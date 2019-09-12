First Washington Has Trimmed Cray (CRAY) Position by $9.23 Million as Market Valuation Rose; Ebix (EBIX) Shareholder 1492 Capital Management Has Raised Its Holding

1492 Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Ebix Inc (EBIX) by 74.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. 1492 Capital Management Llc bought 8,188 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.59% . The institutional investor held 19,140 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $961,000, up from 10,952 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 1492 Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ebix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $43.59. About 410,470 shares traded or 4.37% up from the average. Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX) has declined 41.59% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.59% the S&P500. Some Historical EBIX News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Ebix Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EBIX); 03/04/2018 – EBIX TAKES LEADERSHIP POSITION IN INDIA’S FOREIGN EXCHANGE,; 19/04/2018 – EBIX ENTERS INDIA’S E-LEARNING MARKETS VIA ACQUISITION OF 60 PERCENT STAKE IN SMARTCLASS EDUCATIONAL SERVICES

First Washington Corp decreased its stake in Cray Inc (CRAY) by 99.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Washington Corp sold 263,819 shares as the company’s stock rose 32.77% . The institutional investor held 371 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13,000, down from 264,190 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Washington Corp who had been investing in Cray Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.45B market cap company. It closed at $34.95 lastly. It is down 44.63% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 44.63% the S&P500. Some Historical CRAY News: 01/05/2018 – CRAY SEES 2Q REV. $110.0M, EST. $86.1M; 14/05/2018 – Fidelity Institutional Asset Trust Buys 1.4% Position in Cray; 01/05/2018 – Cray 1Q Loss/Shr 62c; 14/03/2018 Cray Tapped to Deliver Largest Supercomputer Dedicated to Fusion Science in Japan by National lnstitutes for Quantum and Radiological Science and Technology; 01/05/2018 – CRAY 1Q REV. $79.6M, EST. $50.1M; 18/04/2018 – Cray Debuts AMD EPYC™ Processors in Supercomputer Product Line; 01/05/2018 – Cray Reaffirms Rev Growth Expectations for 2018; 01/05/2018 – Cray Backs 2018 Revenue Growth 10% to 15%

More notable recent Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “PayMyTuition adds EbixCash World Money as a Payment Partner for Student Payments from India – Nasdaq” on August 27, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Ebix Is Booming In All But The Share Price – Seeking Alpha” published on July 27, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “India Post Unveils Stamp to Commemorate 20th Anniversary of EbixCash World Money – Nasdaq” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Ebix Declares 7.5 Cent Quarterly Dividend, Payable September 16, to Shareholders of Record September 04, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Validea’s Top Five Technology Stocks Based On Joel Greenblatt – 9/1/2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.75 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.29, from 1.46 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 18 investors sold EBIX shares while 35 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 22.52 million shares or 1.62% less from 22.89 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Anchor Capital Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX). Captrust Fincl Advsr reported 342 shares. Northern Trust Corp has invested 0.01% in Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX). Fincl Bank Of America Corporation De owns 51,877 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust accumulated 0.21% or 106,304 shares. Cim Mangement Incorporated holds 0.12% in Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX) or 6,421 shares. Invesco holds 0% of its portfolio in Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX) for 84,538 shares. Sei Invs Comm holds 0% or 9,907 shares in its portfolio. Geode Management Limited Liability owns 304,100 shares. Cornerstone Advsr owns 12 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Clarivest Asset Mgmt Ltd invested in 132,767 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Moreover, First Hawaiian Financial Bank has 0.01% invested in Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX) for 5,450 shares. Ameriprise Fincl reported 176,662 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa accumulated 0% or 3,649 shares. The Switzerland-based Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0% in Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX).

1492 Capital Management Llc, which manages about $188.45M and $106.90M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Plantronics Inc New (NYSE:PLT) by 29,913 shares to 29,253 shares, valued at $1.08M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ringcentral Inc (NYSE:RNG) by 5,842 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 68,506 shares, and cut its stake in Lumentum Hldgs Inc.

Since August 13, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $10.59 million activity.

Analysts await Cray Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAY) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $-0.57 EPS, down 21.28% or $0.10 from last year’s $-0.47 per share. After $-0.75 actual EPS reported by Cray Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -24.00% EPS growth.

First Washington Corp, which manages about $237.40 million and $202.87 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Paccar Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 74,138 shares to 205,189 shares, valued at $14.70M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Synchronoss Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SNCR) by 120,745 shares in the quarter, for a total of 796,648 shares, and has risen its stake in Intrexon Corp (NYSE:XON).