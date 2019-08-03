First Washington Boosted Its Stake in Usa Technologies (USAT) as Market Valuation Rose; Transocean LTD (Call) (RIG) Shareholder Masters Capital Management Has Trimmed Position

First Washington Corp increased its stake in Usa Technologies Inc (USAT) by 89.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Washington Corp bought 479,410 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.08% . The institutional investor held 1.02 million shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.22 million, up from 536,570 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Washington Corp who had been investing in Usa Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $420.01 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.01% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $7. About 1.05M shares traded or 13.85% up from the average. USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT) has declined 51.44% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.44% the S&P500. Some Historical USAT News: 22/03/2018 – USA Technologies Showcasing Integrated Enterprise Software and Digital Payments Platform at the NAMA Show 2018; 07/03/2018 Canteen Donates USAT Sweepstakes Grand Prize TESLA to Charities; 26/04/2018 – Ingenico Group and USA Technologies Announce a Three Yr Strategic Alliance Agreement; 25/05/2018 – USA Technologies, Inc. Announces Closing of Public Offering Generating Gross Proceeds of $75.7 Million; 21/04/2018 – DJ USA Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (USAT); 02/04/2018 – USA Technologies Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Masters Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Transocean Ltd (Call) (RIG) by 13.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Masters Capital Management Llc sold 279,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.42% . The hedge fund held 1.72M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.99M, down from 2.00 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Masters Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Transocean Ltd (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.23B market cap company. The stock decreased 8.01% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $5.28. About 28.71 million shares traded or 71.92% up from the average. Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) has declined 54.56% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 54.56% the S&P500.

First Washington Corp, which manages about $237.40 million and $197.11M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 6,888 shares to 46,845 shares, valued at $13.23M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Paccar Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 28,877 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 131,051 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (EEM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 25 investors sold USAT shares while 27 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 29 raised stakes. 30.81 million shares or 18.08% less from 37.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 9,316 are held by Legal General Group Pcl. Paw Capital Corporation, a Connecticut-based fund reported 320,000 shares. Financial Bank Of America De holds 0% in USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT) or 28,163 shares. Gp has invested 0% in USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT). Jefferies Grp Limited Liability Corp has invested 0% in USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT). Gilder Gagnon Howe & Llc has 0% invested in USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT). Greenwood Capital Assoc Limited Liability reported 0.04% of its portfolio in USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT). The Maryland-based Chevy Chase has invested 0% in USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT). Perkins Management holds 0.79% in USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT) or 287,935 shares. North Run Cap LP owns 670,000 shares. Jpmorgan Chase Com has 0% invested in USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT) for 25,464 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr Limited Partnership stated it has 0% in USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT). Manufacturers Life Ins The invested 0% of its portfolio in USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT). Dorsey & Whitney Trust Commerce invested in 41,830 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers owns 0% invested in USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT) for 139,986 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.26, from 1.33 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 33 investors sold RIG shares while 102 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 390.95 million shares or 0.14% less from 391.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Canal Com has invested 0.3% of its portfolio in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). Somerset Cap Mgmt Llp accumulated 4.48M shares. Moreover, Fil has 0% invested in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). Argentiere Capital Ag invested in 200,000 shares. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas has 862,599 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). Cullen Frost Bankers owns 866 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Lowe Brockenbrough Inc, a Virginia-based fund reported 15,000 shares. Contrarius Invest Management Ltd owns 7.21% invested in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) for 15.83M shares. 61,155 were reported by Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank). Prudential holds 459,990 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale reported 0.01% stake. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Com stated it has 0.02% in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). Renaissance Technology Limited Liability Company accumulated 5.34 million shares. Amalgamated Bancshares has invested 0.02% in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG).

Masters Capital Management Llc, which manages about $652.61M and $1.87B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nio Inc by 900,000 shares to 1.90 million shares, valued at $9.69M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nuance Communications Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:NUAN) by 353,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 853,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Titan Med Inc.