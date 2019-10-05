First Washington Has Increased Its Holding in Limelight Networks (LLNW) by $528,540; Nike (NKE) Shareholder Ensemble Capital Management Lifted Holding

Ensemble Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 23.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ensemble Capital Management Llc bought 8,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 41,860 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.51M, up from 33,760 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ensemble Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $144.68 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $93.07. About 4.46M shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 23/04/2018 – Cut out the middleman: Coach, Nike, Fenty and others bypass retailers and sell straight to customers; 02/04/2018 – Nike tops Wall Street expectations; confirms deal with Amazon; 09/04/2018 – NIKE, Inc. Acquires Computer Vision Leader Invertex; 22/03/2018 – NIKE CFO: NORTH AMERICA SALES TO BE FLAT IN FY 4Q; 06/04/2018 – Seattle Times: Nike? Adidas? University of Washington athletics closing in on major payday with new apparel deal; 15/03/2018 – Nike Investigates Workplace Complaints, Says No. 2 Executive Resigns; 22/03/2018 – NIKE INC SAYS NOW EXPECT TO GROW NIKE AIR BUSINESS BY SEVERAL BILLION DOLLARS OVER NEXT FEW YEARS; 22/04/2018 – DJ NIKE Inc Class B, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NKE); 27/03/2018 – NKE: JUST IN: NFL owners approve a 10-year extension to league’s apparel deal with Nike. Will now extend through 2028. – ! $NKE; 27/04/2018 – Behind the Design of Nike’s Air-Cushion System (Video)

First Washington Corp increased its stake in Limelight Networks Inc (LLNW) by 15.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Washington Corp bought 264,270 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.44% . The institutional investor held 1.92M shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.20M, up from 1.66 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Washington Corp who had been investing in Limelight Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $341.66M market cap company. The stock increased 1.74% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $2.925. About 441,224 shares traded. Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) has declined 38.55% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.55% the S&P500. Some Historical LLNW News: 19/04/2018 – Limelight Networks 1Q Rev $52.1M; 07/05/2018 – China Exports May Steal Iran Showdown’s Limelight: Markets Live; 15/05/2018 – Prospect Capital Advisors Buys 1.1% of Limelight Networks; 02/04/2018 – Limelight Networks, Akamai Technologies Settlement Terms Undisclosed; 19/04/2018 – Limelight Networks Sees 2018 Rev $198M-$202M; 26/03/2018 – Limelight Networks, Inc. to Issue First Quarter 2018 Financial Results on Thursday, April 19, 2018; 05/04/2018 – New Video Innovations from Limelight Networks Deliver Exceptional Online Experiences; 02/04/2018 – LIMELIGHT NETWORKS & AKAMAI TECHNOLOGIES SETTLE ALL OUTSTANDING; 19/04/2018 – LIMELIGHT NETWORKS INC – RAISING 2018 REVENUE, GROSS MARGIN, NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE, AND ADJUSTED EBITDA GUIDANCE; 19/04/2018 – LIMELIGHT NETWORKS INC LLNW.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.12, REV VIEW $199.1 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Ensemble Capital Management Llc, which manages about $381.11 million and $708.84M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ferrari N V by 91,200 shares to 338,210 shares, valued at $54.59M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Broadridge Finl Solutions In (NYSE:BR) by 119,685 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 389,883 shares, and cut its stake in Paychex Inc (NASDAQ:PAYX).

Since July 24, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $95,596 activity. Malhotra Sajid bought $45,600 worth of stock or 20,000 shares.