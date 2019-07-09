First Utd (FUNC) Stock Value Rose While Gendell Jeffrey L Has Boosted Its Stake; Hsbc Holdings Plc Increases Position in Harley Davidson (HOG)

Gendell Jeffrey L increased its stake in First Utd Corp (FUNC) by 45.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gendell Jeffrey L bought 133,576 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.25% with the market. The institutional investor held 429,402 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.41M, up from 295,826 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L who had been investing in First Utd Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $140.87 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.81% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $20. About 16,549 shares traded. First United Corporation (NASDAQ:FUNC) has declined 8.63% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.06% the S&P500. Some Historical FUNC News: 15/05/2018 – Second Curve Capital LLC Exits Position in First United; 22/04/2018 – DJ First United Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FUNC); 20/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: HARTWELL FIRST UNITED METHODIST CHURCH–ADVERSE ABANDONMENT AND DISCONTINUANCE–THE GREAT WALTON; 24/05/2018 – Global Strategy and Technology Consultancy, Levvel, Announces First United Kingdom Office; 11/05/2018 – Ejf Capital Buys New 2.5% Position in First United; 08/03/2018 First United Corporation Announces Second Quarter Dividend

Hsbc Holdings Plc increased its stake in Harley Davidson Inc (HOG) by 51923% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hsbc Holdings Plc bought 207,692 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.22% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 208,092 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.42 million, up from 400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hsbc Holdings Plc who had been investing in Harley Davidson Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.65 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.73% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $35.49. About 959,354 shares traded. Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) has declined 14.48% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.91% the S&P500. Some Historical HOG News: 24/04/2018 – Harley-Davidson profit drops 6.2 pct; 24/04/2018 – Harley-Davidson 1Q Net $174.8M; 24/04/2018 – HARLEY-DAVIDSON INC – QTRLY WORLDWIDE RETAIL SALES DECREASED 7.2 PERCENT; 16/05/2018 – FITCH SEES TO RATE HARLEY-DAVIDSON FINANCIAL’S UNSEC NTS ‘A’; 16/05/2018 – Fitch Expects to Rate Harley-Davidson Financial’s Unsecured Notes ‘A’; 12/03/2018 – Harley-Davidson Honored for Research Contributions at 2018 MDA Clinical Conference; 24/04/2018 – HARLEY-DAVIDSON 1Q EPS $1.03, EST. $1.11; 24/04/2018 – HARLEY-DAVIDSON – CONSIDERING PROLONGED SOFTNESS IN U.S. INDUSTRY AND UNTAPPED POTENTIAL IN INTERNATIONAL MARKETS, CO IS CRAFTING STRATEGY ACCELERANTS; 24/04/2018 – Harley-Davidson 1Q Adj EPS $1.24; 09/03/2018 – Trump steel tariffs may leave these U.S. steelworkers jobless

