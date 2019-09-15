First Washington Has Boosted By $1.17 Million Its Insteel Industries (IIIN) Position; 2 Analysts Bullish Caleres, Inc. (CAL)

Among 4 analysts covering Caleres Inc (NYSE:CAL), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Caleres Inc has $38 highest and $2200 lowest target. $30.20’s average target is 35.91% above currents $22.22 stock price. Caleres Inc had 7 analyst reports since March 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating by Susquehanna given on Friday, March 22. The rating was maintained by Wedbush on Friday, March 22 with “Buy”. Loop Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Friday, March 22 report. Macquarie Research maintained the shares of CAL in report on Friday, March 22 with “Buy” rating. See Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) latest ratings:

22/07/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Susquehanna New Target: $22.0000 23.0000

22/04/2019 Broker: Needham Old Rating: Hold New Rating: Buy Upgrade

10/04/2019 Broker: Loop Capital Old Rating: Hold New Rating: Buy Upgrade

22/03/2019 Broker: Loop Capital Markets Rating: Hold New Target: $26 Maintain

22/03/2019 Broker: Wedbush Rating: Buy New Target: $36 Maintain

22/03/2019 Broker: Macquarie Research Rating: Buy New Target: $38 Maintain

22/03/2019 Broker: Susquehanna Rating: Hold New Target: $29 Maintain

First Washington Corp increased Insteel Industries Inc (IIIN) stake by 39.78% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. First Washington Corp acquired 58,300 shares as Insteel Industries Inc (IIIN)’s stock declined 4.60%. The First Washington Corp holds 204,850 shares with $4.27 million value, up from 146,550 last quarter. Insteel Industries Inc now has $426.81 million valuation. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $22.17. About 117,771 shares traded or 31.74% up from the average. Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN) has declined 51.74% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.74% the S&P500. Some Historical IIIN News: 23/04/2018 – Insteel Industries 2Q EPS 31c; 22/03/2018 – INSTEEL INDUSTRIES ANNOUNCES ADDITION OF ABNEY S. BOXLEY, lll TO ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 22/03/2018 lnsteel Industries Announces Addition of Abney S. Boxley, lll to its Board of Directors; 22/03/2018 – INSTEEL INDUSTRIES SAYS ON MARCH 21, INCREASED SIZE OF BOARD TO SEVEN DIRECTORS – SEC FILING; 22/03/2018 – Insteel Industries Announces Addition of Abney S. Boxley, III to its Board of Directors; 24/04/2018 – Insteel Industries Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 15/05/2018 – Insteel Industries Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 23/04/2018 – DJ Insteel Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IIIN); 15/05/2018 – lnsteel Industries Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

The stock increased 0.09% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $22.22. About 407,036 shares traded. Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) has declined 43.71% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.71% the S&P500. Some Historical CAL News: 13/03/2018 – RPT-CALERES INC SEES 2018 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE $2.40 TO $2.50; 13/03/2018 – CALERES SEES FY EPS $2.40 TO $2.50; 06/03/2018 Caleres Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/03/2018 – CORRECTED-CALERES QTRLY SAME-STORE-SALES FOR FAMOUS FOOTWEAR (NOT TOTAL CO) UP 2.8%; 13/03/2018 – CALERES 4Q ADJ EPS 48C, EST. 44C; 13/03/2018 – CALERES SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.40 TO $2.50, EST. $2.45; 13/03/2018 – CALERES INC QTRLY SAME-STORE-SALES WERE UP 2.8%; 13/03/2018 – RPT-CALERES INC SEES 2018 FAMOUS FOOTWEAR SAME-STORE-SALES UP LOW-SINGLE DIGITS; 13/03/2018 – CALERES 4Q EPS 47C; 08/03/2018 – Caleres Regular Quarterly Dividend

Caleres, Inc., a footwear company, retails and wholesales footwear. The company has market cap of $904.69 million. The firm operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio divisions. It currently has negative earnings. It offers licensed, branded, and private-label casual, dress, and athletic footwear products to women, men, and children.

More notable recent Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “It Might Not Be A Great Idea To Buy Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) For Its Next Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on September 06, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Caleres +4% after profit topper – Seeking Alpha” published on August 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Caleres: Massive Bounce On Q2 Results, But Headwinds Remain – Seeking Alpha” on August 29, 2019. More interesting news about Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Shoe companies press for tariff relief – Seeking Alpha” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Caleres Inc (CAL) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.30, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 13 investors sold IIIN shares while 29 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 15.34 million shares or 3.26% more from 14.86 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Principal Financial Grp reported 146,685 shares. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney Strauss Limited Liability Corporation holds 0% or 60,405 shares in its portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Can accumulated 24,263 shares or 0% of the stock. Barclays Pcl has 0% invested in Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN) for 24,114 shares. Hotchkis And Wiley Management Ltd has invested 0% of its portfolio in Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0% or 6,225 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System has invested 0% in Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN). The Illinois-based Northern Trust has invested 0% in Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN). Advisory Serv Network Ltd Liability holds 0% in Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN) or 3,478 shares. State Common Retirement Fund stated it has 19,800 shares. Quantum owns 75,118 shares. 30,138 were reported by National Bank Of America De. California-based California Pub Employees Retirement System has invested 0% in Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN). Jpmorgan Chase & Com reported 79,652 shares. Vanguard Group Incorporated has invested 0% in Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN).

Since April 22, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $109,221 activity. Shares for $19,921 were bought by Ruth Jon M. 5,000 shares were bought by THOMPSON G KENNEDY, worth $89,300.

More notable recent Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Some Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN) Shareholders Are Down 43% – Yahoo Finance” on June 17, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “U.S. Oil Exports Become Victim Of Their Own Success – Nasdaq” published on August 20, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Crude Rebounds on Trade Optimism – Nasdaq” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Insteel reports Q3 net earnings fall ~83% – Seeking Alpha” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Fund Think About Insteel Industries Inc (IIIN)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 09, 2019.