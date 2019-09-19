First Washington Cut Otter Tail (OTTR) Position as Stock Price Rose; Ancient Art LP Maintains Position in Zillow Group (Z)

First Washington Corp decreased its stake in Otter Tail Corp (OTTR) by 71.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Washington Corp sold 7,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.77% . The institutional investor held 3,062 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $162,000, down from 10,762 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Washington Corp who had been investing in Otter Tail Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.14B market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $53.7. About 57,384 shares traded. Otter Tail Corporation (NASDAQ:OTTR) has risen 12.14% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.14% the S&P500. Some Historical OTTR News: 29/03/2018 – Idaho Governor: GOVERNOR OTTER CITES SUCCESSES FROM FINAL LEGISLATIVE SESSION OF HIS TENURE; 19/04/2018 – Yamaha Announces Power Assist Electric Bicycles on Display at Sea Otter Classic; 18/04/2018 – Idaho Governor: GOVERNOR OTTER AND IDAHO’S FIRST LADY MOURN THE PASSING OF BARBARA BUSH; 20/04/2018 – OTTER TAIL POWER CO. REQUESTS RATE REVIEW IN SOUTH DAKOTA; 09/05/2018 – AISense Announces General Availability and Premium Version of Otter Voice Notes, Designed for Business People, Journalists and; 21/05/2018 – Otter Tail Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 04/04/2018 – Idaho Governor: DECLO TO HOST GOVERNOR OTTER’S 101ST CAPITAL FOR A DAY; 07/05/2018 – OTTER TAIL 1Q OPER REV. $241.3M; 17/05/2018 – UBS Fights Harry the Otter for Soccer Prediction Crown; 09/05/2018 – AISENSE ANNOUNCES GENERAL AVAILABILITY AND PREMIUM VERSION OF OTTER VOICE NOTES, DESIGNED FOR BUSINESS PEOPLE, JOURNALISTS AND STUDENTS

Ancient Art Lp increased its stake in Zillow Group Inc (Z) by 35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ancient Art Lp bought 476,430 shares as the company’s stock rose 53.77% . The hedge fund held 1.84 million shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $84.10M, up from 1.36M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ancient Art Lp who had been investing in Zillow Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.42 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.48% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $31.09. About 3.16 million shares traded or 11.82% up from the average. Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) has declined 10.34% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.34% the S&P500. Some Historical Z News: 22/03/2018 – FTC: Commission Letter To Commenter Zillow; 12/04/2018 – Zillow Launches Home-Flipping Program in Phoenix and Las Vegas; 13/04/2018 – Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Nevada and Arizona Properties Expand Partnership with Zillow’s Instant Offers Program; 12/04/2018 – Zillow Intends to Buy and Flip Homes; 07/05/2018 – Zillow Group: Kathleen Philips Is Retiring From Role as CFO Effective May 31; 08/05/2018 – ZILLOW GROUP INC Z.O : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $52 FROM $51; 26/04/2018 – Zillow: Amazon’s HQ2 Would Spur the Biggest Rent Hikes in Nashville and Denver; 21/03/2018 – Zillow at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 07/05/2018 – Zillow Group Sees FY Rev $1.43B-$1.58B; 07/05/2018 – Zillow Group: To Report 2Q Results for Two Segments: Internet, Media & Technology Segment, Homes Segment

First Washington Corp, which manages about $237.40M and $202.87M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intrexon Corp (NYSE:XON) by 352,720 shares to 901,583 shares, valued at $6.91M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Insteel Industries Inc (NASDAQ:IIIN) by 58,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 204,850 shares, and has risen its stake in Limelight Networks Inc (NASDAQ:LLNW).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.33, from 1.48 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 16 investors sold OTTR shares while 43 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 17.66 million shares or 2.56% more from 17.22 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. National Bank & Trust Of New York Mellon Corporation owns 401,141 shares. Principal Fincl Gp Incorporated reported 5,028 shares. Price T Rowe Assoc Inc Md has invested 0% of its portfolio in Otter Tail Corporation (NASDAQ:OTTR). Northern Corp has 935,954 shares. Mairs Power invested in 3,800 shares. Optimum Inv Advsr holds 0.01% or 600 shares in its portfolio. Us Bancorp De reported 34,759 shares. California Public Employees Retirement System has 0% invested in Otter Tail Corporation (NASDAQ:OTTR). 15,362 were accumulated by Sei Invs. Hillsdale Investment Mgmt invested 0.09% in Otter Tail Corporation (NASDAQ:OTTR). Stanley invested 0.49% in Otter Tail Corporation (NASDAQ:OTTR). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa owns 7,474 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 29,621 are held by Acadian Asset Ltd Liability Corporation. Prudential Fincl, a New Jersey-based fund reported 4,343 shares. 10,602 were accumulated by Citigroup.

