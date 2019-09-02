First Washington Decreased Its Amazon Com (AMZN) Holding by $1.10 Million; Valuation Declined; Putnam Fl Investment Management Co Raised Its Stake in Pfizer (PFE) by $364,140 as Market Valuation Declined

Putnam Fl Investment Management Co increased its stake in Pfizer Inc. (PFE) by 5.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Putnam Fl Investment Management Co bought 8,670 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 170,995 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.26M, up from 162,325 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Putnam Fl Investment Management Co who had been investing in Pfizer Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $194.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $35.55. About 17.91 million shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 17/04/2018 – MERCK – SECOND PHASE 3 STUDY TO EVALUATE PCV-15 FOLLOWED BY PNEUMOCOCCAL VACCINE POLYVALENT GIVEN 8 WEEKS LATER IN ADULTS INFECTED WITH HIV; 30/05/2018 – TNF Cycling in Psoriatic Arthritis Declines for the Second Year in a Row as Newly Approved Agents Such as Pfizer’s Xeljanz and; 03/04/2018 – PFIZER CONSIDERING OPTIONS WITH P&G INCLUDING JOINT VENTURE FOR CONSUMER BUSINESS – CNBC, CITING; 07/05/2018 – REG-Genmab Announces U.S. FDA Approval of DARZALEX® (daratumumab) in Newly Diagnosed Multiple Myeloma; 10/04/2018 – NOVARTIS AG NOVN.S – AFINITOR DISPERZ RECEIVES FDA APPROVAL TO TREAT TSC-ASSOCIATED PARTIAL-ONSET SEIZURES; 09/04/2018 – HOFFMANN-LA ROCHE SAYS TECENTRIQ APPROVED BY HEALTH CANADA; 22/03/2018 – RECKITT BENCKISER GROUP PLC RB.L – END OF DISCUSSIONS FOR PARTS OF PFIZER’S CONSUMER HEALTH BUSINESS; 23/03/2018 – BRIEF-GSK did not put in final bid for Pfizer consumer unit; 01/05/2018 – Pfizer Sales Disappoint as Investors Wait for Strategic M&A; 29/03/2018 – Pfizer Announces Positive Topline Results From Phase 3 ATTR-ACT Study Of Tafamidis In Patients With Transthyretin Cardiomyopathy

First Washington Corp decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 16.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Washington Corp sold 617 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 3,014 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.37M, down from 3,631 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Washington Corp who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $872.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $10.11 during the last trading session, reaching $1776.29. About 3.06M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 26/04/2018 – Munster on $AMZN: AWS acceleration to 49% y/y revenue growth from 45% in Dec-17 and 43% in Sep-17 is testimony to a winning offering in a fast growth market. More good times for AWS ahead; 09/05/2018 – CORRECT: SEARS AUTO CENTER TEAMS UP WITH AMAZON.COM; 28/03/2018 – KRUGMAN: AMAZON IS IN SOME WAYS A BAD ACTOR; 09/05/2018 – FedEx, Alphabet and Uber Win Drone Sweepstakes Lost by Amazon; 05/04/2018 – Trump Renews Amazon Attack, Vows `Very Serious Look’ at Business; 04/04/2018 – Cox Automotive Goes All-In on AWS; 26/04/2018 – Munster’s initial reaction to $AMZN earnings: “I love this.”; 10/03/2018 – Hot Hardware: Amazon Alexa Learns Follow-Up Mode For Back-To-Back User Input, More Natural Conversation; 08/05/2018 – Amazon employees are outraged by their company’s opposition to a plan to add more diversity to its board; 10/04/2018 – Amazon Adds Whole Foods In Los Angeles To Prime Now Delivery Service — MarketWatch

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

First Washington Corp, which manages about $237.40M and $197.11 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Usa Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:USAT) by 479,410 shares to 1.02M shares, valued at $4.22 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dycom Inds Inc (NYSE:DY) by 22,990 shares in the quarter, for a total of 76,405 shares, and has risen its stake in Vicor Corp (NASDAQ:VICR).

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $4.60 earnings per share, down 20.00% or $1.15 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.26B for 96.54 P/E if the $4.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.88% negative EPS growth.

Putnam Fl Investment Management Co, which manages about $1.28B and $1.19 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Water Works Co. Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 3,846 shares to 150,556 shares, valued at $15.70M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Suntrust Banks (NYSE:STI) by 7,497 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 96,632 shares, and cut its stake in Charles Schwab Corp. (NYSE:SCHW).

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $104,160 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 66 investors sold PFE shares while 763 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 501 raised stakes. 3.88 billion shares or 4.26% less from 4.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.