton Asset Management Lc holds 0% or 809 shares. Sg Americas Ltd Co reported 0% stake. Martingale Asset Lp invested in 0.03% or 33,006 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa reported 10,139 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Llc holds 0% or 4,664 shares. Ls Investment Ltd Liability holds 2,584 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Champlain Invest Prtnrs Limited accumulated 2.47M shares or 1.72% of the stock. Thrivent For Lutherans owns 12,573 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 123 are owned by Tower Rech Capital Ltd Liability (Trc). Menta Cap Limited Liability reported 5,814 shares. Eulav Asset Mngmt stated it has 25,300 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Granite Inv Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.07% in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB).

