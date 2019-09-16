First Washington Has Lifted Its Position in Limelight Networks (LLNW) by $528,540 as Shares Declined; Ladder Capitol (LADR) Holding Increased by Laffer Investments

Laffer Investments increased its stake in Ladder Capitol Corp (LADR) by 1.44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Laffer Investments bought 581 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.69% . The institutional investor held 40,854 shares of the real estate company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $678.58 million, up from 40,273 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Laffer Investments who had been investing in Ladder Capitol Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $17.09. About 309,564 shares traded. Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) has risen 7.43% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.43% the S&P500. Some Historical LADR News: 17/04/2018 – RELATED IS SAID TO WEIGH AN ACTIVIST TAKEOVER OF LADDER CAPITAL; 02/05/2018 – Ladder Capital 1Q Net $67.8M; 19/04/2018 – Related Would Face Hurdles in Any Bid to Control Ladder’s Board; 02/05/2018 – Ladder Capital 1Q EPS 53c; 17/04/2018 – MEDIA-Related weighs takeover after being rebuffed to buy Ladder Capital – Bloomberg; 17/04/2018 LADR HOLDER RELATED REAL ESTATE WITHDRAWS PURCHASE PROPOSAL; 17/04/2018 – Billionaire Ross’s Related Cos. Withdraws Bid for Ladder Capital; 17/04/2018 – RELATED REAL ESTATE FUND – DETERMINED NOT TO PURSUE ACQUISITION TALKS WITH LADDER CAPITAL AT THIS TIME, WITHDRAWING PROPOSAL TO BUY LADDER CAPITAL; 18/04/2018 – Related Is Said to Weigh an Activist Takeover of Ladder’s Board; 14/05/2018 – Fidelity Management & Research Exits Position in Ladder Capital

First Washington Corp increased its stake in Limelight Networks Inc (LLNW) by 15.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Washington Corp bought 264,270 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.44% . The institutional investor held 1.92 million shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.20 million, up from 1.66M at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Washington Corp who had been investing in Limelight Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $376.49M market cap company. The stock increased 1.57% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $3.24. About 381,739 shares traded. Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) has declined 38.55% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.55% the S&P500. Some Historical LLNW News: 07/05/2018 – China Exports May Steal Iran Showdown’s Limelight: Markets Live; 19/04/2018 – LIMELIGHT NETWORKS INC LLNW.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.12, REV VIEW $199.1 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 27/03/2018 – Limelight Health Quoting Technology Integrates with Covered California Marketplace; 02/04/2018 – Limelight Networks, Akamai to License Some Patents to One Another; 19/04/2018 – Limelight Networks vs Akamai Technologies, Inc. | Terminated-Settled | 04/19/2018; 19/04/2018 – LIMELIGHT NETWORKS INC SEES FULL-YEAR 2018 NON-GAAP EPS IS EXPECTED TO BE BETWEEN $0.13 AND $0.17 PER SHARE; 02/04/2018 – LIMELIGHT NETWORKS – CO, AKAMAI TECHNOLOGIES ALSO AGREED TO LICENSE CERTAIN PATENTS TO ONE ANOTHER AS PART OF SETTLEMENT; 19/04/2018 – Limelight Networks 1Q Adj EPS 6c; 19/04/2018 – Limelight Networks 1Q Rev $52.1M; 02/04/2018 – LIMELIGHT NETWORKS INC – TERMS OF SETTLEMENT AND LICENSES ARE CONFIDENTIAL

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.31 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.23, from 1.54 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 26 investors sold LADR shares while 38 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 54.65 million shares or 3.80% less from 56.81 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Putnam Investments Ltd Liability Company owns 244,200 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Aqr Capital Mngmt Ltd Llc, Connecticut-based fund reported 39,565 shares. Zebra Mgmt Limited Com accumulated 11,514 shares. Jag Mngmt Ltd Liability Com holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) for 75,488 shares. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership invested in 1.96% or 292,740 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System holds 159,234 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Moreover, Focused Wealth Management has 0% invested in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR). State Street accumulated 0% or 2.22 million shares. Wespac Advisors Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 1.18% in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR). Alliancebernstein LP has invested 0% of its portfolio in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR). Opus Gru Llc owns 10,596 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Ubs Asset Management Americas Inc reported 0% of its portfolio in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR). Qs Invsts Lc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR). Tarbox Family Office reported 0% in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR). Allsquare Wealth Mngmt Limited Company holds 333 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Laffer Investments, which manages about $614.32M and $116.83B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Red Hat Inc by 6 shares to 1,528 shares, valued at $3.90B in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Entertainment Properties by 115 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,313 shares, and cut its stake in Citigroup Inc.

Since May 22, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $49,678 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.23, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 11 investors sold LLNW shares while 31 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 34 raised stakes. 81.21 million shares or 5.92% more from 76.67 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Jane Street Gru Limited Com has 0% invested in Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW). Dorsey And Whitney Tru Limited Liability Co stated it has 87,320 shares. Cannell Cap Ltd Liability Corporation owns 3.25% invested in Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) for 4.24M shares. 50,196 were reported by Wells Fargo And Mn. Aperio Gp Lc has 2,183 shares. Awm Commerce Inc stated it has 0.77% of its portfolio in Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW). 7,660 were accumulated by Tower Research Cap Ltd Liability Corporation (Trc). Pennsylvania-based Sei has invested 0% in Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW). Royal National Bank Of Canada reported 0% stake. Harvey Prtn Lc owns 645,000 shares for 2.4% of their portfolio. Adirondack Research And Mgmt owns 286,400 shares or 0.55% of their US portfolio. Highlander Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corp has invested 0% of its portfolio in Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW). Falcon Point Llc owns 643,568 shares or 0.93% of their US portfolio. Ubs Asset Management Americas holds 0% or 76,900 shares. California Public Employees Retirement Systems has invested 0% of its portfolio in Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW).

Since July 24, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $95,596 activity. Marth Thomas also bought $49,996 worth of Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) on Thursday, July 25.

