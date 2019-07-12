First Washington Has Raised Its Fireeye (FEYE) Holding by $821,440; Camelot Portfolios Has Increased Tata Mtrs LTD (TTM) Holding by $1.55 Million

Camelot Portfolios Llc increased its stake in Tata Mtrs Ltd (TTM) by 6445.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Camelot Portfolios Llc bought 128,917 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.73% with the market. The institutional investor held 130,917 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.64 million, up from 2,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Camelot Portfolios Llc who had been investing in Tata Mtrs Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.20B market cap company. The stock increased 2.38% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $11.61. About 137,373 shares traded. Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM) has declined 46.89% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.32% the S&P500. Some Historical TTM News: 28/03/2018 – THYSSENKRUPP TKAG.DE SUPERVISORY BOARD TO HOLD EXTRAORDINARY MEETING ON APRIL 12, WILL ALSO DISCUSS STEEL MERGER WITH TATA STEEL TISC.NS; 16/05/2018 – TATA STEEL NON-EXECUTIVE DINESH MEHROTRA TO RESIGN; 11/03/2018 – Tata Motors looks to move beyond expensive Nano failure; 18/05/2018 – TATA CHEMICALS LTD TTCH.NS SAYS CO RECOMMENDED A DIVIDEND OF 11 RUPEES PER SHARE; 08/05/2018 – TATA GLOBAL BEVERAGES LTD TAGL.NS SAYS TO CONSIDER ISSUE OF NON-CONVERTIBLE DEBENTURES/ DEBT SECURITIES ON PRIVATE PLACEMENT BASIS; 07/03/2018 – TATA MOTORS LTD TAMO.NS SAYS “CONTINUING TO SEE WEAKER MARKET CONDITIONS IN EUROPE AND UK IN PARTICULAR LARGELY REFLECTING DIESEL UNCERTAINTY”; 25/05/2018 – Tata Consultancy Services Software Executive Seeta Hariharan Named to CRN “2018 Women of the Channel” List; 02/05/2018 – TATA POWER 4Q OTHER INCOME 641.1M RUPEES; 23/05/2018 – Tata Motors Profit Halved Last Quarter; 09/04/2018 – MEDIA-Tata Motors plans better disclosure to boost India business value – Business Standard

First Washington Corp increased its stake in Fireeye Inc (FEYE) by 32.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Washington Corp bought 51,340 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.61% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 208,959 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.51M, up from 157,619 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Washington Corp who had been investing in Fireeye Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.26B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $15.65. About 78,031 shares traded. FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) has declined 12.08% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.51% the S&P500. Some Historical FEYE News: 15/05/2018 – Masters Capital Management LLC Exits Position in FireEye; 17/04/2018 – FireEye Introduces New Email Security Capabilities Driven By Deep Learning; 15/03/2018 – Tech Industry Watches FireEye’s Turnaround Effort; 05/03/2018 FireEye Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 21/05/2018 – FIREEYE TO USE PART OF PROCEEDS TO PAY CAPPED CALL DEAL COSTS; 04/05/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer hears from Kevin Mandia, the CEO of FireEye, about the risks that cryptocurrencies pose to cybersecurity; 15/05/2018 – FireEye Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Conferences; 17/04/2018 – NSS Labs Announces 2018 Advanced Endpoint Protection Group Test Results; 02/05/2018 – FireEye Sees 2Q Adj Loss/Shr 3c-Adj EPS $0.00; 16/05/2018 – FireEye Presenting at Cowen Conference May 30

First Washington Corp, which manages about $237.40M and $197.11 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kornit Digital Ltd by 59,730 shares to 175,931 shares, valued at $4.19 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Twilio Inc by 25,570 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 29,723 shares, and cut its stake in Instructure Inc.

Camelot Portfolios Llc, which manages about $349.26M and $239.61 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Western Asset Emrg Mkt Debt (ESD) by 28,122 shares to 263,636 shares, valued at $3.60 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Triton Intl Ltd by 13,951 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 55,702 shares, and cut its stake in First Tr High Income L/S Fd (FSD).