First Washington Boosted Its Fireeye (FEYE) Position; Roumell Asset Management Has Upped Its Stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals (PRTK) as Market Valuation Declined

First Washington Corp increased its stake in Fireeye Inc (FEYE) by 32.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Washington Corp bought 51,340 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.35% . The institutional investor held 208,959 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.51 million, up from 157,619 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Washington Corp who had been investing in Fireeye Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.79 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $13.14. About 2.98 million shares traded. FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) has declined 3.23% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.23% the S&P500. Some Historical FEYE News: 02/05/2018 – FireEye Sees 2Q Adj Loss/Shr 3c-Adj EPS $0.00; 16/04/2018 – FireEye Simplifies Cybersecurity Protection; 21/05/2018 – FIREEYE TO USE PART OF PROCEEDS TO BUY PART OF ’35 CONV NOTES; 04/05/2018 – Cramer also hears from the CEOs of Axon Enterprise and FireEye; 16/04/2018 – FireEye and Oracle Collaborate on Cloud Transformation; 04/05/2018 – Bitcoin’s ‘been a problem for us,’ says CEO of top cybersecurity firm FireEye; 05/03/2018 FireEye Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 28/03/2018 – FIREEYE INC FEYE.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $21 FROM $19; RATING OVERWEIGHT; 16/03/2018 – FEYE: FireEye in focus as Cisco, Symantec watch turnaround [MORE; 19/04/2018 – DJ FireEye Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FEYE)

Roumell Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc (PRTK) by 46.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roumell Asset Management Llc bought 207,290 shares as the company’s stock declined 40.41% . The hedge fund held 657,696 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.53M, up from 450,406 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roumell Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $135.18 million market cap company. The stock increased 34.95% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $4.17. About 2.64M shares traded or 669.14% up from the average. Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) has declined 67.54% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 67.54% the S&P500. Some Historical PRTK News: 04/04/2018 – PARATEK’S NEW DRUG APPLICATIONS FOR ORAL AND INTRAVENOUS OMADACYCLINE ACCEPTED FOR PRIORITY REVIEW BY FDA; 23/04/2018 – Paratek Pharmaceuticals On Track to File Marketing Authorization Applications in the European Union in the 2H; 30/03/2018 – Paratek Announces Inducement Grants under NASDAQ Listing Rule 5635(c)(4); 22/05/2018 – Paratek Presents New Analysis Highlighting Efficacy Of Omadacycline In Treating Community-Acquired Bacterial Pneumonia By Measures Of Disease Severity; 23/04/2018 – PARATEK ON TRACK TO FILE MAA IN EU IN 2H; 04/04/2018 – PARATEK PHARMACEUTICALS INC – IN NDA ACCEPTANCE LETTER, FDA STATED THAT NO FILING OR POTENTIAL REVIEW ISSUES WERE IDENTIFIED AT THE TIME; 15/05/2018 – Armistice Capital Buys New 1.8% Position in Paratek; 09/03/2018 Paratek Short-Interest Ratio Rises 146% to 9 Days; 30/04/2018 – $AKAO plazomicin BSI indication will be first drug under AdCom review for Limited Population Antibacterial Drug (LPAD) pathway, and will have important read-thru to other #antibiotics players; 19/04/2018 – DJ Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PRTK)

Roumell Asset Management Llc, which manages about $293.14 million and $41.11 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Rubicon Proj Inc (NYSE:RUBI) by 964,770 shares to 403,400 shares, valued at $2.45M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.08, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 8 investors sold PRTK shares while 25 reduced holdings. 9 funds opened positions while 29 raised stakes. 21.65 million shares or 4.14% more from 20.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jpmorgan Chase owns 298,814 shares. Rock Springs Management Ltd Partnership stated it has 450,000 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Teton Advsr has 0.06% invested in Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) for 110,000 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership has invested 0% in Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK). Prelude Cap Mngmt Limited Company has invested 0% of its portfolio in Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK). Water Island Capital Limited Liability stated it has 0.12% in Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK). Citadel Advsrs Lc has 106,611 shares. Goldman Sachs reported 0% in Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK). Armistice Cap Ltd Liability, a New York-based fund reported 2.12 million shares. Parametric Portfolio Assoc Limited Liability holds 71,352 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Barclays Public Ltd Co has 0% invested in Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK). Swiss Bancorp reported 0% stake. Moreover, State Common Retirement Fund has 0% invested in Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK). Daiwa Group Inc Inc, Japan-based fund reported 173 shares. American Intll Grp Incorporated owns 0% invested in Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) for 20,521 shares.

First Washington Corp, which manages about $237.40 million and $197.11 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vericel Corp by 19,542 shares to 488,133 shares, valued at $8.55M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 617 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,014 shares, and cut its stake in Twilio Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.26, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 27 investors sold FEYE shares while 83 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 154.37 million shares or 10.41% more from 139.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California Pub Employees Retirement Sys invested 0.02% in FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE). Citigroup Incorporated reported 0% stake. Commercial Bank Of America De holds 0.01% or 5.58M shares in its portfolio. 22,960 were reported by Cambridge Invest. Cibc Ww Incorporated holds 11,998 shares. Moreover, Fisher Asset Management has 0.07% invested in FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) for 3.23 million shares. Dubuque Bancorp Tru holds 1,400 shares. Arrowstreet Cap Partnership holds 0.07% or 1.70 million shares in its portfolio. Commercial Bank Of Ny Mellon Corporation reported 0% in FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE). Advsrs Asset Management owns 7,858 shares. Wellington Management Grp Limited Liability Partnership holds 0% of its portfolio in FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) for 260,543 shares. Legal & General Group Inc Public Ltd reported 1.45M shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mgmt Limited owns 302,470 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Broadview Advsrs Limited Liability Com accumulated 540,050 shares. 874,752 were reported by Stephens Inv Mgmt Group Lc.