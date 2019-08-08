First Washington Decreased Its Holding in Amazon Com (AMZN) as Market Value Declined; Steelcase (SCS) Shares Declined While Tieton Capital Management Has Trimmed Position by $1.12 Million

First Washington Corp decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 16.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Washington Corp sold 617 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 3,014 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.37 million, down from 3,631 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Washington Corp who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $903.21B market cap company. The stock increased 1.81% or $32.54 during the last trading session, reaching $1825.94. About 2.89M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 02/04/2018 – Inside Jeff Bezos’ $84.9 billion empire; 26/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM CFO SAYS WILL INCREASE ANNUAL PRICE OF PRIME FOR U.S. MEMBERS – CONF CALL; 27/04/2018 – Alphabet is a victim of its own success, while Amazon has nothing but upside; 08/05/2018 – Response Mag: Amazon Offers Retailers Discounts to Adopt Payment System; 31/05/2018 – Audible Announces the Minetta Lane Theatre as Its Creative Home for Live Productions in New York; 02/04/2018 – St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital and Amazon Make it Easier for Alexa Customers to Donate to Help End Childhood Cancer; 10/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Asia Insight: Malaysia’s Mahathir wins historic election; 30/05/2018 – The Future of Amazon’s Board (Video); 24/04/2018 – Amazon Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – Selling its products on Amazon is driving traffic to Chico’s boutiques, said CEO and President Shelley Broader

Tieton Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Steelcase Inc (SCS) by 29.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tieton Capital Management Llc sold 80,235 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.00% . The institutional investor held 195,345 shares of the office equipment and supplies and services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.84 million, down from 275,580 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tieton Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Steelcase Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.77% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $16.35. About 174,854 shares traded. Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) has risen 25.26% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.26% the S&P500. Some Historical SCS News: 20/03/2018 – STEELCASE INC – QUARTERLY DIVIDEND INCREASED BY 6 PERCENT TO $0.135 PER SHARE; 04/04/2018 – Microsoft Highlights Success With Customers Like Steelcase, Chevron and Johnson Control; 20/03/2018 – Steelcase Sees 1Q Rev $740M-$765M; 08/05/2018 – Steelcase Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Seaport for May. 15; 06/04/2018 – The Morning Download: Steelcase CIO Bets Big on the Connected Office; 20/03/2018 – Steelcase 4Q Rev $772.7M; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Steelcase; 20/03/2018 – STEELCASE 4Q REV. $772.7M; 23/04/2018 – DJ Steelcase Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SCS); 20/03/2018 – MAMAVA COLLABORATES WITH STEELCASE TO LAUNCH “MAMAVA MINI,” IDE

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.27 earnings per share, up 9.04% or $0.52 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $3.10B for 72.80 P/E if the $6.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.11% EPS growth.

First Washington Corp, which manages about $237.40M and $197.11M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intrexon Corp (NYSE:XON) by 274,340 shares to 548,863 shares, valued at $2.89M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nlight Inc by 65,550 shares in the quarter, for a total of 241,830 shares, and has risen its stake in Usa Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:USAT).

Tieton Capital Management Llc, which manages about $138.98 million and $112.43 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Chromadex Corp by 165,425 shares to 1.26M shares, valued at $5.27M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tessco Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS) by 31,250 shares in the quarter, for a total of 330,429 shares, and has risen its stake in Regional Management Corp (NYSE:RM).

Analysts await Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) to report earnings on September, 19. They expect $0.43 earnings per share, up 19.44% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.36 per share. SCS’s profit will be $50.44M for 9.51 P/E if the $0.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.15 actual earnings per share reported by Steelcase Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 186.67% EPS growth.

