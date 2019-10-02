First Utd (FUNC) Stake Has Boosted by Ejf Capital Llc; Equifax (EFX) Holder Toth Financial Advisory Raised Its Holding by $398,925 as Valuation Rose

Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its stake in Equifax Inc (EFX) by 8.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought 2,955 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.75% . The institutional investor held 36,267 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.91M, up from 33,312 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp who had been investing in Equifax Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.78% or $3.85 during the last trading session, reaching $134.42. About 579,396 shares traded. Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) has risen 10.78% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.78% the S&P500. Some Historical EFX News: 04/04/2018 – JUDGE REJECTS EQUIFAX INC EFX.N MOTION TO DISMISS LAWSUIT BY MASSACHUSETTS OVER DATA BREACH -COURT PAPERS; 28/03/2018 – EQUIFAX’S MARK BEGOR PREVIOUSLY WITH WARBURG PINCUS; 14/03/2018 – SEC: Former Equifax Executive Charged With Insider Trading; 19/03/2018 – Equifax to Meet with Investors in San Francisco; 10/05/2018 – TucsonNewsNow: BREAKING: Equifax now admits passport info was among stolen data in huge breach; 16/05/2018 – FTC Consumer Chief Faces Opposition Over Equifax Conflict; 29/05/2018 – Equifax Presenting at Cowen Conference May 31; 28/03/2018 – Equifax names former GE executive Mark Begor as CEO; 14/03/2018 – SEC SAYS U.S. ATTORNEY’S OFFICE FOR THE NORTHERN DISTRICT OF GEORGIA ALSO FILED CRIMINAL CHARGES AGAINST FORMER EQUIFAX EXECUTIVE JIN YING; 16/03/2018 – Sen. Warren: Warren Presses Equifax on Senior Executive Charged with Insider Trading

Ejf Capital Llc increased its stake in First Utd Corp (FUNC) by 56.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ejf Capital Llc bought 158,972 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.24% . The hedge fund held 442,775 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.73 million, up from 283,803 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ejf Capital Llc who had been investing in First Utd Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $155.69M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $21.91. About 27,554 shares traded or 4.37% up from the average. First United Corporation (NASDAQ:FUNC) has risen 13.85% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.85% the S&P500. Some Historical FUNC News: 11/05/2018 – Ejf Capital Buys New 2.5% Position in First United; 24/05/2018 – Global Strategy and Technology Consultancy, Levvel, Announces First United Kingdom Office; 22/04/2018 – DJ First United Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FUNC); 20/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: HARTWELL FIRST UNITED METHODIST CHURCH–ADVERSE ABANDONMENT AND DISCONTINUANCE–THE GREAT WALTON; 15/05/2018 – Second Curve Capital LLC Exits Position in First United; 08/03/2018 First United Corporation Announces Second Quarter Dividend

More notable recent Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Alchemy Technology And Equifax Partner To Drive FinTech Innovation… – PRNewswire” on September 25, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Equifax® joins Verified.Meâ„¢ NYSE:EFX – GlobeNewswire” published on May 21, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “How To Climb Out of Debt In 3 Years – Benzinga” on September 29, 2019. More interesting news about Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Dividend Investors: Don’t Be Too Quick To Buy Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on August 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “See what the IHS Markit Score report has to say about Equifax Inc. – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

Toth Financial Advisory Corp, which manages about $319.42M and $447.05M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Direxion Shs Etf Tr by 10,261 shares to 9,345 shares, valued at $730,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VWO) by 8,938 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 700 shares, and cut its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 19 investors sold EFX shares while 126 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 124 raised stakes. 109.89 million shares or 0.25% more from 109.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Proshare Advsr Lc invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX). Tocqueville Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership owns 2,500 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 318 are owned by Van Eck Assoc. Capital Intll Sarl has invested 0.6% in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX). Parkside Commercial Bank & has 786 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. 470,615 are owned by Credit Suisse Ag. Minnesota-based Thrivent For Lutherans has invested 0% in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX). Moreover, Brown Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.01% invested in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX). State Street, Massachusetts-based fund reported 4.76 million shares. Royal Bancorp Of Canada, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 119,648 shares. Macquarie Group has 0.02% invested in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX). 16,713 were reported by Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado. The Norway-based Dnb Asset Mgmt As has invested 0% in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX). Amundi Pioneer Asset invested 0% of its portfolio in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX). Wells Fargo & Mn has invested 0.01% in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX).

Since May 1, 2019, it had 8 insider buys, and 0 sales for $13,812 activity. Rodeheaver Carissa Lynn bought 173 shares worth $3,984. McCullough John also bought $3,021 worth of First United Corporation (NASDAQ:FUNC) shares. $109 worth of First United Corporation (NASDAQ:FUNC) shares were bought by Ruddell Gary. Another trade for 9 shares valued at $197 was made by RUDY IRVIN ROBERT on Thursday, August 1.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.75 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.45, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 10 investors sold FUNC shares while 14 reduced holdings. 7 funds opened positions while 11 raised stakes. 2.90 million shares or 17.16% more from 2.47 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Basswood Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 23,854 shares stake. Deutsche Savings Bank Ag has 41,836 shares. Earnest Prns Ltd reported 497 shares stake. Castine Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.89% or 174,685 shares. Legal & General Gru Public Limited Com reported 0% in First United Corporation (NASDAQ:FUNC). Bridgeway Capital Management accumulated 62,293 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Moreover, Millennium Management Ltd Liability Corp has 0% invested in First United Corporation (NASDAQ:FUNC). Moreover, Northern Tru Corp has 0% invested in First United Corporation (NASDAQ:FUNC). 787 are held by Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa. Ejf Lc invested 1.08% of its portfolio in First United Corporation (NASDAQ:FUNC). Blackrock reported 0% of its portfolio in First United Corporation (NASDAQ:FUNC). Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp owns 0% invested in First United Corporation (NASDAQ:FUNC) for 315,374 shares. Vanguard Gp Incorporated, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 263,864 shares. 12,836 are owned by First Tru Advsrs L P. Pinnacle Lc accumulated 71,896 shares.

Ejf Capital Llc, which manages about $7.64 billion and $805.05 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:SASR) by 17,196 shares to 126,872 shares, valued at $4.43M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in First Horizon Natl Corp (NYSE:FHN) by 1.37 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.71 million shares, and cut its stake in Business First Bancshares In.

More notable recent First United Corporation (NASDAQ:FUNC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does First United Corporation’s (NASDAQ:FUNC) P/E Ratio Signal A Buying Opportunity? – Yahoo Finance” on July 05, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “First United Corporation Announces Second Quarter 2019 Earnings – PRNewswire” published on July 15, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “New Stocks that Broke Through 52-Week Highs Tuesday Morning – Benzinga” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about First United Corporation (NASDAQ:FUNC) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “50 Stocks Moving In Thursday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” published on September 12, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks That Managed to Breach 52-Week Highs Wednesday Morning – Benzinga” with publication date: July 31, 2019.