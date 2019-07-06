First Washington Cut Holding in Amazon Com (AMZN) as Valuation Rose; Old National Bancorp Has Raised Its Intl Paper Co (IP) Position by $484,288; Market Value Declined

Old National Bancorp increased its stake in Intl Paper Co (IP) by 3.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old National Bancorp bought 10,528 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.15% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 305,592 shares of the paper company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.14M, up from 295,064 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old National Bancorp who had been investing in Intl Paper Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.43 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $43.87. About 2.29M shares traded. International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) has declined 17.32% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.75% the S&P500. Some Historical IP News: 06/03/2018 – INTERNATIONAL PAPER CO-“NOTES THE COMMENTS THAT SMURFIT KAPPA BELIEVES THE PROPOSAL IS HIGHLY OPPORTUNISTIC”; 06/03/2018 – SMURFIT KAPPA GROUP SKG.l SAYS RECEIVES UNSOLICITED, HIGHLY OPPORTUNISTIC APPROACH FROM INTERNATIONAL PAPER COMPANY IP.N; 06/03/2018 – International Paper Confirms Submitting Proposal to Acquire Entire Issued and to Be Issued Share Capital of Smurfit Kappa; 09/04/2018 – Greg Groogan: Breaking: International Paper & a subsidiary of Waste Management agree w/ #EPA to pay $115 Million for removal of; 06/03/2018 – Smurfit spurns move by International Paper; 06/03/2018 – CORRECTED-INTERNATIONAL PAPER CO – CONFIRMS THAT IT HAS SUBMITTED A PROPOSAL TO ACQUIRE ENTIRE ISSUED AND TO BE ISSUED SHARE CAPITAL OF SMURFIT KAPPA (CORRECTS; 16/05/2018 – International Paper says it will not make hostile bid for Smurfit; 26/03/2018 – SMURFIT: UNANIMOUSLY REJECTS REVISED PROPOSAL FROM IP; 06/03/2018 – Smurfit Kappa rejects unsolicited International Paper approach; 26/03/2018 – Smurfit Kappa rejects improved bid from International Paper

First Washington Corp decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 16.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Washington Corp sold 617 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 3,014 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.37 million, down from 3,631 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Washington Corp who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $954.24 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $3.91 during the last trading session, reaching $1942.91. About 2.63 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 07/05/2018 – Amazon could capture nearly 10% of total retail sales by 2020, according to one analyst; 29/03/2018 – Trump has neglected to say anything about Amazon’s massive business from China, even though it fits right into his platform; 02/04/2018 – The S&P 500 fell back into correction Monday as technology led the market lower, with names like Amazon and Netflix both down more than 5 percent; 12/04/2018 – Artificial Intelligence Method for Body Language Analysis by Boston-Area Mental Health Company Brain Power is Featured on Amazon Web Services Blog; 02/04/2018 – Alibaba is working on a Chinese-language device to rival Amazon’s Echo, The Information reported; 13/05/2018 – Walmart shifts global strategy in effort to best Amazon; 05/05/2018 – Buffett targets CEO for Berkshire-Amazon-JPMorgan healthcare venture soon; 29/03/2018 – Ty Cox: Source: Amazon Actually Helps Keep The US Postal Service Alive; 19/04/2018 – Amazon courts Pentagon with marketing blitz ahead of cloud contract decision; 26/04/2018 – The NFL is streaming Thursday night games on Amazon again (which means they won’t be on YouTube)

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Netflix Stock Still Wears the Streaming Crown – Nasdaq” on June 14, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Plug Power Stock Will Either Juice or Electrocute Portfolios – Nasdaq” published on July 05, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Better Buy for Second Half of 2019: Microsoft (MSFT) vs. Amazon (AMZN) Stock – Nasdaq” on June 28, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Amazon: Dig Deeper – Seeking Alpha” published on June 06, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Buy This FAANG Stock in the Face of Regulatory Worries – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 14, 2019.

First Washington Corp, which manages about $237.40 million and $197.11M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Otter Tail Corp (NASDAQ:OTTR) by 8,563 shares to 10,762 shares, valued at $536,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Intrexon Corp (NYSE:XON) by 274,340 shares in the quarter, for a total of 548,863 shares, and has risen its stake in Dycom Inds Inc (NYSE:DY).

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Azimuth Management Ltd Liability Co has 1.2% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 10,082 shares. Penbrook Mgmt Limited Company holds 2,650 shares or 4.91% of its portfolio. Arrowgrass Capital Prtnrs (Us) LP holds 0.4% or 7,558 shares. Noesis Cap Mangement Corporation owns 601 shares. Somerville Kurt F has 2,378 shares. Echo Street Mgmt Llc holds 0.38% or 10,971 shares. Ameriprise Incorporated holds 2.00 million shares. Beach Inv Counsel Pa, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 12,810 shares. Hengehold Management Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 352 shares. Allen Investment Mngmt Ltd Llc holds 3.79% or 67,985 shares in its portfolio. Hillhouse Cap Mngmt reported 31,782 shares. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Mgmt Lc owns 59,043 shares. Thomasville Bank & Trust holds 10,490 shares. Twin Tree Limited Partnership invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Menta Capital stated it has 422 shares or 0.33% of all its holdings.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $5.28 EPS, up 4.14% or $0.21 from last year’s $5.07 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.59 billion for 91.99 P/E if the $5.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $7.09 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.53% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “AbbVie, Allergan, Ugh – Seeking Alpha” on June 27, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Broad profit gains at International Paper – Seeking Alpha” published on January 31, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Shaw Announces Third Quarter and Year-To-Date Fiscal 2019 Results – GlobeNewswire” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Harsco Announces Completion of Clean Earth Acquisition – GlobeNewswire” published on June 28, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Pembina Pipeline Corp (PBA) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 23, 2019.

Old National Bancorp, which manages about $1.91 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IEFA) by 97,745 shares to 118,242 shares, valued at $7.19 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VOE) by 3,806 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 56,842 shares, and cut its stake in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 50 investors sold IP shares while 223 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 223 raised stakes. 316.13 million shares or 0.76% less from 318.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Chase Inv Counsel holds 0.18% of its portfolio in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) for 7,476 shares. Campbell & Investment Adviser invested 0.62% of its portfolio in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP). Synovus reported 0.03% of its portfolio in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP). Amica Retiree Medical Tru owns 2,255 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. 132 are held by Oakworth Cap. Adage Ptnrs Gp Ltd Liability invested in 101,292 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Wagner Bowman Mgmt invested in 7,668 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Wells Fargo And Company Mn reported 0.07% of its portfolio in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP). Pub Sector Pension Board, Quebec – Canada-based fund reported 69,964 shares. Minnesota-based Sit Inv Associate Incorporated has invested 0.04% in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP). Burney Communication stated it has 81,202 shares. Moreover, Webster Bankshares N A has 0.05% invested in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) for 7,645 shares. Intrust Bank & Trust Na holds 0.07% in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) or 5,791 shares. Paradigm Asset Mngmt Limited Liability owns 46,900 shares. Bridgewater Associate Lp owns 462,620 shares or 0.13% of their US portfolio.