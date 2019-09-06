First Washington Has Raised By $899,000 Its Vicor (VICR) Stake; 0 Bullish Analysts Covering Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (VRTS)

Among 2 analysts covering Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Virtus Investment Partners has $12100 highest and $10800 lowest target. $114.67’s average target is 3.39% above currents $110.91 stock price. Virtus Investment Partners had 8 analyst reports since March 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Monday, August 5 with “Equal-Weight”. As per Thursday, April 11, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. See Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) latest ratings:

05/08/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $118.0000 New Target: $108.0000 Maintain

09/07/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: Morgan Stanley New Target: $121.0000 118.0000

31/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

21/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Downgrade

18/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

11/04/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Old Rating: Equal-Weight New Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $95 New Target: $115 Maintain

10/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

11/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

First Washington Corp increased Vicor Corp (VICR) stake by 24.54% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. First Washington Corp acquired 29,000 shares as Vicor Corp (VICR)’s stock declined 19.46%. The First Washington Corp holds 147,180 shares with $4.57M value, up from 118,180 last quarter. Vicor Corp now has $1.27 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.45% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $31.5. About 30,758 shares traded. Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR) has declined 46.98% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 46.98% the S&P500. Some Historical VICR News: 27/03/2018 – Vicor Launches 12V to 48V NBM Module at GTC 2018; 08/03/2018 Vicor Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – DJ Vicor Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VICR); 24/04/2018 – Vicor Sees 2Q Rev Increasing Nearly 10% Sequentially; 23/04/2018 – DJ Vicor Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VCRTQ); 24/04/2018 – Vicor 1Q EPS 10c; 24/04/2018 – Vicor 1Q Rev $65.3M

More notable recent Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should We Worry About Vicor Corporation’s (NASDAQ:VICR) P/E Ratio? – Yahoo Finance” on September 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR) Excessively Paying Its CEO? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 12, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Notable Friday Option Activity: TRUP, VICR, CRC – Nasdaq” on August 16, 2019. More interesting news about Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Did You Miss Vicor’s (NASDAQ:VICR) Whopping 378% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR) Could Add Value To Your Portfolio – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Investors sentiment is 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 20 investors sold VICR shares while 41 reduced holdings. only 21 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 11.51 million shares or 6.96% less from 12.37 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tower Cap Limited Liability Company (Trc) accumulated 303 shares. Invesco holds 0% or 81,547 shares in its portfolio. Shine Advisory Service Inc holds 132 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Tiaa Cref Invest Ltd Liability accumulated 33,081 shares or 0% of the stock. Victory Cap Management has invested 0% in Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR). Mutual Of America Llc reported 463 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 11,012 shares. Gabelli Funds Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR). 54,448 were accumulated by Morgan Stanley. Royal Retail Bank Of Canada invested in 1,270 shares or 0% of the stock. Raymond James And Assocs reported 15,500 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Vanguard Gru, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 2.18M shares. Sector Pension Inv Board has 14,065 shares. Prudential Finance owns 0% invested in Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR) for 27,006 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Liability Com has 0% invested in Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR) for 23,440 shares.

First Washington Corp decreased Vericel Corp stake by 19,542 shares to 488,133 valued at $8.55 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Instructure Inc stake by 33,460 shares and now owns 72,620 shares. Ishares Tr (EEM) was reduced too.

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. is a publicly owned investment manager. The company has market cap of $770.26 million. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It has a 12.08 P/E ratio. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 11 investors sold Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. shares while 32 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 36 raised stakes. 6.32 million shares or 5.29% less from 6.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brown Advisory owns 386,751 shares. Mutual Of America Cap Mgmt Ltd Company owns 0% invested in Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) for 201 shares. State Street Corp reported 193,462 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 717,559 are held by Vanguard Grp. California State Teachers Retirement Systems owns 0% invested in Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) for 10,413 shares. Blackrock, New York-based fund reported 1.06 million shares. Legal General Group Public Lc holds 17,600 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership owns 18,622 shares. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund owns 2,769 shares. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership accumulated 10,143 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage invested 0% in Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS). Morgan Stanley, a New York-based fund reported 12,447 shares. Manufacturers Life Ins The stated it has 2,510 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Citadel Advisors, a Illinois-based fund reported 90,412 shares. Sei accumulated 8,439 shares.

More notable recent Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Virtus Investment Hikes Dividend 22%: Time to Buy the Stock? – Nasdaq” on August 16, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Virtus Investment Partners Increases Quarterly Common Stock Dividend to $0.67 Per Share – PRNewswire” published on August 15, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Apollo Global (APO) Looks Good: Stock Adds 5.3% in Session – Nasdaq” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Stocks To Watch: Walmart And Alibaba Step To The Plate – Seeking Alpha” published on August 10, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 11, 2019.

The stock increased 0.67% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $110.91. About 23,263 shares traded. Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) has declined 17.76% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.76% the S&P500. Some Historical VRTS News: 23/05/2018 – Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund Declares Distributions; 08/05/2018 – Patriot National Receives Court Approval for Reorganization Plan; 21/04/2018 – DJ Virtus Investment Partners Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VRTS); 06/04/2018 – Virtus Investment Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 03/04/2018 – Virtus Total Return Fund Inc. Declares Distribution And Discloses Sources Of Distribution – Section 19(a) Notice; 27/04/2018 – Correct: Virtus Invest Partners 1Q Rev $129M; 27/03/2018 – Virtus LifeSci Biotech Clinical Trials ETF Goes Below 50D-MA; 03/04/2018 – Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc. Declares Distribution And Discloses Sources Of Distribution – Section 19(a) Notice; 27/04/2018 – VIRTUS INVESTMENT 1Q ADJ EPS $2.59; 27/04/2018 – VIRTUS INVESTMENT AUM $89.1B