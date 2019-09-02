First Washington Has Raised Its Otter Tail (OTTR) Position; Point72 Asset Management LP Trimmed Its Omnicell (OMCL) Holding by $2.62 Million; Share Value Declined

First Washington Corp increased its stake in Otter Tail Corp (OTTR) by 389.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Washington Corp bought 8,563 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.77% . The institutional investor held 10,762 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $536,000, up from 2,199 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Washington Corp who had been investing in Otter Tail Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $50.62. About 64,897 shares traded. Otter Tail Corporation (NASDAQ:OTTR) has risen 12.14% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.14% the S&P500. Some Historical OTTR News: 21/05/2018 – Otter Tail Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 15/03/2018 – Otter Tail Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – Otter Tail Power Co Requests Rate Review in South Dakota; 02/04/2018 – Otter Tail Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – DJ Otter Tail Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OTTR); 14/03/2018 – ND PSC: 03/14/2018 PSC Schedules Public Input Sessions for Proposed Otter Tail Electric Rate Increase; 02/05/2018 – Otter Tail Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend; 09/05/2018 – AlSense Announces General Availability and Premium Version of Otter Voice Notes, Designed for Business People, Journalists and Students; 07/05/2018 – Otter Tail Raises FY18 View To EPS $1.90-EPS $2.05; 09/05/2018 – AISense Announces General Availability and Premium Version of Otter Voice Notes, Designed for Business People, Journalists and

Point72 Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Omnicell Inc (OMCL) by 12.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Point72 Asset Management Lp sold 32,809 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.56% . The hedge fund held 220,342 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.81 million, down from 253,151 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Point72 Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Omnicell Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.99 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $71.8. About 133,172 shares traded. Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) has risen 28.56% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.56% the S&P500. Some Historical OMCL News: 26/04/2018 – OMNICELL INC – COMPANY EXPECTS 2018 NON-GAAP REVENUE TO BE BETWEEN $780 MLN AND $800 MLN; 26/04/2018 – OMNICELL INC OMCL.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.97, REV VIEW $790.3 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 20/03/2018 – Omnicell to Showcase Industry-Leading Medication Management Automation Platform and Solutions at the European Association of Ho; 17/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65–Omnicell Supply Management System – San Jose – 9469; 09/04/2018 – Omnicell Appoints Scott Seidelmann as Chief Comml Officer; 10/04/2018 – Omnicell’s Medication Management Automation Portfolio to Be Featured at the American Organization of Nurse Executives 2018 Conf; 24/05/2018 – VitalConnect Announces Joe Lynch as Chief Marketing Officer; 26/04/2018 – OMNICELL SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 36C TO 42C, EST. 46C; 15/05/2018 – Daruma Capital Management LLC Exits Position in Omnicell; 26/04/2018 – OMNICELL 1Q ADJ EPS 29C, EST. 25C

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 19 investors sold OMCL shares while 96 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 37.93 million shares or 2.16% less from 38.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Limited Liability invested in 0.01% or 19,016 shares. Meeder Asset holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) for 1,054 shares. Fred Alger Mgmt Incorporated has invested 0.01% in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). Comerica Bancorporation reported 0.05% stake. Campbell And Com Inv Adviser invested 0.25% of its portfolio in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). Parametric Limited Liability Corporation owns 157,491 shares. Moreover, Panagora Asset Management has 0.02% invested in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) for 65,386 shares. Pier Cap Lc invested 1.23% of its portfolio in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). First Interstate Fincl Bank invested in 0% or 278 shares. Signaturefd Limited Liability has invested 0% in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0.04% in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). Penn Mngmt Communication Inc reported 99,706 shares. Oak Ridge Invests Ltd Liability Corporation holds 293,674 shares. Zebra Cap Mgmt Ltd reported 13,779 shares stake. Stifel Corp owns 225,292 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio.

Analysts await Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.51 EPS, up 4.08% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.49 per share. OMCL’s profit will be $21.25M for 35.20 P/E if the $0.51 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.51 actual EPS reported by Omnicell, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Point72 Asset Management Lp, which manages about $22.03 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Marvell Technology Group Ltd (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 13.25 million shares to 13.35M shares, valued at $265.55M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Gds Hldgs Ltd by 319,714 shares in the quarter, for a total of 389,714 shares, and has risen its stake in Alaska Air Group Inc (NYSE:ALK).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.48 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.17, from 1.65 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 10 investors sold OTTR shares while 38 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 17.22 million shares or 0.81% more from 17.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Regions Fincl invested in 4,048 shares. Citadel Advisors Ltd holds 7,914 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt holds 0% or 3,300 shares. Parametric Port Assoc Limited Liability Co has invested 0% in Otter Tail Corporation (NASDAQ:OTTR). Jnba Advsrs holds 615 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can reported 2,830 shares stake. Pennsylvania Trust Communications invested in 0.15% or 2,912 shares. Whittier Trust Company Of Nevada stated it has 5,850 shares. Moreover, Northern Corporation has 0.01% invested in Otter Tail Corporation (NASDAQ:OTTR). North Star Inv Mgmt has 2,930 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Stanley has 0.47% invested in Otter Tail Corporation (NASDAQ:OTTR). Denali Advsrs Lc stated it has 80 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Otter Tail Corporation (NASDAQ:OTTR) for 404,859 shares. Citigroup owns 13,963 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. The Ohio-based Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio has invested 0% in Otter Tail Corporation (NASDAQ:OTTR).