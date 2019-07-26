First Washington Has Decreased Its Amazon Com (AMZN) Position as Shares Rose; Pura Vida Investments Trimmed Position in Dexcom (DXCM) as Valuation Declined

Pura Vida Investments Llc decreased its stake in Dexcom Inc (DXCM) by 10.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pura Vida Investments Llc sold 7,713 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.49% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 64,787 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.72M, down from 72,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pura Vida Investments Llc who had been investing in Dexcom Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.97B market cap company. The stock increased 1.31% or $1.99 during the last trading session, reaching $153.48. About 145,978 shares traded. DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) has risen 38.15% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.72% the S&P500. Some Historical DXCM News: 02/05/2018 – DEXCOM 1Q REV. $184.4M, EST. $172.7M; 17/05/2018 – DexCom Announces Upcoming Conference Presentation; 08/03/2018 – WaveForm: Patent Trial and Appeal Board Rulles Two Early Patents Aren’t Invalid, Based on Challenges by Dexcom Inc; 29/03/2018 – Alger Spectra Adds DexCom, Cuts CBS, Buys More Facebook; 07/05/2018 – TERUMO, DEXCOM FORM EXCLUSIVE JAPAN SALE PACT FOR CGM; 08/03/2018 – RPT-WAVEFORM TECHNOLOGIES RECEIVES FAVORABLE DECISION ON CRITICAL GLUCOSE MONITORING PATENTS; 02/05/2018 – DexCom 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 32c; 22/05/2018 – DEXCOM Short Thesis; 02/05/2018 – DexCom 1Q Rev $184.4M; 09/04/2018 – DexCom Forms Golden Cross: Technicals

First Washington Corp decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 16.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Washington Corp sold 617 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 3,014 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.37 million, down from 3,631 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Washington Corp who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $958.34 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.38% or $27.28 during the last trading session, reaching $1946.54. About 3.16 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 04/04/2018 – Amazon Plans New Fulfillment Center in Southern Nevada; 20/05/2018 – MEDIA-For Amazon, deal with India’s Flipkart was a non-starter – Business Standard; 24/04/2018 – Amazon Renews Prime Original, Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan, for Second Season on Prime Video Ahead of August 31 Global Series Debut, from Paramount Television, Skydance Television and Platinum Dunes; 24/04/2018 – Alibaba is better at fighting fakes than Amazon, says CEO of Swatch; 05/04/2018 – TRUMP SAYS AMAZON ISN’T ON A `LEVEL PLAYING FIELD’; 03/05/2018 – Sprouts ended Amazon Prime Now delivery partnership on May 1; 26/04/2018 – The NFL is streaming Thursday night games on Amazon again (which means they won’t be on YouTube); 09/04/2018 – Leading Academic Video Platform Brings Power of Machine Learning to the Classroom, Making Video Content Inclusive and Accessible; 05/03/2018 – Bloomberg Asia: Amazon is planning to expand Whole Foods delivery to San Francisco; 29/03/2018 – Seller Labs Appoints Hank Harris As New CEO

First Washington Corp, which manages about $237.40M and $197.11 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intrexon Corp (NYSE:XON) by 274,340 shares to 548,863 shares, valued at $2.89M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Otter Tail Corp (NASDAQ:OTTR) by 8,563 shares in the quarter, for a total of 10,762 shares, and has risen its stake in Vonage Hldgs Corp (NYSE:VG).

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Eagle Asset accumulated 0.06% or 6,781 shares. Stack Fincl Mgmt has 0.19% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 883 shares. Rothschild Capital Prtnrs Limited Company reported 7,037 shares or 6.99% of all its holdings. Mackenzie Finance owns 178,475 shares for 0.77% of their portfolio. Moreover, Stevens Capital Mgmt LP has 1.17% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Maryland Capital Mgmt reported 4.06% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Hillsdale Investment Mgmt reported 0.03% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Lazard Asset Mgmt Limited Liability invested 0.16% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Magellan Asset holds 0% or 31 shares. Moreover, Jnba Fincl Advsr has 0.42% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 1,098 shares. Moreover, First Citizens National Bank has 1.4% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 7,070 shares. Metropolitan Life Insur Co reported 18,433 shares. Guyasuta Invest owns 911 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. Sei Investments stated it has 309,874 shares or 1.85% of all its holdings. Point72 Asset LP holds 1.18% or 146,120 shares.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 selling transactions for $1.01 million activity. On Monday, February 11 the insider SAYER KEVIN R sold $893,400.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.40, from 1.47 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 17 investors sold DXCM shares while 136 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 106 raised stakes. 96.78 million shares or 13.30% more from 85.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Timessquare Cap Mngmt Limited Com has invested 0.22% in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM). Spark Inv Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.29% in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM). Gamco Incorporated Et Al stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM). Susquehanna Int Ltd Liability Partnership reported 110,329 shares. Artemis Inv Llp reported 71,523 shares stake. Brown Advisory, a Maryland-based fund reported 2.71M shares. Benjamin F Edwards & Co reported 0% stake. Cornerstone reported 34 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 4,085 were reported by Fdx Advsrs. Barclays Public Ltd has 41,077 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Kepos Cap LP holds 12,133 shares. Pnc Financial Svcs Gp Inc has invested 0% in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM). Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Hldgs owns 0.04% invested in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) for 403,458 shares. Sterling Capital Llc holds 0.02% or 17,560 shares in its portfolio. The Massachusetts-based Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Llp Ma has invested 0% in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM).

Pura Vida Investments Llc, which manages about $223.00 million and $302.44 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Inspire Med Sys Inc by 357,750 shares to 358,500 shares, valued at $20.36 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Intra Cellular Therapies Inc (NASDAQ:ITCI) by 99,723 shares in the quarter, for a total of 100,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PTLA).