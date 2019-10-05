First Washington Has Trimmed Its Otter Tail (OTTR) Position by $400,400 as Shares Rose; Horseman Capital Management LTD Has Lowered Its Cf Industries Holdings (CF) Stake by $837,200; Market Value Rose

First Washington Corp decreased its stake in Otter Tail Corp (OTTR) by 71.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Washington Corp sold 7,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.77% . The institutional investor held 3,062 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $162,000, down from 10,762 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Washington Corp who had been investing in Otter Tail Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.13B market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $53.48. About 66,953 shares traded. Otter Tail Corporation (NASDAQ:OTTR) has risen 12.14% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.14% the S&P500. Some Historical OTTR News: 20/04/2018 – OTTER TAIL – FILED A REQUEST WITH SOUTH DAKOTA PUBLIC UTILITIES COMMISSION TO INCREASE ITS RATES; 20/04/2018 – DJ Otter Tail Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OTTR); 12/04/2018 – ID Securities: Governor Otter Signs Proclamation Designating April as Financial Literacy Month! 2018; 07/05/2018 – OTTER TAIL 1Q OPER REV. $241.3M; 07/05/2018 – OTTER TAIL CORP OTTR.O SEES FY 2018 SHR $1.90 TO $2.05; 20/04/2018 – Otter Tail Power Co Requests Rate Review in South Dakota; 21/05/2018 – Otter Tail Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 04/04/2018 – Idaho Governor: DECLO TO HOST GOVERNOR OTTER’S 101ST CAPITAL FOR A DAY; 19/04/2018 – Yamaha Announces Power Assist Electric Bicycles on Display at Sea Otter Classic; 09/05/2018 – AISENSE ANNOUNCES GENERAL AVAILABILITY AND PREMIUM VERSION OF OTTER VOICE NOTES, DESIGNED FOR BUSINESS PEOPLE, JOURNALISTS AND STUDENTS

Horseman Capital Management Ltd decreased its stake in Cf Industries Holdings Inc (CF) by 4.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horseman Capital Management Ltd sold 18,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.48% . The hedge fund held 377,500 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.63 million, down from 395,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horseman Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Cf Industries Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.55B market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $48.78. About 2.11 million shares traded. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) has risen 12.76% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.76% the S&P500. Some Historical CF News: 22/04/2018 – DJ CF Industries Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CF); 02/05/2018 – CF Industries 1Q Net $63M; 15/05/2018 – Adage Adds Microsemi, Exits CF Industries, Buys More GE: 13F; 08/03/2018 – CF Industries Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/03/2018 MFS Research Fund Adds Microsoft, Exits CF Industries; 25/04/2018 – Hartford Capital Appreciation Adds CF Industries; 15/05/2018 – EMINENCE REDUCED CF, INXN, EFX, NEWR, GOOG IN 1Q: 13F; 15/05/2018 – CF Industries Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference Tomorrow; 27/04/2018 – CF Industries Holdings, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend; 21/05/2018 – Winton Adds Flir, Exits CF Industries, Cuts Air Products: 13F

Analysts await CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.28 EPS, up 115.38% or $0.15 from last year’s $0.13 per share. CF’s profit will be $60.53 million for 43.55 P/E if the $0.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.28 actual EPS reported by CF Industries Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -78.13% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.71 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 0.78 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 42 investors sold CF shares while 169 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 95 raised stakes. 194.15 million shares or 0.59% less from 195.29 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Charles Schwab Invest Management has 0.04% invested in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF). Nomura Asset Mngmt Limited holds 45,047 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Moreover, Earnest Prtn Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.07% invested in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) for 159,751 shares. Cwm Lc holds 9 shares. Pnc Fincl Group holds 0% or 29,765 shares in its portfolio. Ohio-based Strs Ohio has invested 0% in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF). Profund Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF). Slate Path Cap LP owns 0.21% invested in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) for 101,000 shares. Cypress Cap Group accumulated 6,613 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Bridges Invest Mgmt Inc invested 0.02% of its portfolio in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF). Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 0.01% or 44,372 shares. M&T Financial Bank Corp stated it has 0% in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF). The Switzerland-based Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0.16% in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF). Utd Asset Strategies reported 13,606 shares stake. Moreover, Gemmer Asset Lc has 0.01% invested in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF).

Horseman Capital Management Ltd, which manages about $156.81 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dxc Technology Co by 8,000 shares to 20,000 shares, valued at $1.10 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hca Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 4,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 12,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).

