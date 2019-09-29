First Washington Has Trimmed Its Position in Otter Tail (OTTR) by $400,400 as Market Value Rose; Capital One Finl (COF) Shares Declined While Country Club Trust Company Has Lowered Stake

Country Club Trust Company decreased its stake in Capital One Finl Corp (COF) by 5.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Country Club Trust Company sold 4,065 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.17% . The institutional investor held 77,109 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.00M, down from 81,174 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Country Club Trust Company who had been investing in Capital One Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $42.96B market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $91.34. About 1.17 million shares traded. Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) has declined 1.44% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.44% the S&P500. Some Historical COF News: 10/05/2018 – NATIONAL HEALTH INVESTORS INC NHI.N : CAPITAL ONE SECURITIES RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT RATING; RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $79; 24/04/2018 – Capital One Financial Corp. 1Q Rev $6.9B; 08/05/2018 – Capital One To Resume Share Buybacks After Sale Of $17 Billion Of Mortgages — MarketWatch; 24/04/2018 – Capital One 1Q Net Charge-Offs $1.6 Billion; 08/05/2018 – Pimco Agrees to Buy Nearly $17 Billion in Capital One Mortgages; 16/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Capital One Multi-asset Execution Trust Class A 2018-1 & 2018-2; 09/03/2018 – Fed says will not object to revised capital plan from Capital One; 11/05/2018 – Officer Wassmer Gifts 722 Of Capital One Financial Corp; 20/03/2018 – Capital One Financial Corporation to Webcast Conference Call on First Quarter 2018 Earnings; 24/04/2018 – Capital One 1Q Provision for Credit Losses $1.7B

First Washington Corp decreased its stake in Otter Tail Corp (OTTR) by 71.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Washington Corp sold 7,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.77% . The institutional investor held 3,062 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $162,000, down from 10,762 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Washington Corp who had been investing in Otter Tail Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $53.93. About 31,624 shares traded. Otter Tail Corporation (NASDAQ:OTTR) has risen 12.14% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.14% the S&P500. Some Historical OTTR News: 09/04/2018 – Otter Tail Corporation held its 108th Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 07/05/2018 – OTTER TAIL 1Q OPER REV. $241.3M; 02/05/2018 – Otter Tail Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend; 20/04/2018 – OTTER TAIL POWER CO. REQUESTS RATE REVIEW IN SOUTH DAKOTA; 20/04/2018 – Otter Tail Power Co Requests Rate Review in South Dakota; 20/04/2018 – OTTER TAIL – FILED A REQUEST WITH SOUTH DAKOTA PUBLIC UTILITIES COMMISSION TO INCREASE ITS RATES; 18/04/2018 – Idaho Governor: GOVERNOR OTTER AND IDAHO’S FIRST LADY MOURN THE PASSING OF BARBARA BUSH; 04/04/2018 – Idaho Governor: DECLO TO HOST GOVERNOR OTTER’S 101ST CAPITAL FOR A DAY; 07/05/2018 – OTTER TAIL CORP OTTR.O SEES FY 2018 SHR $1.90 TO $2.05; 07/05/2018 – Otter Tail Raises FY18 View To EPS $1.90-EPS $2.05

Country Club Trust Company, which manages about $870.40 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IEFA) by 14,694 shares to 229,413 shares, valued at $14.09M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IVV) by 4,622 shares in the quarter, for a total of 67,104 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IWR).

Analysts await Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.86 EPS, down 8.33% or $0.26 from last year’s $3.12 per share. COF’s profit will be $1.35B for 7.98 P/E if the $2.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.37 actual EPS reported by Capital One Financial Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.13% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.22, from 0.89 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 34 investors sold COF shares while 251 reduced holdings.

