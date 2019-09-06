First US Bancshares (FUSB) to pay $0.02 on Oct 1, 2019; Mrc Global (MRC) SI Decreased By 4.43%

First US Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:FUSB) is expected to pay $0.02 on Oct 1, 2019. (NASDAQ:FUSB) shareholders before Sep 11, 2019 will receive the $0.02 dividend. First US Bancshares Inc’s current price of $8.86 translates into 0.23% yield. First US Bancshares Inc’s dividend has Sep 12, 2019 as record date. Aug 28, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 3.17% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $8.86. About 5,890 shares traded or 13.44% up from the average. First US Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSB) has 0.00% since September 6, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Mrc Global Inc (NYSE:MRC) had a decrease of 4.43% in short interest. MRC’s SI was 3.48M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 4.43% from 3.64M shares previously. With 833,200 avg volume, 4 days are for Mrc Global Inc (NYSE:MRC)’s short sellers to cover MRC’s short positions. The SI to Mrc Global Inc’s float is 4.41%. The stock increased 3.83% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $12.74. About 685,306 shares traded. MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) has declined 29.77% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.77% the S&P500. Some Historical MRC News: 19/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Mrc Global (US) Inc.’s Rating To B1; Outlook Stable; 04/04/2018 – KNOW Identity Awards Names Reed Taussig `CEO of the Year’, While ThreatMetrix Wins MRC Technology Award; 22/05/2018 – MRC Global at J.P. Morgan Energy Equity Conference Jun 19; 22/05/2018 – MRC Global Reprices Term Loan B; 12/04/2018 – MRC ALLIED RISES 3.2% AFTER RAISING PRICE OF PRIVATE PLACEMENT; 27/03/2018 – NORTHAM PLATINUM – MRC EMPLOYEES APPROACHED BY NORTHAM TO BECOME FULL-TIME EMPLOYEES IN A MOVE FOR BOOYSENDAL TO BECOME AN OWNER-OPERATING MINE; 29/05/2018 – MRC Global Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 30/04/2018 – MRC Global Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30; 07/05/2018 – MRC Global at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 22/04/2018 – DJ MRC Global Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MRC)

First US Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding firm for the First US Bank that provides commercial banking services and products to small- and medium-sized businesses, property managers, business executives, professionals, and other individuals in Alabama. The company has market cap of $55.87 million. The Company’s deposit products include non-interest-bearing demand deposits, savings accounts, NOW accounts, money market demand accounts, individual retirement accounts, and time deposits. It has a 15.3 P/E ratio. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial construction, land, and land development loans, such as loans for the development of residential housing projects, development of commercial and industrial use property, and purchase and improvement of raw land; mortgage loans on one-to-four family residential properties and secured by apartment buildings; home equity loans and lines of credit; real estate loans secured by commercial and industrial properties, office or mixed-use facilities, strip shopping centers, or other commercial property; and agricultural loans secured by mortgages on farm land.

Among 3 analysts covering MRC Global (NYSE:MRC), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. MRC Global has $20 highest and $2000 lowest target. $20’s average target is 56.99% above currents $12.74 stock price. MRC Global had 6 analyst reports since April 16, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Raymond James on Monday, August 5. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) on Tuesday, April 16 to “Hold” rating.

MRC Global Inc., through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and related services and products to the energy industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company has market cap of $1.03 billion. The firm supplies products across various markets, such as upstream, midstream, and downstream. It has a 21.74 P/E ratio. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; and other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation products, and top work components, as well as measurement, steam, and instrumentation products.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.14, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 21 investors sold MRC Global Inc. shares while 50 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 81.78 million shares or 6.80% less from 87.75 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vanguard Group Inc Incorporated holds 0.01% of its portfolio in MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) for 7.37 million shares. 21,257 are held by Engineers Gate Manager L P. Natl Tx reported 151,850 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Citigroup owns 29,663 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Geode Cap Limited Com reported 0% stake. Westpac Bk reported 331,516 shares stake. Fmr Lc accumulated 9.04M shares or 0.02% of the stock. Gotham Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp has 55,884 shares. Tortoise Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0% in MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) or 27 shares. Massachusetts Ma has invested 0% in MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC). Ellington Mgmt Grp Inc Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 17,700 shares stake. Dimensional Fund Advisors Ltd Partnership has 0.03% invested in MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) for 4.30 million shares. Parametric Port Associate Limited Liability Com holds 0% in MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) or 232,276 shares. 75,025 are held by S&Co. 274,200 are owned by Renaissance Technologies.