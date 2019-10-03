First Utd (FUNC) Shareholder Ejf Capital Has Increased Stake by $3.02 Million; Eaton Plc Shs Isin (ETN) Stock Price Rose While Sandhill Capital Partners Has Trimmed Stake by $5.89 Million

Sandhill Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Eaton Corporation Plc Shs Isin (ETN) by 37.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sandhill Capital Partners Llc sold 70,947 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.34% . The institutional investor held 118,336 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.86M, down from 189,283 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sandhill Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Eaton Corporation Plc Shs Isin for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $32.55 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $77.49. About 493,981 shares traded. Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) has risen 2.92% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.92% the S&P500. Some Historical ETN News: 10/05/2018 – EATON CORPORATION PLC – PLANNED JV WILL BE BASED IN CHINA; 24/05/2018 – S&P REVISES EATON CORP. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘A-‘; 16/03/2018 – Eaton Partners Acts as Exclusive Placement Agent for Brightstar Capital Partners’ Inaugural Fund Program; 10/04/2018 – Eaton Partners Serves As Placement Agent For Copenhagen Infrastructure III

Ejf Capital Llc increased its stake in First Utd Corp (FUNC) by 56.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ejf Capital Llc bought 158,972 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.24% . The hedge fund held 442,775 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.73M, up from 283,803 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ejf Capital Llc who had been investing in First Utd Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $156.33M market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $22. About 3,179 shares traded. First United Corporation (NASDAQ:FUNC) has risen 13.85% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.85% the S&P500. Some Historical FUNC News: 11/05/2018 – Ejf Capital Buys New 2.5% Position in First United; 22/04/2018 – DJ First United Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FUNC); 24/05/2018 – Global Strategy and Technology Consultancy, Levvel, Announces First United Kingdom Office; 15/05/2018 – Second Curve Capital LLC Exits Position in First United; 08/03/2018 First United Corporation Announces Second Quarter Dividend; 20/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: HARTWELL FIRST UNITED METHODIST CHURCH–ADVERSE ABANDONMENT AND DISCONTINUANCE–THE GREAT WALTON

Analysts await Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.54 earnings per share, up 7.69% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.43 per share. ETN’s profit will be $646.80M for 12.58 P/E if the $1.54 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.53 actual earnings per share reported by Eaton Corporation plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.65% EPS growth.

