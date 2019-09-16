First Washington Has Cut Its Cray (CRAY) Position by $9.23 Million as Stock Value Rose; Legg Mason (LM) Holder Laffer Investments Has Decreased Stake

Laffer Investments decreased its stake in Legg Mason Inc (LM) by 13.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Laffer Investments sold 3,325 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.39% . The institutional investor held 20,633 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $789.83 million, down from 23,958 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Laffer Investments who had been investing in Legg Mason Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.38B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $39.23. About 204,868 shares traded. Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM) has risen 9.96% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.96% the S&P500. Some Historical LM News: 16/04/2018 – Legg Mason Affiliated Middle Markets Closed-End Funds Commentaries Now Available; 16/04/2018 – Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. Announces Financial Position as of February 28, 2018; 10/04/2018 – LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. Announces Results of Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 11/04/2018 – Legg Mason End-March Assets Under Mgmt $754.1B vs End-Dec. $767.2B; 30/05/2018 – LEGG MASON DISCLOSES INVESTIGATION IN SEC FILING TODAY; 10/04/2018 – ClearBridge American Energy MLP Fund Inc. Announces Results of Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 30/05/2018 – Legg Mason Discloses Potential Settlement Charge From Libya Operations; 25/04/2018 – Legg Mason 4Q EPS 86c; 25/04/2018 – Legg Mason Cash Position Was $736.1 Million at March 31; 25/04/2018 – Legg Mason Raises Quarter Dividend to 34c

First Washington Corp decreased its stake in Cray Inc (CRAY) by 99.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Washington Corp sold 263,819 shares as the company’s stock rose 32.77% . The institutional investor held 371 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13,000, down from 264,190 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Washington Corp who had been investing in Cray Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $34.97. About 58,320 shares traded. Cray Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAY) has risen 44.63% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 44.63% the S&P500. Some Historical CRAY News: 01/05/2018 – Cray Sees 2Q Rev $110M; 20/04/2018 – DJ Cray Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CRAY); 18/04/2018 – Cray Debuts AMD EPYC™ Processors in Supercomputer Product Line; 01/05/2018 – Cray 1Q Rev $79.6M; 21/05/2018 – Cray to Deliver Mission-Critical Supercomputer to Japan Meteorological Agency; 01/05/2018 – CRAY 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 53C, EST. LOSS/SHR 57C; 06/04/2018 – Global High Performance Computing (HPC) Market 2018-2022 – Key Vendors are Cray, Dell, Fujitsu & Hewlett Packard Enterprise – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 14/05/2018 – Fidelity Institutional Asset Trust Buys 1.4% Position in Cray; 01/05/2018 – CRAY SEES 2Q REV. $110.0M, EST. $86.1M; 01/05/2018 – CRAY 1Q REV. $79.6M, EST. $50.1M

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.36 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.24, from 1.6 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 26 investors sold CRAY shares while 46 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 34.86 million shares or 9.65% less from 38.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Penbrook Mngmt Ltd Llc owns 0.82% invested in Cray Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAY) for 21,930 shares. Wolverine Asset Management Limited Liability Corp holds 0% in Cray Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAY) or 1,700 shares. Nomura reported 0.01% stake. Tarbox Family Office stated it has 48 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Aperio Group Inc Ltd Com has invested 0% in Cray Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAY). Moreover, State Teachers Retirement Sys has 0% invested in Cray Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAY). Credit Suisse Ag holds 0.01% or 163,745 shares. Litespeed Management Ltd Limited Liability Company, a New York-based fund reported 99,000 shares. Kbc Nv holds 0.01% or 49,957 shares. Vanguard Grp Inc has invested 0.01% in Cray Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAY). Nuveen Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.01% or 448,830 shares in its portfolio. Pnc Serv Grp Inc Inc holds 4,929 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Soros Fund Lc accumulated 41,136 shares. Voya Inv Mgmt Ltd Liability owns 305,706 shares. Grp Inc holds 30,653 shares.

More notable recent Cray Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAY) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Cray Inc.: A Future Between Light And Dark – Seeking Alpha” on February 25, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Cray (CRAY) shareholders approve mover with Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) – StreetInsider.com” published on August 27, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Cray Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about Cray Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAY) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Were Hedge Funds Right About Flocking Into Cray Inc. (CRAY) ? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Cray Announces Shasta Software to Power the Exascale Era – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Analysts await Cray Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAY) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $-0.57 EPS, down 21.28% or $0.10 from last year’s $-0.47 per share. After $-0.75 actual EPS reported by Cray Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -24.00% EPS growth.

First Washington Corp, which manages about $237.40 million and $202.87 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc by 1,360 shares to 3,251 shares, valued at $3.52 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Intrexon Corp (NYSE:XON) by 352,720 shares in the quarter, for a total of 901,583 shares, and has risen its stake in Limelight Networks Inc (NASDAQ:LLNW).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.56, from 1.5 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 32 investors sold LM shares while 94 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 74.07 million shares or 5.63% more from 70.12 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, West Coast Limited Liability Company has 1.19% invested in Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM). Comerica Financial Bank invested in 146,070 shares. Park Circle reported 573,000 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Hldgs accumulated 0% or 14,979 shares. South Dakota Investment Council owns 0.19% invested in Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM) for 233,300 shares. Legal General Public Ltd Co owns 245,949 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Matarin Management Limited Co invested 0.29% in Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM). Shell Asset Communications has 21,348 shares. Los Angeles Mgmt Equity Incorporated invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt reported 0.01% stake. Arizona State Retirement holds 0.03% or 62,852 shares. 31,487 are held by Ghp Invest. Eaton Vance Mngmt reported 184,093 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Bartlett Limited Liability Corp reported 0.04% in Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM). Stone Ridge Asset Management Limited holds 25,467 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio.

Laffer Investments, which manages about $614.32 million and $116.83B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Rio Tinto Plc (NYSE:RIO) by 182 shares to 11,671 shares, valued at $727.57 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Becton Dickinson And Co by 232 shares in the quarter, for a total of 67,139 shares, and has risen its stake in On Semiconductor Corp.