First Washington Has Lowered Its Cray (CRAY) Position by $9.23 Million as Stock Value Rose; Fedex (FDX) Shareholder Old Dominion Capital Management Has Cut Its Holding by $829,020 as Share Value Declined

Old Dominion Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Fedex Corp (FDX) by 17.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old Dominion Capital Management Inc sold 5,055 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.13% . The institutional investor held 24,330 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.00 million, down from 29,385 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old Dominion Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Fedex Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.82B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.41% or $3.67 during the last trading session, reaching $148.78. About 5.61 million shares traded or 117.20% up from the average. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 29.08% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.08% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 09/05/2018 – U.S. drone program taps Apple, passes over Amazon, China’s DJI; 20/03/2018 – WETM-TV: BREAKING: Package bomb explodes at FedEx in Texas; 1 hurt; 27/03/2018 – FedEx Expanding E-Commerce Capabilities With Acquisition Of P2P; 20/03/2018 – FedEx Sales Rise on Higher Rates and Volume — Earnings Review; 05/04/2018 – The central issue is the 5.5 percent minimum “institutional” cost contribution requirement from the post office’s package business, which competes with UPS and FedEx; 16/03/2018 – DHL said it was launching a delivery service for online retailers in eight U.S. cities, as the logistics company takes a swipe at dominant players UPS and FedEx; 27/03/2018 – FedEx: P2P Mailing Provides E-Commerce Transportation Solutions; 27/03/2018 – FEDEX CORP – HAS ACQUIRED P2P MAILING LIMITED, A PROVIDER OF WORLDWIDE E-COMMERCE TRANSPORTATION SOLUTIONS; 30/05/2018 – ABC 36 News: BREAKING: Explosion reported at Lexington FedEx distribution center; 20/03/2018 – FedEx to add 500 new locations in Walmart stores in 2 years

First Washington Corp decreased its stake in Cray Inc (CRAY) by 99.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Washington Corp sold 263,819 shares as the company’s stock rose 32.77% . The institutional investor held 371 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13,000, down from 264,190 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Washington Corp who had been investing in Cray Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.45B market cap company. It closed at $34.97 lastly. It is up 44.63% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 44.63% the S&P500. Some Historical CRAY News: 01/05/2018 – Cray’s Reports Strong Results Though Product Mix Expected to Dent 2018 Adjusted Gross Margins — Market Mover; 06/04/2018 – Global High Performance Computing (HPC) Market 2018-2022 – Key Vendors are Cray, Dell, Fujitsu & Hewlett Packard Enterprise – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 20/04/2018 – DJ Cray Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CRAY); 01/05/2018 – Cray Backs 2018 Revenue Growth 10% to 15%; 21/05/2018 – Cray to Deliver Mission-Critical Supercomputer to Japan Meteorological Agency; 01/05/2018 – CRAY 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 53C, EST. LOSS/SHR 57C; 01/05/2018 – CRAY 1Q REV. $79.6M, EST. $50.1M; 01/05/2018 – Cray Reaffirms Rev Growth Expectations for 2018; 28/03/2018 – New Cray Artificial Intelligence Offerings Designed to Accelerate Customers’ Al From Pilot to Production; 14/03/2018 – Cray Tapped to Deliver Largest Supercomputer Dedicated to Fusion Science in Japan by National Institutes for Quantum and Radiol

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.20, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 74 investors sold FDX shares while 372 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 325 raised stakes. 179.71 million shares or 2.65% more from 175.06 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Allstate Corp has invested 0.03% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Interocean Cap Llc, a Illinois-based fund reported 160,442 shares. Gfs Ltd Liability Co has 2.21% invested in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) for 47,390 shares. Assetmark, a California-based fund reported 21 shares. Td Asset accumulated 76,020 shares. Eqis Cap Mngmt reported 2,930 shares. Old Natl Bancshares In holds 0.36% or 42,779 shares. First Interstate Commercial Bank has invested 0.88% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 45,425 shares. Cabot invested in 0.15% or 1,300 shares. Mutual Of America Capital Lc invested in 50,115 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Diker Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 0.52% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) or 8,596 shares. Bill And Melinda Gates Foundation holds 2.5% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) or 3.02 million shares. Venator Mgmt Limited invested in 4.78% or 30,000 shares. F&V Cap Limited Liability Com holds 3.31% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) for 33,880 shares.

Old Dominion Capital Management Inc, which manages about $340.68 million and $288.86M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 5,360 shares to 92,530 shares, valued at $5.29M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.36 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.24, from 1.6 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 26 investors sold CRAY shares while 46 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 34.86 million shares or 9.65% less from 38.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Charles Schwab Invest Mgmt holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Cray Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAY) for 340,444 shares. 15,600 were reported by Glazer Cap Ltd Llc. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund invested in 16,116 shares. Ameritas Inv Prtnrs owns 3,477 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Miles Inc invested in 0.18% or 6,452 shares. Harvest Management Ltd Llc accumulated 22,000 shares or 1.05% of the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada owns 3,880 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Millennium Management Llc invested in 140,552 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Laurion Cap LP invested in 44,539 shares. Gradient Invs Limited Liability Co owns 252 shares. 49 were accumulated by Parkside Bancorp And Trust. Invesco Limited reported 0% stake. Tradewinds Cap Management Limited reported 0.01% in Cray Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAY). Next Fin Group accumulated 0% or 850 shares. Ls Investment Advsr Ltd owns 1,237 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Analysts await Cray Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAY) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $-0.57 EPS, down 21.28% or $0.10 from last year’s $-0.47 per share. After $-0.75 actual EPS reported by Cray Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -24.00% EPS growth.

First Washington Corp, which manages about $237.40M and $202.87M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Limelight Networks Inc (NASDAQ:LLNW) by 264,270 shares to 1.92 million shares, valued at $5.20M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Avalara Inc by 5,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 26,520 shares, and has risen its stake in Synchronoss Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SNCR).