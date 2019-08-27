First Washington Continues to Hold Stake in Fireeye (FEYE); As Visa (V) Share Value Rose, Peak Asset Management Lowered Its Stake

Peak Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 4.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peak Asset Management Llc sold 3,129 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The hedge fund held 69,492 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.85 million, down from 72,621 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peak Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $399.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $178.34. About 3.14 million shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500.

First Washington Corp increased its stake in Fireeye Inc (FEYE) by 32.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Washington Corp bought 51,340 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.35% . The institutional investor held 208,959 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.51M, up from 157,619 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Washington Corp who had been investing in Fireeye Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.86B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.41% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $13.33. About 2.03M shares traded. FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) has declined 3.23% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.23% the S&P500. Some Historical FEYE News: 19/04/2018 – DJ FireEye Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FEYE); 04/05/2018 – Cramer also hears from the CEOs of Axon Enterprise and FireEye; 28/03/2018 – FIREEYE INC FEYE.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $21 FROM $19; RATING OVERWEIGHT; 02/05/2018 – FireEye 1Q Loss/Shr 39c; 16/04/2018 – FireEye and Oracle Collaborate on Cloud Transformation; 04/05/2018 – Bitcoin’s ‘been a problem for us,’ says CEO of top cybersecurity firm FireEye; 16/05/2018 – FireEye Presenting at Cowen Conference May 30; 02/05/2018 – FIREEYE 1Q REV. $199.1M, EST. $194.5M; 15/03/2018 – There are no rules of engagement in cyberspace, says FireEye CEO Kevin Mandia, leaving countries that rely heavily on the internet, like the U.S., vulnerable to cyber attacks; 15/03/2018 – In a first, U.S. blames Russia for cyber attacks on energy grid

Peak Asset Management Llc, which manages about $326.42 million and $293.83 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Ser Tr by 6,298 shares to 35,293 shares, valued at $3.23 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VWO) by 11,763 shares in the quarter, for a total of 84,616 shares, and has risen its stake in American Midstream Partners (Prn) (NYSE:AMID).

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $171,130 activity.

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.43 earnings per share, up 18.18% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.21 per share. V’s profit will be $3.20 billion for 31.18 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.38% EPS growth.

First Washington Corp, which manages about $237.40 million and $197.11M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Twilio Inc by 25,570 shares to 29,723 shares, valued at $3.84 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (EEM) by 11,341 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,085 shares, and cut its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T).

