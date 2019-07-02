First United (FUNC) to pay $0.09 on Aug 1, 2019; Parsley Energy, Inc. (PE) Covered By 7 Bulls

Among 10 analysts covering Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 70% are positive. Parsley Energy has $55 highest and $21 lowest target. $28.89’s average target is 51.97% above currents $19.01 stock price. Parsley Energy had 17 analyst reports since January 16, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Monday, June 24 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was upgraded by Stephens on Tuesday, January 29 to “Overweight”. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of PE in report on Monday, March 11 with “Buy” rating. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, February 22 report. The stock of Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) earned “Buy” rating by Stephens on Monday, March 11. The company was maintained on Friday, February 22 by Robert W. Baird. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy” on Thursday, March 7. The firm has “Buy” rating by Jefferies given on Tuesday, March 5. The stock has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Monday, April 22. The rating was maintained by Williams Capital Group on Friday, February 22 with “Hold”. See Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) latest ratings:

24/06/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Hold New Target: $21 Maintain

11/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

06/05/2019 Broker: Inc. Class A Common Stock Rating: Evercore Isi Group

04/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

22/04/2019 Broker: KeyBanc Capital Markets Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Overweight Old Target: $21 New Target: $23 Maintain

11/03/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Buy New Target: $34 Maintain

11/03/2019 Broker: Stephens Rating: Buy New Target: $28 Maintain

07/03/2019 Broker: Citigroup Rating: Buy New Target: $27 Maintain

05/03/2019 Broker: Jefferies Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Buy Old Target: $28 New Target: $26 Maintain

25/02/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Hold New Target: $21 Maintain

First United Corp (NASDAQ:FUNC) is expected to pay $0.09 on Aug 1, 2019. (NASDAQ:FUNC) shareholders before Jul 16, 2019 will receive the $0.09 dividend. First United Corp’s current price of $19.03 translates into 0.47% yield. First United Corp’s dividend has Jul 17, 2019 as record date. Jun 19, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 3.45% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $19.03. About 11,456 shares traded. First United Corporation (NASDAQ:FUNC) has declined 8.63% since July 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.06% the S&P500. Some Historical FUNC News: 20/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: HARTWELL FIRST UNITED METHODIST CHURCH–ADVERSE ABANDONMENT AND DISCONTINUANCE–THE GREAT WALTON; 11/05/2018 – Ejf Capital Buys New 2.5% Position in First United; 15/05/2018 – Second Curve Capital LLC Exits Position in First United; 08/03/2018 First United Corporation Announces Second Quarter Dividend; 24/05/2018 – Global Strategy and Technology Consultancy, Levvel, Announces First United Kingdom Office; 22/04/2018 – DJ First United Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FUNC)

Since February 4, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $7,356 activity. McCullough John bought 182 shares worth $3,006. Another trade for 70 shares valued at $1,329 was made by Shockley Marisa A. on Wednesday, May 1.

More notable recent First United Corporation (NASDAQ:FUNC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “The First United (NASDAQ:FUNC) Share Price Is Up 105% And Shareholders Are Boasting About It – Yahoo Finance” on May 22, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “ETF Effect: Beyond Meat Enters With Strong Flows – Seeking Alpha” published on June 25, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “First United Corporation (FUNC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for April 16, 2019 – Nasdaq” on April 15, 2019. More interesting news about First United Corporation (NASDAQ:FUNC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Esports organization Fnatic raises $19 mln for big expansion – Nasdaq” published on May 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Big Opportunity In Small Caps – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 11, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.04, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 5 investors sold First United Corporation shares while 10 reduced holdings. 4 funds opened positions while 14 raised stakes. 2.47 million shares or 8.45% more from 2.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Renaissance Technologies Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 18,039 shares. Dimensional Fund L P invested in 315,880 shares or 0% of the stock. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage invested in 1,446 shares or 0% of the stock. Royal Bancshares Of Canada stated it has 1,630 shares. 129,078 were accumulated by Northern Tru Corporation. Morgan Stanley stated it has 0% of its portfolio in First United Corporation (NASDAQ:FUNC). Ejf Capital Limited holds 0.58% or 283,803 shares in its portfolio. New York-based Jpmorgan Chase And has invested 0% in First United Corporation (NASDAQ:FUNC). Charles Schwab Mgmt holds 0% in First United Corporation (NASDAQ:FUNC) or 15,275 shares. Earnest Prtnrs Lc reported 0% of its portfolio in First United Corporation (NASDAQ:FUNC). Deutsche Bancorp Ag owns 22,169 shares. Legal And General Group Inc Public Ltd Com has 1,022 shares. Meeder Asset Management accumulated 186 shares or 0% of the stock. State Street invested in 0% or 101,031 shares. Gendell Jeffrey L holds 429,402 shares or 1.03% of its portfolio.

First United Corporation operates as the holding firm for First United Bank & Trust that provides various retail and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. The company has market cap of $134.90 million. The firm offers various deposit products, including checking accounts, savings and money market accounts, regular and individual retirement accounts certificates of deposit, Christmas savings accounts, college savings accounts, and health savings accounts; Certificate of Deposit Account Registry Service program and Insured Cash Sweep program to municipalities, businesses, and consumers; and commercial clients packages, which include treasury management, cash sweep, and various checking opportunities. It has a 11.92 P/E ratio. It also provides loans, such as commercial loans secured by real estate, commercial equipment, vehicles, or other assets of the borrower; commercial real estate loans for residential and commercial development, agricultural purpose properties, and service industry buildings; residential mortgage loans; home equity lines of credit; residential real estate construction loans; indirect and direct auto loans; and other secured and unsecured lines of credit and term loans.

Parsley Energy, Inc., an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, production, exploration, and sale of natural gas and crude oil properties in the Permian Basin in West Texas and Southeastern New Mexico. The company has market cap of $6.02 billion. As of December 31, 2016, its acreage position consisted of 138,567 net acres, including 95,072 net acres in the Midland Basin and 43,495 net acres in the Delaware Basin; and 146.7 net producing horizontal wells and 481.5 net producing vertical wells, as well an estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves were 222.3 MMBoe. It has a 20.29 P/E ratio.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.23, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 31 investors sold Parsley Energy, Inc. shares while 99 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 247.62 million shares or 2.05% less from 252.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Shine Invest Advisory Serv holds 0% or 246 shares. 1,900 are held by Cullen Frost Bankers. Gluskin Sheff And Associate holds 0.03% or 23,427 shares in its portfolio. Fjarde Ap reported 62,703 shares stake. Goldman Sachs Gru Inc owns 0.01% invested in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) for 1.75M shares. 1492 Capital Management Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 131,759 shares. Nippon Life Global Americas holds 286,980 shares or 0.44% of its portfolio. First Fincl Bank Of Omaha reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Charles Schwab reported 1.24 million shares. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board owns 39,200 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Rmb Capital Mngmt Limited Liability holds 0.02% or 36,109 shares. Moreover, Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 0% invested in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) for 30,802 shares. Proshare Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 15,852 shares or 0% of the stock. Dsam Prtnrs (London) Ltd owns 300,000 shares. D E Shaw & holds 0.03% or 1.05M shares.

It closed at $19.01 lastly. It is down 34.06% since July 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.49% the S&P500. Some Historical PE News: 03/05/2018 – Parsley Energy 1Q EPS 32c; 04/05/2018 – PARSLEY EXPECTS ROYALTY BURDEN IN DELAWARE BASIN TO FALL 10%; 04/05/2018 – PARSLEY CEO: SPIN-OFF OF MINERAL UNIT `SOMETHING TO LOOK INTO’; 04/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY INC PE.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $40 FROM $36; 04/05/2018 – PARSLEY SEEING SOME COST INFLATION DUE TO LABOR TIGHTNESS: CFO; 29/03/2018 – Revisiting Parsley Energy’s Takeover Odds in Permian ‘Dogfight’; 04/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY EXECUTIVES COMMENTING DURING CONFERENCE CALL; 27/03/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY INC PE.N CEO SAYS NOT SEEING MAJOR OILFIELD SERVICE COST INCREASES THUS FAR IN 2018; 03/05/2018 – Parsley Energy 1Q Rev $392.7M; 21/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY INC PE.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $46 FROM $39

Since June 5, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $34,738 activity. Windlinger Jerry bought 1,985 shares worth $34,738.