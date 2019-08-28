First Washington Has Upped Its Fireeye (FEYE) Stake; Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC Has 1.49 Sentiment

Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (JAZZ) investors sentiment increased to 1.49 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.23, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. The ratio has improved, as 195 hedge funds started new and increased holdings, while 131 sold and trimmed positions in Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC. The hedge funds in our database now have: 48.59 million shares, down from 51.25 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC in top ten holdings increased from 3 to 5 for an increase of 2. Sold All: 40 Reduced: 91 Increased: 126 New Position: 69.

First Washington Corp increased Fireeye Inc (FEYE) stake by 32.57% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. First Washington Corp acquired 51,340 shares as Fireeye Inc (FEYE)’s stock declined 7.35%. The First Washington Corp holds 208,959 shares with $3.51M value, up from 157,619 last quarter. Fireeye Inc now has $2.78B valuation. The stock decreased 2.77% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $12.96. About 978,004 shares traded. FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) has declined 3.23% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.23% the S&P500. Some Historical FEYE News: 15/05/2018 – FireEye Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Conferences; 16/03/2018 – FEYE: FireEye in focus as Cisco, Symantec watch turnaround [MORE; 02/05/2018 – FireEye 1Q Loss/Shr 39c; 17/04/2018 – NSS Labs Announces 2018 Advanced Endpoint Protection Group Test Results; 02/05/2018 – FireEye Sees FY18 Rev $820M-$830M; 02/05/2018 – FireEye 1Q Rev $199.1M; 04/05/2018 – Bitcoin’s ‘been a problem for us,’ says CEO of top cybersecurity firm FireEye; 02/05/2018 – FIREEYE 1Q ADJ. LOSS/SHR 4C, EST. LOSS 4C; 02/05/2018 – FIREEYE SEES 2Q REV. $199M-$203M, EST. $200.7M; 15/03/2018 – In a first, U.S. blames Russia for cyber attacks on energy grid

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management Ab holds 3.13% of its portfolio in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc for 187,171 shares. Rk Capital Management Llc owns 68,400 shares or 2.82% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Muhlenkamp & Co Inc has 2.46% invested in the company for 36,324 shares. The Connecticut-based Sarissa Capital Management Lp has invested 2.15% in the stock. Tealwood Asset Management Inc, a Minnesota-based fund reported 31,151 shares.

The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $125.13. About 399,842 shares traded. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (JAZZ) has declined 19.23% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.23% the S&P500. Some Historical JAZZ News: 15/03/2018 – Jazz Pharma at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 24/05/2018 – Jazz Pharmaceuticals Announces Webcast Discussion of Data to be Presented at APSS; 08/05/2018 – JAZZ PHARMACEUTICALS PLC – UPDATED FINANCIAL GUIDANCE FOR 2018; 09/05/2018 – JAZZ PHARMACEUTICALS PLC JAZZ.O : BMO RAISES TO $201 FROM $199; 22/05/2018 – Jazz Pharma Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow; 22/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Ba1 To Jazz Pharma’s Senior Secured Credit Facilities; 25/05/2018 – Jazz Pharma Presenting at Conference Jun 5; 14/03/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Armstrong World Industries, Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Ext; 08/05/2018 – JAZZ PHARMA 1Q REV. $445M, EST. $434.5M; 08/03/2018 – Jazz Pharma Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Mar. 15

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has market cap of $7.09 billion. The firm has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology. It has a 11.35 P/E ratio. It markets Xyrem, an oral solution for the treatment of cataplexy and excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy; Erwinaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL); Defitelio for the treatment and prevention of severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease, a potentially life-threatening complication of hematopoietic stem cell transplantation; and Prialt, an intrathecally administered infusion of ziconotide for the management of severe chronic pain.

Among 5 analysts covering FireEye Inc (NASDAQ:FEYE), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. FireEye Inc has $27 highest and $1500 lowest target. $19.20’s average target is 48.15% above currents $12.96 stock price. FireEye Inc had 9 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 11 by J.P. Morgan. The rating was initiated by Mizuho on Tuesday, March 26 with “Hold”. As per Thursday, March 7, the company rating was maintained by Northland Capital. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Wedbush given on Wednesday, July 31.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.26, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 27 investors sold FEYE shares while 83 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 154.37 million shares or 10.41% more from 139.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fmr Limited Liability has invested 0% in FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE). Symphony Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability has invested 0.18% of its portfolio in FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE). Tiaa Cref Inv Management Ltd Com stated it has 375,151 shares. Sei Investments Co holds 73,869 shares or 0% of its portfolio. The Ontario – Canada-based Royal Commercial Bank Of Canada has invested 0% in FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE). Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Company accumulated 0% or 2,386 shares. Utd Ser Automobile Association has invested 0% in FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE). Loeb Prns owns 0% invested in FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) for 100 shares. Paragon Capital Ltd invested 0% in FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE). Creative Planning stated it has 368,589 shares. Wesbanco Financial Bank Inc, a West Virginia-based fund reported 94,168 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue stated it has 21,984 shares. Landscape Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.07% or 45,628 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can has 0% invested in FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) for 25,402 shares. Sigma Planning Corp has 0.01% invested in FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) for 13,717 shares.