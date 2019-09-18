First Washington Has Decreased Cray (CRAY) Holding By $9.23 Million; Biogen Inc. (BIIB) Had 6 Analysts Last Week

First Washington Corp decreased Cray Inc (CRAY) stake by 99.86% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. First Washington Corp sold 263,819 shares as Cray Inc (CRAY)’s stock rose 32.77%. The First Washington Corp holds 371 shares with $13,000 value, down from 264,190 last quarter. Cray Inc now has $1.45B valuation. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $34.96. About 563,858 shares traded or 21.09% up from the average. Cray Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAY) has risen 44.63% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 44.63% the S&P500. Some Historical CRAY News: 21/05/2018 – Cray to Deliver Mission-Critical Supercomputer to Japan Meteorological Agency; 28/03/2018 – New Cray Artificial Intelligence Offerings Designed to Accelerate Customers’ Al From Pilot to Production; 01/05/2018 – Cray Backs 2018 Revenue Growth 10% to 15%; 01/05/2018 – CRAY 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 53C, EST. LOSS/SHR 57C; 01/05/2018 – CRAY 1Q REV. $79.6M, EST. $50.1M; 14/03/2018 Cray Tapped to Deliver Largest Supercomputer Dedicated to Fusion Science in Japan by National lnstitutes for Quantum and Radiological Science and Technology; 20/04/2018 – DJ Cray Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CRAY); 01/05/2018 – CRAY SEES 2Q REV. $110.0M, EST. $86.1M; 06/04/2018 – Global High Performance Computing (HPC) Market 2018-2022 – Key Vendors are Cray, Dell, Fujitsu & Hewlett Packard Enterprise – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 01/05/2018 – Cray 1Q Loss/Shr 62c

Among 19 analysts covering Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB), 6 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 12 Hold. Therefore 32% are positive. Biogen Inc has $416 highest and $19800 lowest target. $270.84’s average target is 15.89% above currents $233.71 stock price. Biogen Inc had 31 analyst reports since March 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. RBC Capital Markets maintained Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) rating on Monday, March 25. RBC Capital Markets has “Hold” rating and $236 target. The firm has “Buy” rating by Cowen & Co given on Thursday, March 21. Robert W. Baird maintained it with “Hold” rating and $250 target in Thursday, March 21 report. As per Monday, March 25, the company rating was maintained by H.C. Wainwright. On Thursday, March 21 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Hold”. The company was downgraded on Friday, June 28 by Piper Jaffray. Nomura maintained the shares of BIIB in report on Thursday, March 21 with “Buy” rating. Canaccord Genuity maintained the shares of BIIB in report on Wednesday, July 24 with “Hold” rating. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained it with “Buy” rating and $400 target in Thursday, March 21 report. Mizuho downgraded the shares of BIIB in report on Friday, March 22 to “Neutral” rating. See Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) latest ratings:

24/07/2019 Broker: Canaccord Genuity Rating: Hold Old Target: $275.0000 New Target: $285.0000 Maintain

28/06/2019 Broker: Piper Jaffray Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $280.0000 New Target: $250.0000 Downgrade

23/05/2019 Broker: Wedbush Rating: Neutral New Target: $231.0000 Initiates Coverage On

21/05/2019 Broker: Credit Suisse Rating: Underperform New Target: $198.0000 Initiates Coverage On

09/05/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $250.0000 New Target: $245.0000 Maintain

26/03/2019 Broker: Raymond James Rating: Buy New Target: $280 Maintain

25/03/2019 Broker: RBC Capital Markets Rating: Hold New Target: $236 Maintain

25/03/2019 Broker: H.C. Wainwright Rating: Buy New Target: $300 Maintain

22/03/2019 Broker: Leerink Swann Rating: Hold Maintain

21/03/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Hold New Target: $250 Maintain

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.7 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.18, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 82 investors sold Biogen Inc. shares while 316 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 153.48 million shares or 6.01% less from 163.29 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) accumulated 0.1% or 52,629 shares. Moreover, Millennium Mgmt Limited Liability has 0.17% invested in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) for 554,119 shares. 318,339 were accumulated by Susquehanna Interest Grp Ltd Liability Partnership. Bridgeway Mngmt has invested 0.64% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Amalgamated Bank & Trust has 27,088 shares. Moreover, Massmutual Trust Fsb Adv has 0.2% invested in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) for 12,588 shares. Ing Groep Nv, a Netherlands-based fund reported 9,461 shares. Moreover, Amf Pensionsforsakring has 0.29% invested in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Connecticut-based Hartford Investment Mgmt has invested 0.16% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Utah Retirement Sys has 36,774 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt holds 0.57% or 175,817 shares. Cetera Advisor Ltd Liability owns 2,362 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Panagora Asset Mngmt, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 402,923 shares. Manufacturers Life Insur The stated it has 707,878 shares. Tower Rech Cap Ltd Liability (Trc) reported 7,157 shares.

Since April 30, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $27.21 million activity. DENNER ALEXANDER J bought $27.21 million worth of stock.

The stock decreased 2.09% or $4.99 during the last trading session, reaching $233.71. About 795,599 shares traded. Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) has declined 28.25% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.25% the S&P500. Some Historical BIIB News: 07/03/2018 – EMA – PRELIMINARY REVIEW OF EVIDENCE INDICATES IMMUNE REACTIONS OBSERVED IN REPORTED CASES MAY BE LINKED TO USE OF ZINBRYTA; 05/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – UNDER TERMS OF AGREEMENT, ABBVIE WILL GRANT PATENT LICENSES FOR USE AND SALE OF IMRALDI IN EUROPE; 19/04/2018 – Biogen at American Academy of Neurology Meeting Apr 25; 20/04/2018 – BIOGEN WILL PAY IONIS $1B IN CASH; 20/04/2018 – $BIIB $IONS Interesting slide on antisense and gene therapy being “Complementary”, “Combination / sequential”. Will see if Biogen answer any question re $AVXS; 14/03/2018 – Rydex Biotechnology Cuts Biogen; 05/04/2018 – Biogen and Samsung Bioepis Agree to Settlement with AbbVie Allowing Commercialization of IMRALDI™ (Adalimumab Biosimilar) in Europe; 31/05/2018 – Biogen Appoints Daniel Karp as EVP, Corporate Development; 07/03/2018 – EMA- EMA RECOMMENDATION FOLLOWING 12 REPORTS OF SERIOUS INFLAMMATORY BRAIN DISORDERS WORLDWIDE, INCLUDING ENCEPHALITIS AND MENINGOENCEPHALITIS; 12/03/2018 – Biogen Expects Deal to Close in 2Q

Biogen Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, makes, and delivers therapies for the treatment of neurological and autoimmune diseases worldwide. The company has market cap of $43.11 billion. The firm offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, ZINBRYTA, and FAMPYRA to treat multiple sclerosis ; FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis; and SPINRAZA to treat spinal muscular atrophy. It has a 8.71 P/E ratio. It also provides BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; RITUXAN for the treatment of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), and other conditions; GAZYVA to treat CLL and follicular lymphoma; and other potential anti-CD20 therapies.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.36 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.24, from 1.6 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 26 investors sold CRAY shares while 46 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 34.86 million shares or 9.65% less from 38.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Blackrock has 0.01% invested in Cray Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAY). Parametric Llc has 0% invested in Cray Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAY). Ls Investment Advsr Limited Co stated it has 1,237 shares. Kbc Gp Nv stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Cray Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAY). Barclays Public Lc holds 0% or 154,383 shares. Charles Schwab Invest Mgmt holds 340,444 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Massmutual Tru Fsb Adv holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Cray Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAY) for 7,000 shares. Ameritas Partners invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Cray Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAY). Aqr Capital Ltd Co invested in 7,091 shares or 0% of the stock. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans reported 0% of its portfolio in Cray Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAY). Soros Fund Mgmt Lc holds 0.03% in Cray Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAY) or 41,136 shares. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board invested in 269,000 shares. Penbrook Mngmt Lc reported 21,930 shares. Glenmede Trust Na invested in 282 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has 0% invested in Cray Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAY) for 6,742 shares.